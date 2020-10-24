Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universidad Politécnica Territorial de Y...
Introducción Hablar de Anamnesis, Pruebas Estandarizadas e informe fonoaudiológico, nos lleva primero a definir, cada uno ...
Anamnesis, Pruebas Estandarizadas e informe fonoaudiología. ¿Qué es la anamnesis? “Es el conjunto de datos que se recogen ...
De esta manera se puede obtener un diagnóstico y permitir así realizar pruebas e informe. Principales elementos a tener en...
6. Antecedentes personales En ocasiones las personas que acuden a consulta lo hacen por problemas derivados de fenómenos, ...
¿Qué son informe fonoaudiológico? Es un instrumento que se utiliza para dar a conocer el resultado de algún trabajo. Un in...
2. DESEMPEÑO LINGÜÍSTICO ACTUAL. Nivel Fonético-Fonológico: Durante el curso de la terapia se trabajó discriminación audit...
sus enunciados; lo anterior se está trabajando de manera paralela a la terapia y ha presentado avances positivos a la inte...
Bibliografía:  Borreli, C.F. & Boschi, F.J.M. (1994). Entrevista clínica. En: Martín ZA, Cano JF, eds. Atención primaria:...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anamnesis

25 views

Published on

Pruebas en fonoaudiológia

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anamnesis

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universidad Politécnica Territorial de Yaracuy Arístides Bastidas San Felipe – Estado Yaracuy Anamnesis, Pruebas Estandarizadas e informe fonoaudiología. Integrantes: VictoriaAlexandraArroyave Graterol Ambar Juliet Eman Sivira Rubiel Samir Goyo Montoya
  2. 2. Introducción Hablar de Anamnesis, Pruebas Estandarizadas e informe fonoaudiológico, nos lleva primero a definir, cada uno de los terminó, para poder analizar, entender y comprender de manera reflexiva y analística el tema. El concepto de anamnesis se vincula, de acuerdo a su raíz etimológica que se halla en la lengua griega, a un recuerdo o a una reminiscencia. En su sentido más amplio, la anamnesis consiste en el rescate de datos que fueron registrados en el pasado, trayendo la información al presente. A partir de este significado, la anamnesis aparece en distintos ámbitos. En el terreno de la medicina, se trata de la información que un paciente suministra a su médico para la confección de un historial clínico. En el presente informe además de definir y analizar sobre Anamnesis, Pruebas Estandarizadas e informe fonoaudiológico, nos permitirá conocer, para qué son, para que sirven y como se utilizan, cada una de ellas.
  3. 3. Anamnesis, Pruebas Estandarizadas e informe fonoaudiología. ¿Qué es la anamnesis? “Es el conjunto de datos que se recogen en la historia clínica de un paciente con un objetivo diagnóstico. La finalidad es la de obtener datos útiles para diagnosticar y tratar al paciente”. “En las ciencias de la salud, la anamnesis alude a la información recopilada por un(a) especialista de la salud mediante preguntas específicas, formuladas bien al propio paciente o bien a otras personas relacionadas para obtener datos útiles, y elaborar información valiosa para formular el diagnóstico y tratar al paciente”…. ¿Entonces qué es Anamnesis? Se trata de realizar una entrevista, como el objetivo de obtener información precisa, entre el paciente y el médico, mediante preguntas sobre la historia clínica, los hábitos de vida y los antecedentes familiares del paciente con el objetivo de establecer un diagnóstico. Se recopilan los datos de identificación (nombre y apellidos completos, edad, género, raza, ocupación, estado civil, escolaridad, dirección, nombre del acompañante o de quien da la información y teléfono); el motivo de consulta o enfermedad actual; los antecedentes personales como qué enfermedades ha sufrido anteriormente el paciente, si es alérgico a algún medicamento, si ha sido intervenido quirúrgicamente.
  4. 4. De esta manera se puede obtener un diagnóstico y permitir así realizar pruebas e informe. Principales elementos a tener en cuenta en una anamnesis El diálogo establecido durante la anamnesis ha de reunir información diversa, siendo fundamental que aparezcan reflejadas en ella determinados aspectos fundamentales, concretamente las siguientes. 1. Identificación Se trata de los datos básicos de la persona, tal como nombre, sexo, edad o dirección. Asimismo resulta imprescindible establecer un mecanismo de comunicación, como un número de contacto. 2. Motivo de consulta Aunque puede resultar obvio, el motivo por el cual el sujeto acude a consulta, que le produce una problemática o la demanda que quiere realizar es una de las informaciones principales a obtener en la anamnesis. 3. Historia de la problemática actual El motivo de consulta es un conocimiento primordial, mas para comprender enteramente la situación el psicólogo o profesional que realiza la anamnesis precisa conocer cómo y cuándo ha aparecido en la vida del paciente, en que situación o situaciones aparece, qué causas considera el sujeto que lo han provocado, qué síntomas padece y cuáles le parecen más relevantes. 4. Afectación en la vida habitual Las problemáticas presentadas por los sujetos tienen un efecto en su vida cotidiana, generalmente produciendo una disminución en su calidad de vida en ámbitos como las relaciones sociales, laborales o familiares. Conocer esta información puede ayudar a encaminar el tipo de estrategias a emplear, dirigiendo los objetivos terapéuticos tanto a la resolución del problema en sí como a los efectos de estos sobre la vida cotidiana. 5. Historia psicosocial La historia vital del individuo que acude a consulta suele estar muy vinculada a la aparición de determinados fenómenos y problemáticas. El tipo de educación recibida, el proceso de socialización del sujeto, los eventos que han marcado o configurado su personalidad y los elementos que el propio individuo asocia con el inicio o mantenimiento de un problema pueden ser gran utilidad.
