Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Online College Admission System Our agencyprovidesmentorshipprogramforcollege students;here yougetthe rightcounselling for...
Research Project assistance While doing a research project, a student learns how to do independent research work, involvin...
an array of probable opportunities. We help the students with written test preparations and interview preparations, which ...
We advise studentswhoare seeking to apply for postgraduate courses related to Art and Design to create theirownportfoliost...
access to basicamenitiesinlife,coupledwith a feeling of fulfilment for being able to help those in need. The mentors at Co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Online College Admission System

26 views

Published on

Our agency provides a mentorship program for college students, here you get the right counseling for college admission and GMAT exam preparation.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Online College Admission System

  1. 1. Online College Admission System Our agencyprovidesmentorshipprogramforcollege students;here yougetthe rightcounselling for college admission and GMAT exam preparation. Professional mentoring As expertmentorsandcounsellors,we,atCollegeAimshave realisedthat there are certain qualities an individualmustpossessinorder to succeed in his or her field of study, irrespective of what it is. This is where we emerge as professionals who are committed to groom students when they are pursuingtheirundergraduate studies.Thisisapointwhere the students grow up personally as well professionallyandourmottois to guide themthroughthe entire process.Throughout the years, we have beenresponsibleinguidingourstudentstowardsthe bestcareeroptionspossible forthemand mentoredthemtotriumphas an achiever in the future and we have pledged to continue to do the same with even more advanced techniques in the future as well. Career advice The firststeptowardshelpingstudents to realise their potential to the fullest and propelling them towards a career which they want to pursue in the future. While pursuing their undergraduate degrees,studentsoftenfind it extremely confounding to focus on a particular area where they can flourish in the future. In this regard, it is important for them to select an area keeping in mind variousfactors such as scope, opportunities as well their own capabilities related to that field. We encourage thatthe studentsfindamutual relation between their interest and ability as well as the prospects laden through that particular path.
  2. 2. Research Project assistance While doing a research project, a student learns how to do independent research work, involving extensive collection of data and drawing unique inferences from them. At the graduation level, thorough research work plays an important role to aid the student in analysing matters, critically breaking complex problems into simpler components and finally attaining wholesome understanding.CollegeAimshasmentorswhoare thoroughlyexperiencedandaware of issueswhich would make a project interesting and intriguing enough to achieve high grades in college. A truly unique project can render a wow-factor in the admission process for a top-notch university for it speaks for the student’s motivation to do path-defining research and excel in his or her field. Entrepreneurial Project assistance Studentswhoare lookingforwardtostarting theirown entrepreneurialorentrepreneurial ventures needtodevelopafew essential skills. They are- Ability to make decisions and take initiatives. The counsellorsatCollegeAims,withyearsof experience,have developed a vast range of knowledge on an array of fieldswhereentrepreneurial venturesare beckoned. With that, we help our students to recognise the areaswhere theycanemerge asentrepreneurial leaders in the future. We help them with entrepreneurial project assistance by connecting them with interested investors who would fundtheirprojectsandalsoprovide themwiththe platformtotesttheirentrepreneurial capabilities and the feasibility of their ideas. Internship assistance Internshipsare anextremelysignificantpartamongthe qualitative factorsinastudent's profile. The educationsysteminIndia, being highly theoretical and based on classroom study, leaves plenty of room for students to develop themselves in the practical aspect of their studies. Through internships, students learn how to implement their theoretical learning empirically, apart from gaining certain essential qualities such as communication and interpersonal skills. However, it is importantforthe studentto selectthe rightinternshipswhichare relevant to the student's interest and future aspirations.We guide the studentsthroughapplying for internships after selecting from
