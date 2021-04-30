COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=0486814122 Create beautiful art with this classic, stress-free Color by Number activity! Each image is filled with numbers. A color key swatch palette is under each image. Use the color key swatch palette to fill in the numbers and form a beautiful picture to keep, share, or display!Includes aspReadwide variety of b27 butterfly images bto color by number.Perforated pages.A full-colorspReadanswer key is found at the back of the book.Spiral bound.64 pages.