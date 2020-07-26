Sikkerhetskontroll klasse B Volkswagen Golf 2015

Successfully reported this slideshow.
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 Volkswagen Golf 2015
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  På den praktiske førerprøven må du trekke et kort med to av spørsmålene som er presentert her. ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 3 Hva er største tillatte totalvekt tilhenger etter denne bilen kan ha?  Se vognkortets side 2, ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Veggrepet på forhjulene blir redusert.  Kursstabiliteten blir redusert.  Bremselengden økes. ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se vognkortets side 2, punkt 8. Vekter.  Tillatt nyttelast inkl. passasjerer er 421 kg.  Du s...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Veggrep på forhjulene blir redusert.  Kursstabiliteten blir redusert.  Bremselengde økes.  B...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Med førerkort klasse B kan du kjøre med bil og tilhenger som ikke har større tillatt totalvekt ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Tillatt totalvekt på denne bilen er 2020 kg  Tillatt totalvekt på henger blir da 3500-2020 = 1...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 HVIS TILHENGEREN HAR TILLATT TOTALVEKT OVER 1480 KG, MED ELLER UTEN LAST:  Det er ulovlig, du ri...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Koplingslast er den tyngden som blir på slepekroken når du kjører med tilhenger. Badevekt kan b...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vri om nøkkelen uten å holde bremsepedalen inne.  Denne lampen skal da komme fram:  Slokker l...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Barn og kortvokste kan skades ved utløsning av airbag.  Det er forbudt å ha bakovervendt barne...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vri om nøkkelen uten å holde bremsepedalen inne.  Da vil dette bildet komme fram:  Varsellamp...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Ja, det er ikke ulovlig. Men du skal være klar over at du kan få kraftig skjevtrekk hvis du bre...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vri om nøkkelen uten å holde bremsepedalen inne.  Da vil dette bildet komme fram:  Varsellamp...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Stanse, ﬁnne evt. årsak.  Dette kan være at to-krets systemet ikke fungerer.  Eller at det er...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Pump 5-6 ganger hardt på bremsepedalen, du vil nå merke at den kommer lengre ut.  Press bremse...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Som regel er det IKKE forsvarlig.  da dette gir nedsatt bremseeffekt.  samt at pedalen blir V...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Mens motoren går:  Trå bremsepedalen så hardt inn som du klarer.  Hold trykket i ca. 5 sekund...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Start motor samtidig som du svinger mot venstre eller høyre.  Rattet skal da bli lett å svinge...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Ja, det kan være forsvarlig, men styringen vil bli veldig tung.  Dersom bilen har elektromagne...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Slå på nærlyset, kjør inn mot en vegg e.l. for å se om:  Det er lys fra begge lykter.  At lys...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 1. Regnsensor Følsomheten styres ved bryter 1, jo lenger til høyre jo oftere vil vindusviskerne g...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Bruk denne! 24 Still inn varmeapparat / defroster slik at du kan fjerne is og dogg på frontruta...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Bruk denne! 25 Still inn varmeapparat / defroster slik at du kan fjerne is og dogg på bakruta s...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Bruk denne! 26 Still inn varmeapparat / defroster slik du vil ha det under kjøring. Inni bil Mo...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vri speilbryteren helt til høyre, så varmes speilene opp.  Isskrape kan være kjekt å bruke inn...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 28 Gjør deg kjent med lysbryteren Inni bil Motor på Automatikk: Lysene skifter automatisk mellom ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Trykk her 29 Kontroller at lydhornet (fløyta) virker. Inni bil Motor på Parklys
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 1. Fjernlys 2. Lyshorn  Dra hendelen mot deg. 30 Kontroller at lyshornet virker. (Blinke med lan...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se etter:  Slitasje  Rifter  Skade  Sjekk at beltestrammeren virker.  Dra beltet helt ut o...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Beltet vil ligge løst og vil ikke stramme godt nok ved sammenstøt. 32 Hva er risikoen ved å bru...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Den ligger i døra ved førersetet.  Den skal være tilgjengelig fra førersetet, og kan også ligg...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  50 meter i tettbygd strøk.  150 meter utenfor tettbygd strøk.  Terreng og trafikkmengde kan s...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Nei, det er ikke forsvarlig.  De som kommer kjørende bak oss vil ikke oppfatte når vi bremser....