  3. 3. an array of probable opportunities. We help the students with written test preparations and interview preparations, which are often an integral part of the selection procedures for various internships in leading companies like Deloitte and PwC among others. Job search mentorship While some studentsimmediatelywishtopursue theirpostgraduate studiesafter graduation, some aspire to workina sectorof theirchoice before specialisingintheirstudies.We believe that often, a job acts as a bridge between a student’s undergraduate studies and postgraduate studies. Therefore,itisextremelyimportantforthe studenttochoose ajob that will complement both their undergraduate aswell postgraduate studies by acting as an avenue which will reflect the students’ practical ability.CollegeAims helps the student build a profile suitable for landing prestigious jobs and guiding them through mock professional interviews to face job interviews with top-notch companies. LinkedIn profile building LinkedInprofilesare avenuesthroughwhichastudentcannetworkwithindividualsor organisations and make themaware of their interests, accomplishments and endeavours. The profile serves as a collage of a student’s activities and achievements, vividly portraying his or her area of expertise - almost like a representation of the student’s CV or Resume. At CollegeAims, we guide students through the development of their LinkedIn profiles which would not only provide the audience a comprehensive idearegardingthe student’sinterests and updates about his or her latest activities. Through the LinkedIn profiles, we train students to do thorough networking and get the chance to interactwithindividualsandcompanieswhowouldbe intriguedby their profiles and give them the opportunity to work with them. Professional Art portfolio mentorship
  4. 4. We advise studentswhoare seeking to apply for postgraduate courses related to Art and Design to create theirownportfoliostoshowcase theirworkduringapplications. While students applying for other Humanities or Science subjects can acutely portray their accomplishments, visual art or performingartsstudentsrequire buildingaportfoliotoexhibittheirs. We help Art students to build theirportfolio from the scratch. We help them select the relevant ones from their existing oeuvre and alsoguide them with the kind of work they require to include in their portfolio, depending on theirgenre andmediumof interest.We have networksacrossspecialisedwebsite makingcompanies who readily help students to build their portfolio in the form of websites. Professional Social Profiling building At CollegeAims,we believethateverystudentneedsto develop a strong social standing that would speakfortheircredence whentheyembarkuponaprofessionaljourney.Thus,we are committed to guide ourstudentstobuilda respectable social imageby attending and participating in educational or relatedevents,aswell asbymakingconstructive use of theirsocial mediaaccounts.We guide the students to use their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts to voice their opinions regarding global issues,take initiatives by organising online events and campaigns and to uphold their image on a socially dignified platform. Additionally, we also guide students to create and develop their LinkedInprofilestohelpthemconnectwithindividualsandorganisationswhichwouldprovidethem with opportunities to flourish in the future. Community engagement Community service, social work and the ways in which a particular student has given back to the societyandenvironmentatlarge indicatestowardshisorherholisticdevelopment,thus,makingthis factor one of the glaringpointswhichcollegesanduniversitiesconsiderwhile grantingadmissionsto applicants. Community service renders a sense of gratitude for being fortunate enough to have
  5. 5. access to basicamenitiesinlife,coupledwith a feeling of fulfilment for being able to help those in need. The mentors at CollegeAims are instrumental in helping students in getting connected with variousNGOsand otherorganisationstoextendtheirhandstowardsthe society.We alsoencourage them to take initiatives on their own in the form of environmental or social campaigns which are relevantintoday’sworldandguide themtodo so. This adds colour to the students’ profile, making themeligible foradmissionsintop-rankedcollegesanduniversitiesand helpsthememergewith the essential qualities of empathy and fellow-feeling. Networking opportunities The senior counsellors and mentors at CollegeAims have more than a decade of experience with handling students for their postgraduate admissions, which has helped them create a web of contacts includingstudents,otherinstitutionsandprofessionals.Ourmentorsare regularlycalled by prestigiousinstitutionslikeSt.Xavier’sCollege,St.James’School and Delhi Public School, Ruby Park to judge events and hold educational sessions. Our goodwill among these esteemed institutions enablesustohelpourstudentsreachout to themintimesof need.We are oftenengagedinhelping studentsspreadtheirlinkagesacrossindividualsaswell organisations to enable them to build their profiles and gain certain theoretical as well as practical learning experiences. Ideation and Profile Development The counsellors at CollegeAims are committed to plant the seeds of thinking in the minds of their students. With the help of their guidance, students learn to think beyond convention, ideate and innovate.Itisour visiontoguide ourstudentsacrossthe path of enlightenment,self-explorationand self-discoveryandbuildtheirprofilesaccordingly,whichwouldnotonlybe relevantfor their college admissions but will also serve them in their personal and professional lives in the long run.

×