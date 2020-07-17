Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diseño de un medidor de electricidad que integre tecnologías propias de la industria 4.0
  1. 1. Diseño de un medidor de electricidad que integre Tecnologías propias de la Industria 4.0. Practica perteneciente al Curso “Industria 4.0: fundamentos y alcances en el sistema eléctrico” para la Universidad TecdeMonterreyX El medidor propuesto en la presente actividad consistiría en un sensor con medición continua, que en tiempo real fuese capaz de monitorear de manera individual, todos y cada 1 de los consumos de un negocio o industria. Se establecerían unos niveles máximos y mínimos de consumo por sección, que podrían prevenir sobrecargas en el sistema. Al mismo tiempo cómo esto podría prevenir un exceso de consumo mensual, qué evitarse gastos excesivos de electricidad, y su correspondiente elevado coste. De manera automática y mediante inteligencia artificial, ciertos sistemas (previamente acordados por el cliente) pasarían de forma secuencial a un modo “pasivo” de bajo consumo. La información de cada negocio o industria podría monitorearse de manera centralizada en el propio local, de forma que los propios consumidores se involucraran de manera activa en la concienciación de evitar excesos de consumo innecesarios. Esta monitorización se podría implementar de manera sencilla mediante una interfaz gráfica personalizada para cada industria y de fácil utilización para los usuarios (incluso pudiendo desarrollarse una aplicación móvil para la visualización de los datos). Algunos de los beneficios que podrían obtenerse de este medidor serían: - Rápida respuesta a las fluctuaciones de la demanda: Mediante patrones sí podría amor predecir posibles excesos de consumo. Estas predicciones permitirían un previo abastecimiento que pudiesen hacer frente a dichos niveles de consumo. - Personalización de los productos según las necesidades del cliente: mediante la citada interfaz gráfica personalizada. Esto incurriría en una mayor facilidad para visualizar y analizar los datos en tiempo real El elemento clave de la industria 4.0 qué incorporaría el citado medidor, no sería otro que la inteligencia artificial. Se programarían respuestas acotadas qué actuarían de manera automática ante excesos de consumo, para evitar sobrecargas en el sistema y sobrecostes en la factura mensual. Otro elemento clave que se plantea sería la integración en un único sistema del control eléctrico de todo el local objeto de estudio Entre las entradas principales del medidor podremos encontrar: - Consumo individual de cada uno de los componentes del sistema - Consumo total del negocio de Industria - Niveles máximos y mínimos de consumo - Modelos predictivos de consumo Entre las salidas principales del medidor podremos encontrar: - Alertas por consumos individuales excesivos - Alertas por consumos globales excesivos - Cambio al modo de bajo consumo de forma secuencial - Abastecimiento automático para hacer frente a posibles excesos de potencia
  2. 2. Algunas funciones que el citado medidor puede solucionar por la inteligencia artificial serían: - Respuesta automática a niveles máximos de consumo - Uso de modelos predictivos para la detección de posibles picos de consumo Algunas funciones que el citado medidor NO puede solucionar por la inteligencia artificial serían: - Este medidor no siempre podría esclarecer la causa bajo la cual se ha producido un posible aumento en el consumo de la nave. - Este medidor tampoco sería casar voy a averiguar siempre, si dicho incremento de consumo ha sido realizado voluntariamente, o si por el contrario se trata de una situación no deseada. Cómo se ha comentado previamente, el paso hago un modo de bajo consumo permitiría notables ahorros energéticos en la industria, favoreciendo un sistema energéticamente más eficiente. Además, el abastecimiento automático fruto de la predicción de un exceso de consumo, podría cubrirse mediante tecnologías basada en energías renovables (como placas solares situadas en el propio tejado de la nave industrial). Como conclusión principal, puede observarse la gran importancia de los sistemas ciber físicos en cualquier aspecto de la industria, y como su implementación Integral puede proporcionar notables beneficios, capaces de diferenciar a una empresa de la competencia. Victorio Sanchis Ortolá Universidad Politécnica de Valencia, España