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Det kan være slitte bremseklosser, noe som gjør at bremsesystemet trenger mer væske for å «tryk...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vinterdekk: Minimum 3,0 mm  Sommerdekk: Minimum 1,6 med mer I perioden det er tillatt med pigg...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  For å få bedre veggrep.  For at vann skal dreneres bort. 38 Hvorfor er det krav om en viss møn...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Fjern- eller nærlys vil minske effekten av nødsignallyset.  Nødlysene vil ”drukne” i de andre ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Ved nødstopp for å markere bil.  Hvis det er situasjon som krever ekstra oppmerksomhet. 40 I h...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 41 Hva er riktig dekkdimensjon for denne bilen?  Se i vognkortet.  Dimensjonen skal være 205/55...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  205 er bredde i millimeter.  55 er høyden på dekket i prosent av bredden.  16 er diameteren p...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se i vognkortet 43 Hvor stor bæreevne må dekkene ha på denne bilen? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se i vognkortet 44 Hvor stor hastighet må dekkene på denne bilen være godkjent for? Inni bil Mo...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 Merking Maks km/t L 120 M 130 N 140 P 150 Q 160 R 170 S 180 T 190 U 200 H 210 V 240 W 270 Y 300 Z...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 46 Dekk - lufttrykk Ute Motor av  Bruk dekktrykksmåleren.  Hvis trykket synker mye vil det gå e...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Blendingsfare.  Møtende blir irritert.  Blikket ditt blir dratt ned rett foran bilen fordi ly...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  I mørket skal du kjøre med nærlys eller fjernlys.  Tåkelys er bare tillatt når det er tett tåk...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  De kan være sterkt blendende, spesielt om man kjører i kø.  Bremselyset kan drukne i de sterke...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Parkering i mørket uten andre lyskilder. 50 I hvilken situasjon er det viktig at parkeringslyse...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Fjern løse gjenstander som kan rulle under pedalene.  Legg tunge ting i bagasjerommet. 51 Sjek...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Varseltrekant finner du i bagasjerommet.  Gå med reflekssiden på varseltrekant i retningen du ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Dra hendelen mot deg.  Skyv hendelen under panseret opp mens du åpner det.  For å lukke panse...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  På denne bilen kan du også sjekke oljenivået på kjørecomputeren. 54 Kontroller motoroljenivået....
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Her 55 Vis påfyllingssted for motorolje. Motorrom Motor av
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Her 56 Vis påfyllingssted for spylevæske. Motorrom Motor av
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Her 57 Sjekk bremsevæskenivået. Motorrom Motor av
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Før du kontrollerer dekkene bør du starte motoren og dreie hjulene godt til høyre eller venstre...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Visuell kontroll:  Sjekk om det er noe ”unaturlig” ved hjulene. 59 Kontroller dekk og felger f...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Rifter i dekksiden, gjerne etter møte med fortauskant.  Bulker i felgen. Dette fører til ustab...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Visuell kontroll, sammenlign alle dekkene  Evt. bruk av dybdemåler eller slitasjevarsler på de...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se i bensinlokket eller i venstre dørkarm. 62 Hva er riktig lufttrykk i forhjulene på denne bil...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 63 Kontroller merkingen på dekkene. Stemmer det med vognkortet?  Se i vognkortet.  Dimensjonen ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Husk det er tre lys!  Er du alene kan du rygge mot et vindu for å sjekke dette.  Eller eksemp...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Slå på lyset, bryteren finner du midt på dashbordet  Sjekk at alle retningslysene på bilen vir...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Bryteren finner du helt til venstre på dashbordet  Ut og se om de virker. 66 Kontroller om tåk...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Dette er de lysene som kommer på automatisk når man starter bilen.  Parkeringslysene er hvite ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Løft på viskerarmen, se etter  Slitasje  Rifter  Løs gummi  Sett deg inn i bilen og se ette...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Rattutslag til begge sider.  Sjekk at det er like stort rattutslag (omdreininger) til begge si...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Feil lufttrykk.  Feil i forstillingen.  Spor i vegen. 70 Hva kan være årsaken til at bilen tr...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Ta fullt rattutslag, drei rattet helt over til venstre mens du kjører sakte eller står i ro.  ...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Kjør mellom 30-40 km/t rett frem på flat og rett strekning.  Brems samtidig som du holder løst...
