Faby Cardoso é Manicure em Marilia SP e começou a dar aulas de manicure faz algum tempo, formando centenas de alunas. Ganh...
 Fazer cutículas mãos e pés da melhor forma  Como conseguir uma francesinha perfeita  Como passar o nude sem manchar  ...
São 30 vídeo-aulas totalmente práticas para você aprender do zero e ainda se tornar uma manicure de sucesso. 
Aulas de Manicure Passo a Passo Com Faby Cardoso

Que tal fazer aulas de manicure passo a passo com Faby Cardoso, uma das maiores especialistas da internet? Curso profissionalizante online!

Aulas de Manicure Passo a Passo Com Faby Cardoso

  1. 1. Faby Cardoso é Manicure em Marilia SP e começou a dar aulas de manicure faz algum tempo, formando centenas de alunas. Ganhou bastante fama na Internet e foi considerada uma das manicures mais badaladas da internet pelo Clube das Unhas. AULAS DE MANICURE COM FABY CARDOSO
  2. 2.  Fazer cutículas mãos e pés da melhor forma  Como conseguir uma francesinha perfeita  Como passar o nude sem manchar  Como passar esmalte branco sem manchar  Como tirar o borrado corretamente das unhas  Como colocar adesivos artesanais
  3. 3. São 30 vídeo-aulas totalmente práticas para você aprender do zero e ainda se tornar uma manicure de sucesso. 

