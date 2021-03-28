Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ỦY BAN NHÂN DÂN QUẬN 6 TRƯỜNG THCS NGUYỄN ĐỨC CẢNH ĐỀ CHÍNH THỨC (Đề có 01 trang) KIỂM TRA HỌC KỲ II NĂM HỌC 2019–2020 Môn...
HƯỚNG DẪN CHẤM TOÁN 7 HKII . NĂM HỌC 2019 – 2020 Bài 1: a/ Dâu hiệu: điểm kiểm tra 15 phút môn Toán của 42 học sinh lớp 7A...
 4m + 3 = 0 3 m 4    0,25đ Bài 5: Giátiềnmột bịchxà bông loại 1,5kg 64000 – 64000. 10% = 57600 (đồng) (0,25đ) Giá tiền...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Đề Thi HK2 Toán 7 - THCS Nguyễn Đức Cảnh

15 views

Published on

Kính mời quý thầy cô cùng các em học sinh tham khảo, đề thi có gì thiếu sót mong được góp ý

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Đề Thi HK2 Toán 7 - THCS Nguyễn Đức Cảnh

  1. 1. ỦY BAN NHÂN DÂN QUẬN 6 TRƯỜNG THCS NGUYỄN ĐỨC CẢNH ĐỀ CHÍNH THỨC (Đề có 01 trang) KIỂM TRA HỌC KỲ II NĂM HỌC 2019–2020 Môn: TOÁN 7 Thời gian làm bài: 90 phút (không kể thời gian phát đề) Bài 1: (2,5 điểm) Điểm kiểm tra 15 phút môn Toán của 42 học sinh lớp 7A được ghi trong bảng sau: 3 10 7 8 10 9 6 4 8 7 8 10 9 5 8 8 6 6 8 8 8 7 6 10 5 8 7 8 8 4 10 5 4 7 9 3 5 4 7 9 8 8 a) Dấu hiệu ở đây là gì? Lập bảng tần số, tính số trung bìnhcộng (kết quả đến chữ số thập phân thứ nhất) ? b) Số học dưới điểm trung bình chiếm tỉ lệ bao nhiêu phần trăm (làm tròn hai chữ số thập phân) ? Bài 2: (1,5 điểm) Cho đơn thức M =   2 2 2 5 1 3 3 3 xy x y x         . a/ Thu gọn đơn thức M cho biết phần hệ số và biến số. b/ Tính giá trị của đơn thức M tại x = 1  , y = 2. Bài 3: (1,5 điểm) Cho hai đa thức 3 2 5 2 15 4 A x x x     và 2 3 4 2 17 5 B x x x     a/ Sắp xếp các đa thức theo lũy thừa giảm dần của biến và tính A + B. b/ Tìm đa thức N sao cho N + A = B. Bài 4: (0,5 điểm) Tìm m để đa thức f(x) = mx2 + x + 5 có một nghiệm là – 2. Bài 5: (1,0 điểm) Bột giặt OMO đỏ loại 1,5 kg giá 64 000 đồng, khi mua được khuyến mãi giảm giá 10%. Bột giặt OMO đỏ loại 3kg giá 120 000 đồng, khi mua được giảm giá 4%. Em hãy tính xem nên mua loại nào có lợi hơn? Bài 6: (3,0 điểm) Cho tam giác ABC cân tại A, có AI là trung tuyến. a) Chứng minh AIB = AIC. b) Vẽ IE AB (E thuộc AB), IF  AC (F thuộc AC). Chứng minh IA là phân giác của góc EIF. c) Vẽ đường trung tuyến CM của tam giác ABC cắt AI tại H. Chứng minh: 3AH = 2AI. HẾT.
  2. 2. HƯỚNG DẪN CHẤM TOÁN 7 HKII . NĂM HỌC 2019 – 2020 Bài 1: a/ Dâu hiệu: điểm kiểm tra 15 phút môn Toán của 42 học sinh lớp 7A 0,25đ Thời gian (x) Tần số (n) CÁC TÍCH (x.n) 3 2 6 X = 298 7,1 7 42   4 4 16 5 4 20 6 4 24 7 6 42 8 13 104 9 4 36 10 5 50 N=42 Tổng: 298 (1đ) (0.5đ) b/ M0 = 8. 0,25đ c/ Số học dưới điểm trung bình chiếm tỉ lệ: 0 0 0 0 6 .100 14,29 42 0,5đ Bài 2: (1,5 điểm) a/ M =   2 2 2 5 1 3 3 3 xy x y x         M = 4 2 2 5 1 .9 3 3 xy x y x        0,25đ M = 7 3 5x y  0,25đ Hệ số: -5 0,25đ Phần biến: x7 y3 0,25đ b/ M =     7 3 7 3 5 5. 1 2 40 x y        0,25đ x 2 Bài 3: (1,5 điểm) a/ 3 2 5 2 15 4 A x x x     = –2x3 + 4x2 + 5x – 15 0,25đ 2 3 4 2 17 5 B x x x     = 2x3 + 4x2 + 5x +17 0,25đ A = –2x3 + 4x2 + 5x – 15 + B = 2x3 + 4x2 + 5x + 17 A + B = 8x2 +10x + 2 0,5đ b/ N + A = B => N = B – A B = 2x3 + 4x2 + 5x + 17 – A = –2x3 + 4x2 + 5x – 15 N = B – A = 4x3 + 32 0,5đ Bài 4: (0,5 điểm) Ta có: f(–2) = m.(–2)2 + (–2) + 5 = 0 0,25đ
  3. 3.  4m + 3 = 0 3 m 4    0,25đ Bài 5: Giátiềnmột bịchxà bông loại 1,5kg 64000 – 64000. 10% = 57600 (đồng) (0,25đ) Giá tiềnhai bịchxà bông loại 1,5kg 57000 . 2 = 115200(đồng) (0,25d) Giá tiềnmộtbịchxà bông loại 3kg 120000 – 120000.4% = 115200 (đồng) (0,25đ) Vậymua loại nào cũngnhư nhautùy theonhucầu sử dụng (0,25d) Bài 6: a/ Xét AIB và AIC, ta có: AI: cạnh chung 0,25đ AB = AC (ABC cân tại A) 0,25đ IB = IC (AI là trung tuyến) 0,25đ Vậy AIB = AIC (c.c.c) 0,25đ b/ Xét AEI vuông tại I và AFI vuông tại F, ta có: AI: cạnh huyền chung góc IAE = góc IAF (AIB = AIC) 0,25đ Vậy AEI = AFI (cạnh huyền – góc nhọn) 0,25đ Suy ra góc EIAE = góc FIA (góc tương ứng) 0,25đ Vậy IA là phân giác góc EIF 0,25đ c/ AI là trung tuyến của ABC CM là trung tuyến của ABC H là giao điểm của 2 trung tuyến AI và CM 0,25đ Nên H là trọng tâm ABC 0,25đ Suy ra 2 3 3 2 AH AI AH AI    0,25đ 0,25đ H M F E I B C A

×