©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Lykke til! 73 Det var alt!
  1. 1. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 Volkswagen Golf 2015
  2. 2. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  På den praktiske førerprøven må du trekke et kort med to av spørsmålene som er presentert her.  På teorieksamen er flere av spørsmålene relevante.  Spørsmål og kommentarer til presentasjonen kan sendes til vidar@trane.no 2 Denne presentasjonen er laget for de som skal ta førerkort klasse B
  3. 3. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 3 Hva er største tillatte totalvekt tilhenger etter denne bilen kan ha?  Se vognkortets side 2, punkt 8. Vekter.  Under (O.1) står det:  Tillatt hengervekt, med brems: 1500 kg Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  4. 4. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Veggrepet på forhjulene blir redusert.  Kursstabiliteten blir redusert.  Bremselengden økes.  Blendingsfare dersom lyktene heves.  I tillegg risikerer du sperrefrist og forenklet forelegg eller bot. 4 Hvilke konsekvenser kan det få dersom du kjører med for tung tilhenger etter bilen? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  5. 5. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se vognkortets side 2, punkt 8. Vekter.  Tillatt nyttelast inkl. passasjerer er 421 kg.  Du som fører er tatt med i ”egenvekt med fører”.  Veier lærer eller sensor eks.vis 100 kg kan du altså ha med passasjerer og bagasje som veier inntil 321 kg. 5 Hvor stor nyttelast kan denne bilen ha i tillegg til oss som er i bilen nå? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  6. 6. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Veggrep på forhjulene blir redusert.  Kursstabiliteten blir redusert.  Bremselengde økes.  Blendingsfare dersom lyktene heves.  I tillegg risikerer du forenklet forelegg eller bot. 6 Hvilke ulemper kan du oppleve dersom du har for tung last i bilen? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  7. 7. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Med førerkort klasse B kan du kjøre med bil og tilhenger som ikke har større tillatt totalvekt enn 3500 kg.  Unntak: Dersom bilen du kjører har en tillatt totalvekt på inntil 3500 kg, kan du likevel trekke tilhenger på maks 750 kg tillatt totalvekt. Slik at absolutt største tillatte vogntogvekt blir 4250 kg. 7 Hvor stor tillatt totalvekt kan tilhengeren bak denne bilen ha når føreren har førerkort på klasse B? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  8. 8. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Tillatt totalvekt på denne bilen er 2020 kg  Tillatt totalvekt på henger blir da 3500-2020 = 1480 kg  I tillegg må fabrikken godkjenne så tung henger. (OK, den godkjenner 1500 kg) 8 …forts. Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  9. 9. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 HVIS TILHENGEREN HAR TILLATT TOTALVEKT OVER 1480 KG, MED ELLER UTEN LAST:  Det er ulovlig, du risikerer straff. HVIS TILHENGEREN I TILLEGG HAR MER LAST ENN DE 1500 KG SOM FABRIKKEN GODTAR:  Du får redusert veggrep.  Kursstabiliteten blir redusert.  Bremselengden blir lengre.  Blendingsfare hvis fronten blir hevet av vekten bak. 9 Hvilke konsekvenser kan det få å kjøre med tilhenger med for stor tillatt totalvekt? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  10. 10. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Koplingslast er den tyngden som blir på slepekroken når du kjører med tilhenger. Badevekt kan brukes for å sjekke dette.  Tillatt taklast på denne bilen er: 80 kg! 10 Hva er største tillatte koplingslast og taklast på denne bilen? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  11. 11. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vri om nøkkelen uten å holde bremsepedalen inne.  Denne lampen skal da komme fram:  Slokker lampen etter få sekunder er alt i orden. 11 Kontroller at varsellampen for kollisjonsputene virker. Inni bil Motor av Nøkkel
