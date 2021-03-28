Đề Thi HK2 Toán 7 - THCS Phạm Văn Cội

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UBND HUYỆN CỦ CHI TRƯỜNG TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ PHẠM VĂN CỘI ĐỀ KIỂM TRAHỌCKÌII – NH 2019-2020 MÔN: TOÁN, LỚP 7 Thời gian làm bài: 90 phút (Không kể thời gian phát đề) (Đề thi có 01 trang) Câu 1: (2 điểm) Thời gian giải một bài toán của các học sinh lớp 7B được ghi lại như sau (tính bằng phút): 2 5 5 4 2 2 4 5 3 1 6 3 3 5 3 3 2 4 4 2 1 6 5 4 2 4 4 4 5 5 a) Dấu hiệu là gì? Lập bảng tần số ? b) Tính số trung bìnhcộng. Tìm mốt của dấu hiệu ? Câu 2: (2 điểm ) Thu gọn rồi tìm bậc các đơn thức sau: a) (3x).(5xy2) b) ( z y x 2 3 5 9  ). 3 2 9 4 y x Câu 3: (2 điểm) Cho hai đa thức: A(x) = 2x2 – 3x + 1 B(x) = 3x2 + 7x – 3 a/ Tính A(x) + B(x). b/ Tính A(x) – B(x). Câu 4: (1 điểm) Tính giá trị của biểu thức sau đây: a/ x2 – 2x +1 tại x = 0 b/ x2 + y2 – 5xy tại x = 1, y= 2 Câu 5: (0,5 điểm) Người ta dựa một cái thang vào bức tường. Biết chân thang cách chân tường 1m, cái thang dài 5m. Hỏi khoảng cách từ đầu thang đến mặt đất (làm tròn đến chữ số thập phân thứ nhất) ? Câu 6: (0,5 điểm) Bạn An mua một chiếc cặp có giá là 500000đ nhưng đang trong đợt khuyến mãi được giảm 20% so với giá niêm yết. Hỏi bạn An phải trả bao nhiêu tiền cho chiếc cặp trên? Câu 7: (2 điểm) Cho  ABC cân tại A có AM là đường trung tuyến. a) Chứng minh ABM = ACM. b) Chứng minh góc BMA = góc CMA = 900 . Suy ra ABM và ACM là tam giác gì ? c) Lấy D thuộc trung tuyến AM. Chứng minh: BDC cân tại D. -----HẾT----- Đề chính thức
  2. 2. UBND HUYỆN CỦ CHI TRƯỜNG TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ PHẠM VĂN CỘI ĐỀ KIỂM TRAHỌCKÌII – NH 2019-2020 MÔN: TOÁN, LỚP 7 Thời gian làm bài: 90 phút (Không kể thời gian phát đề) ĐÁP ÁN Số câu Nội dung Điểm Câu 1 (2 điểm) a/Thời gian giải một bài toán của các học sinh lớp 7B Bảng tần số : x 1 2 3 4 5 6 n 2 6 5 8 7 2 N=30 b/ =3.6 Mo=4 1đ 1đ Câu 2 (2 điểm) a) (3x).(5xy2)=15x2y2 Bậc của đơn thức : 4 b/ ( z y x 2 3 5 9  ). 3 2 9 4 y x = 5 9  . 9 4 x3.x2y2y3z = z y x 5 5 5 4  Bậc của đơn thức : 11 0,75đ 0.25đ 0,75đ 0.25đ Câu 3 (2 điểm) a/ A(x) + B(x) = 5x2+4x - 2 b/ A(x) – B(x) = -x2 - 10x + 4 1đ 1đ Câu 4 (1 điểm) a/ Tại x = 0 02 - 2.0 + 1 = 1 b/ x2 + y2 – 5xy tại x = 1, y= 2 12 + 22 -5.1.2 = -5 0,5đ 0,5đ Đề chính thức
  3. 3. Câu 5 (0,5 điểm) Áp dụng côngthức Pitago tính ra khoảng cách từ đầu thang đến mặt đất khoảng 4.9 m 0,5đ Câu 6 (0,5 điểm) Số tiền bạn An cần trả dể mua chiếc cặp là: 500000.80%=400000 đồng Vậy bạn An cần trả số tiền là 400000đồng 0,5đ Câu 7 (2 điểm) a) Chứng minh ABM = ACM. Xét ABM và ACM, ta có: - AB = AC (do ABC cân tại A) -MB =MC (do AM là trung tuyến của ABC) - AM: cạnh chung Vậy ABM = ACM (c-c-c) b/ Chứng minh góc BMA = góc CMA = 900 Vì ABM = ACM (cmt) Nên BMA = CMA (2 góc tương ứng) Mà BMA + CMA = 1800 (2 góc kề bù) Vậy BMA = CMA = 900 Suy ra ABM và ACM là những tam giác vuông c/ Xét BDI và CDI, ta có: - BMA = CMA = 900 - MB = MC (do AM là trung tuyến của ABC) - DM : cạnh chung Vậy BDM = CDM (c-g-c) Suy ra: BD = CD (cạnh tương ứng). Do đó BDC cân tại D ( Học sinh chứng minh cách khác vẫn được trọn điểm) 1đ 0,5đ 0,5đ -----HẾT----- B C M A D
  4. 4. UBND HUYỆN CỦ CHI TRƯỜNG TRUNG HỌC CƠ SỞ PHẠM VĂN CỘI ĐỀ KIỂM TRAHỌCKÌII – NH 2019-2020 MÔN: TOÁN, LỚP 7 Thời gian làm bài: 90 phút (Không kể thời gian phát đề) MA TRẬN Chủ đề Nhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng Tổng Thống kê 0,5đ 1,5đ 2đ Đơn thức 1đ 1đ 2đ Cộng trừ đa thức 1đ 1đ 2đ Giá trị biểu thức đại 1đ 1đ Toán thực tế hình học 0,5đ 0,5đ Toán thực tế đại số 0,5 0,5d Hình học 1đ 0,5đ 0,5đ 2đ Tổng 1,5đ 4đ 4,5đ 10đ Đề chính thức