  12. 12. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Barn og kortvokste kan skades ved utløsning av airbag.  Det er forbudt å ha bakovervendt barnestol i forsete med aktiv airbag. 12 Har det noen betydning hvilke passasjerer du plasserer i forsetet når bilen har airbag foran? Inni bil Motor av
  13. 13. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vri om nøkkelen uten å holde bremsepedalen inne.  Da vil dette bildet komme fram:  Varsellampene slukker etter få sekunder dersom alt er i orden. 13 Kontroller at varsellampen for ABS virker. Inni bil Tenning på
  14. 14. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Ja, det er ikke ulovlig. Men du skal være klar over at du kan få kraftig skjevtrekk hvis du bremser hardt – spesielt på glatt føre.  Det beste er selvsagt å få dette ordnet raskt. 14 Er det forsvarlig å kjøre dersom ABS lampen lyser? Inni bil Tenning på
  15. 15. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vri om nøkkelen uten å holde bremsepedalen inne.  Da vil dette bildet komme fram:  Varsellampene slukker etter få sekunder dersom alt er i orden.  Lyser den under kjøring kan en av bremsekretsene være ute av drift, eller bremsebelegget er slitt. 15 Kontroller om varsellampen for to-krets bremsesystem virker. Inni bil Tenning på
  16. 16. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Stanse, ﬁnne evt. årsak.  Dette kan være at to-krets systemet ikke fungerer.  Eller at det er lite bremsevæske.  Kanskje det er teknisk feil, og en defekt styreenhet. 16 Hva vil du gjøre dersom lampen begynner å lyse under kjøring? Inni bil Tenning på
  17. 17. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Pump 5-6 ganger hardt på bremsepedalen, du vil nå merke at den kommer lengre ut.  Press bremsepedalen hardt inn.  Start motoren mens du holder presset på bremsepedalen.  Bremsepedalen skal nå sige inn hvis alt er i orden. 17 Kontroller at bremsekraftforsterkeren virker. Inni bil Tenning på
  18. 18. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Som regel er det IKKE forsvarlig.  da dette gir nedsatt bremseeffekt.  samt at pedalen blir VELDIG tung og hard. 18 Er det forsvarlig å kjøre hvis bremsekraftforsterker ikke virker? Begrunn svaret. Inni bil Motor på
  19. 19. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Mens motoren går:  Trå bremsepedalen så hardt inn som du klarer.  Hold trykket i ca. 5 sekunder.  Du skal møte fast motstand hele tiden!  Hvis bremsepedalen siger innover må det være lekkasje og du må ikke kjøre.  Bremsene skal tåle et trykk på 100 kp.  Denne kontrollen skal tas hver gang du starter kjøring. 19 Sjekk at bremsene tåler trykk. (Trykkprøven) Inni bil Motor på
  20. 20. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Start motor samtidig som du svinger mot venstre eller høyre.  Rattet skal da bli lett å svinge idet du starter motoren. 20 Kontroller at servostyringen virker. Inni bil Motor av
  21. 21. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Ja, det kan være forsvarlig, men styringen vil bli veldig tung.  Dersom bilen har elektromagnetisk styring, vil det ikke være forsvarlig, da dette kan ødelegge styringen ytterligere. 21 Er det forsvarlig å kjøre dersom servostyringen ikke virker? Inni bil Motor på
  22. 22. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Slå på nærlyset, kjør inn mot en vegg e.l. for å se om:  Det er lys fra begge lykter.  At lysene lyser høyere / lengre på høyre side.  En bensinstasjon eller et verksted hjelper deg kjapt og billig med justering av lysene. 22 Kontroller at nærlyset virker som det skal. Slik skal det se ut når du lyser opp en vegg eller lignende Inni bil Motor på
  23. 23. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 1. Regnsensor Følsomheten styres ved bryter 1, jo lenger til høyre jo oftere vil vindusviskerne gå når det regner. A. Nøytral posisjon B. Intervallvisking C. Sakte visking D. Hurtig visking E. Engangsvisker Visker så lenge du holder hendelen nede. 23 Kontroller at vinduspusseren virker som den skal. Inni bil Motor på Parklys 1 F. Spyler frontruta Trekk hendelen mot deg. G. Visker bakruta Skyv hendelen fra deg H. Automatisk spyling/visking av bakrute Rengjør så lenge hendelen holdes fremover.
  24. 24. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Bruk denne! 24 Still inn varmeapparat / defroster slik at du kan fjerne is og dogg på frontruta så effektiv som mulig. Inni bil Motor på Parklys
  25. 25. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Bruk denne! 25 Still inn varmeapparat / defroster slik at du kan fjerne is og dogg på bakruta så effektiv som mulig. Inni bil Motor på Parklys
  26. 26. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Bruk denne! 26 Still inn varmeapparat / defroster slik du vil ha det under kjøring. Inni bil Motor på Parklys
  27. 27. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vri speilbryteren helt til høyre, så varmes speilene opp.  Isskrape kan være kjekt å bruke inntil speilene er varmet opp. 27 Hvordan vil du fjerne is og dogg fra speilene? Inni bil Motor på Parklys
  28. 28. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 28 Gjør deg kjent med lysbryteren Inni bil Motor på Automatikk: Lysene skifter automatisk mellom nærlys og fjernlys. Tåkelys bak Lysene helt av Hovedlys, bryteren bør normalt stå i denne posisjonen. Lysene slås da av når du stopper motoren Parkeringslys
  29. 29. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Trykk her 29 Kontroller at lydhornet (fløyta) virker. Inni bil Motor på Parklys
  30. 30. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 1. Fjernlys 2. Lyshorn  Dra hendelen mot deg. 30 Kontroller at lyshornet virker. (Blinke med langlysene) Inni bil Motor på Parklys
  31. 31. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se etter:  Slitasje  Rifter  Skade  Sjekk at beltestrammeren virker.  Dra beltet helt ut og slipp.  Sjekk låsemekanismen.  Lås beltet og dra hardt.  Sjekk stoppfunksjonen.  Dra hardt i beltet for å sjekke at det stopper. 31 Kontroller bilbeltene. Inni bil Motor av Nærlys
  32. 32. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Beltet vil ligge løst og vil ikke stramme godt nok ved sammenstøt. 32 Hva er risikoen ved å bruke belte med slappe beltestrammere? (c)Vidar Trane21.04.2012 Inni bil Motor av
  33. 33. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Den ligger i døra ved førersetet.  Den skal være tilgjengelig fra førersetet, og kan også ligge i hanskerommet, under setet eller i eget rom. 33 Finn fram refleksvesten. Inni bil Motor på
  34. 34. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  50 meter i tettbygd strøk.  150 meter utenfor tettbygd strøk.  Terreng og trafikkmengde kan stille andre krav. 34 Hvor langt fra bilen bør du gå før du setter varseltrekanten fra deg? Inni bil Motor av
  35. 35. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Nei, det er ikke forsvarlig.  De som kommer kjørende bak oss vil ikke oppfatte når vi bremser.  Feilen kan være røket sikring eller lyspærer som ikke virker. 35 Er det forsvarlig å kjøre når bremselysene ikke virker? Inni bilen Motor av
  36. 36. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Det kan være slitte bremseklosser, noe som gjør at bremsesystemet trenger mer væske for å «trykke» bremseklossene inn mot bremseskivene.  Det kan også være lekkasje i bremsesystemet.  Ikke etterfyll bremsevæske!  Overlat dette til et proffesjonelt verksted. 36 Hva kan være årsaken til lavt bremsevæskenivå? Og hva vil du gjøre med det? Inni bil Motor av
  37. 37. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Vinterdekk: Minimum 3,0 mm  Sommerdekk: Minimum 1,6 med mer I perioden det er tillatt med piggdekk: 15. okt – 1. mai i Nord Norge og 1. nov – første søndag etter 2. påskedag i resten av landet skal det være minst 3 mm mønsterdybde uansett hvilke dekk du kjører med. 37 Hva er kravet til mønsterdybde på vinter- eller sommerdekk? Inni bil Motor av
  38. 38. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  For å få bedre veggrep.  For at vann skal dreneres bort. 38 Hvorfor er det krav om en viss mønsterdybde? Inni bil Motor av
  39. 39. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Fjern- eller nærlys vil minske effekten av nødsignallyset.  Nødlysene vil ”drukne” i de andre lysene.  Optimalt bør man ha nødsignallys alene, da det gir best effekt. 39 Hvilke lys må ikke stå på sammen med nødlysene? Inni bil Motor av
  40. 40. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Ved nødstopp for å markere bil.  Hvis det er situasjon som krever ekstra oppmerksomhet. 40 I hvilken situasjon er det riktig og viktig å bruke nødsignallyset? Inni bil Motor av
  41. 41. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 41 Hva er riktig dekkdimensjon for denne bilen?  Se i vognkortet.  Dimensjonen skal være 205/55 R 16. Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  42. 42. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  205 er bredde i millimeter.  55 er høyden på dekket i prosent av bredden.  16 er diameteren på felgen i tommer.  91 er lastindex, angir hvor mye last dekket tåler.  V = hastighetskode. 42 Hva betyr merkingen på dekkene? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  43. 43. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se i vognkortet 43 Hvor stor bæreevne må dekkene ha på denne bilen? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  44. 44. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se i vognkortet 44 Hvor stor hastighet må dekkene på denne bilen være godkjent for? Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  45. 45. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 Merking Maks km/t L 120 M 130 N 140 P 150 Q 160 R 170 S 180 T 190 U 200 H 210 V 240 W 270 Y 300 Z over 240 km/t 45 Hastighets – og lastekoder (ikke pensum) Lasteindex Kg Lasteindex Kg 78 425 92 630 79 437 93 650 80 450 94 670 81 462 95 690 82 475 96 710 83 487 97 730 84 500 98 750 85 515 99 775 86 530 100 800 87 545 101 825 88 560 102 850 89 580 103 875 90 600 104 900 91 615 105 925 Inni bil Motor av Vognkort
  46. 46. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 46 Dekk - lufttrykk Ute Motor av  Bruk dekktrykksmåleren.  Hvis trykket synker mye vil det gå en alarm.
  47. 47. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Blendingsfare.  Møtende blir irritert.  Blikket ditt blir dratt ned rett foran bilen fordi lyset er sterkest der.  Du kan bli straffet for feil lysbruk. 47 Hvilke ulempe vil det ha om kurve/tåkelys blir brukt feil? Inni bilen Motor av
  48. 48. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  I mørket skal du kjøre med nærlys eller fjernlys.  Tåkelys er bare tillatt når det er tett tåke, sterk nedbør eller så skarpe svinger at du må se veikantene ekstra godt.  Tåkelysene kan brukes på dagtid som kjørelys sammen med parklys. 48 Når er det tillatt å bruk kurve/ tåkelys? Inni bil Motor av
  49. 49. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  De kan være sterkt blendende, spesielt om man kjører i kø.  Bremselyset kan drukne i de sterkere tåkelysene. 49 Hvilke ulemper kan det ha om tåkelysene bak brukes feil? Inni bil Motor av
  50. 50. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Parkering i mørket uten andre lyskilder. 50 I hvilken situasjon er det viktig at parkeringslysene er i orden? Inni bil Motor av
  51. 51. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Fjern løse gjenstander som kan rulle under pedalene.  Legg tunge ting i bagasjerommet. 51 Sjekk om det er løse ting i bilen som kan forårsake skade. Inni bilen Motor av
  52. 52. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Varseltrekant finner du i bagasjerommet.  Gå med reflekssiden på varseltrekant i retningen du går for å vise deg selv.  Ta på refleksvest før du går ut med trekanten. 52 Finn fram varseltrekant og monter denne skikkelig. Bagasjerom Motor av
  53. 53. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Dra hendelen mot deg.  Skyv hendelen under panseret opp mens du åpner det.  For å lukke panseret: Slipp det fra ca. 30 cm høyde. 53 Åpne panseret Motorrom Motor av
  54. 54. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  På denne bilen kan du også sjekke oljenivået på kjørecomputeren. 54 Kontroller motoroljenivået. Motorrom Motor av Papir
  55. 55. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Her 55 Vis påfyllingssted for motorolje. Motorrom Motor av
  56. 56. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Her 56 Vis påfyllingssted for spylevæske. Motorrom Motor av
  57. 57. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Her 57 Sjekk bremsevæskenivået. Motorrom Motor av
  58. 58. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Før du kontrollerer dekkene bør du starte motoren og dreie hjulene godt til høyre eller venstre slik at slitebanen blir synlig.  Mønsterdybdemåler finner du i midtkonsollen mellom setene.  Normalt skal du kunne sjekke lufttrykket med en enkel måler. Når du bruker denne er det lett å slippe ut litt luft slik at det blir forskjellig lufttrykk på dekk på samme aksel. På Golf vil dette bli registrert og en varselmelding vil dukke opp på displayet. 58 Dekk Ute Motor av
  59. 59. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Visuell kontroll:  Sjekk om det er noe ”unaturlig” ved hjulene. 59 Kontroller dekk og felger for skader. Ute Motor av
  60. 60. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Rifter i dekksiden, gjerne etter møte med fortauskant.  Bulker i felgen. Dette fører til ustabilitet,  Bobler i siden på dekket vil føre til at forsterkningen i dekket vil være veldig redusert. 60 Hvilke dekkskader er mest vanlige? Ute Motor av
  61. 61. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Visuell kontroll, sammenlign alle dekkene  Evt. bruk av dybdemåler eller slitasjevarsler på dekkene.  Minste tillatte mønsterdybde på sommerdekk er 1,6 mm, og på vinterdekk er det min. 3,0 mm.  Se også side 39  I dekkmønsteret ﬁnner vi også små «gummiklumper» eller slitasjevarslere som indikerer hvor slitt dekkene er. 61 Kontrollere mønsterdybden på dekkene på begge forhjulene. Ute Motor av
  62. 62. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Se i bensinlokket eller i venstre dørkarm. 62 Hva er riktig lufttrykk i forhjulene på denne bilen? Ute Motor av
  63. 63. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020 63 Kontroller merkingen på dekkene. Stemmer det med vognkortet?  Se i vognkortet.  Dimensjonen skal være 205/55 R 16.  Hastighetskode skal være V eller høyere.  Lastindeks skal være minst 91. Ute Motor av Vognkort
  64. 64. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Husk det er tre lys!  Er du alene kan du rygge mot et vindu for å sjekke dette.  Eller eksempelvis bende snøkosten mot bremsepedalen mens du går ut og ser om de virker. (Lurt når du kjører med tilhenger.) 64 Kontrollere at alle bremselysene virker. Ute /inne Motor på Hjelpemann
  65. 65. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Slå på lyset, bryteren finner du midt på dashbordet  Sjekk at alle retningslysene på bilen virker. 65 Kontroller om nødsignallyset virker. Ute /inne Motor på Hjelpemann
  66. 66. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Bryteren finner du helt til venstre på dashbordet  Ut og se om de virker. 66 Kontroller om tåkelys bak fungerer? Ute /inne Motor på Nærlys
  67. 67. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Dette er de lysene som kommer på automatisk når man starter bilen.  Parkeringslysene er hvite og er foran på bilen.  Baklysene er røde.  Kontrollere at de virker ved å gå rundt bilen. 67 Kontroller at parkeringslys, baklys og skiltlys virker. Ute /inne Motor på
  68. 68. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Løft på viskerarmen, se etter  Slitasje  Rifter  Løs gummi  Sett deg inn i bilen og se etter  striper under visking. 68 Kontroller viskerbladene. Ute /inne Motor på
  69. 69. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Rattutslag til begge sider.  Sjekk at det er like stort rattutslag (omdreininger) til begge sidene.  Sjekk dødgang på styring (max. 2-3 cm).  Drei 2-3 cm på rattet og se om bilen tar styring.  Hør etter ulyder mens du svinger.  Sjekk om bilen er retningsstabil  I 30 km/t på en flat vei og rett vei kontrollerer du dette ved å løsne på rattgrepet og sjekke at bilen går rett fram. 69 Kontroller at styringen er i orden. I fart
  70. 70. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Feil lufttrykk.  Feil i forstillingen.  Spor i vegen. 70 Hva kan være årsaken til at bilen trekker til en av sidene. I fart
  71. 71. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Ta fullt rattutslag, drei rattet helt over til venstre mens du kjører sakte eller står i ro.  Slipp rattet.  Begynn å kjøre etter at du har sjekket speil og blindsone.  Rattet skal nå gå tilbake til nøytral – rett fram – posisjon.  Gjenta dette til høyre. 71 Sjekk om styringen er selvopprettende. I fart
  72. 72. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Kjør mellom 30-40 km/t rett frem på flat og rett strekning.  Brems samtidig som du holder løst i rattet.  Brems gradvis hardere til bilen stanser.  Bilen skal nå holde kursen rett frem. 72 Kontroller om bremsene har skjevtrekk. I fart
  73. 73. ©VidarTrane 26. 07. 2020  Lykke til! 73 Det var alt!