  5. 5. 6. Antecedentes personales En ocasiones las personas que acuden a consulta lo hacen por problemas derivados de fenómenos, sucesos o enfermedades anteriores o cuyos efectos han producido un cambio en la propia vida. En este sentido resulta de utilidad conocer la existencia de problemas previos. 7. Antecedentes familiares y situación familiar Conocer la presencia o ausencia de antecedentes familiares de un problema o como la familia está estructurada puede permitir afinar el diagnóstico y centrarse en unas estrategias de intervención o en otras. Puede ser relevante de cara a observar factores de riesgo, efectos o causas de determinadas problemáticas. 8. Expectativas respecto a los resultados de la intervención Este apartado resulta relevante en el sentido de explicitar qué espera el paciente que suceda, la presencia de motivación para seguir un tratamiento y que considera que puede o no lograr con ayuda profesional. Al margen de conocer sus expectativas con respecto al funcionamiento de la terapia y sus resultados, también permite ver la visión del usuario con respecto a su propio futuro y la existencia de sesgos cognitivos que infra o sobrevaloren lo que el tratamiento puede lograr (pueden tener expectativas poco realistas o provocar una profecía auto cumplida), pudiéndose trabajar en la propia terapia estas cuestiones. ¿Qué son Pruebas Estandarizadas? “Las pruebas estandarizadas son:  Instrumentos de evaluación para los alumnos.  Detectan grupos de población con necesidades de mejoras educativas.  Identifican factores que impactan en el desarrollo de los estudiantes.  Observan cambios o progresos en el nivel educativo”.
  6. 6. ¿Qué son informe fonoaudiológico? Es un instrumento que se utiliza para dar a conocer el resultado de algún trabajo. Un informe fonoaudiológico nos indicará que patología tiene un paciente. Ejemplo de informe fonoaudiológico: INFORME FONOAUDIOLÓGICO DE EVOLUCIÓN 1. ANTECEDENTES GENERALES Nombre: Felipe Eduardo Henríquez Rivera Fecha de nacimiento: 10 de noviembre de 2008 Edad: 4 años 8 meses Nivel Educativo: Primer Nivel de Transición Diagnóstico: Trastorno Específico del Lenguaje Expresivo Fecha de emisión informe de evolución: 01 de agosto de 2013
  7. 7. 2. DESEMPEÑO LINGÜÍSTICO ACTUAL. Nivel Fonético-Fonológico: Durante el curso de la terapia se trabajó discriminación auditiva verbal y memoria auditiva verbal (sílabas, palabras, logo tomas), habilidades que el menor logró consolidar, además se trabajó habilidades meta fonológicas referentes al manejo de sílabas dentro de la palabra y de identificación de sonidos consonánticos y vocálicos que componen las palabras, objetivos que el menor logró sin dificultad mejorando el manejo o estructuración de palabras que utiliza en sus enunciados. Actualmente se trabaja producción de dífonos con /l/ (pl- bl- tl- fl, etc) y posteriormente se trabajará la producción adecuada de dífonos con /r/ (pr-br-gr-tr-fr-dr, respectivamente). Nivel Semántico: Felipe durante el transcurso del trabajo terapéutico y en aula de recursos ha trabajado y consolidado habilidades semánticas complejas, logrando definir elementos sin dificultad por categoría. Además, logra resolver absurdos visuales y verbales adecuadamente. Maneja analogías, presenta adecuada fluidez léxica y logra describir elementos, acciones y láminas sin apoyo. Nivel Morfosintáctico: El menor comprende y ejecuta órdenes semicomplejas de dos o tres acciones consecutivas, comprende marcas de género y número, además de pronombres personales, tiempos verbales y verbos. Durante el curso de la terapia se observan avances significativos en cuanto a la estructuración de oraciones complejas, a la utilización de adjetivos, adverbios y nexos mejorando la coherencia y cohesión de las estructuras gramaticales que utiliza. Nivel Pragmático: Felipe presenta adecuadas habilidades pragmáticas, presenta adecuada intención comunicativa, logra adaptase al interlocutor y al contexto sin dificultad manteniendo un adecuado contacto ocular y atingencia al contexto. Durante el periodo, se ha desempeñado como un conversador activo y ha logrado identificar el quiebre comunicativo además de repararlo. SÍNTESIS DE LOGROS ALCANZADOS: Felipe ha logrado la mayoría de los objetivos propuestos para las sesiones terapéuticas, ya que durante éstas se muestra colaborador, con adecuados periodos de atención y concentración. Para el segundo semestre se espera que el menor continúe con adecuada asistencia, y se espera trabajar objetivos orientados hacia el manejo de fonemas, sílabas, partículas morfológicas, además de la adecuada comprensión y estructuración de discurso narrativo y argumentativo. Cabe destacar que el menor presenta un cuadro de disfemia leve, con episodios de bloqueos aislados sólo al comienzo de
  8. 8. sus enunciados; lo anterior se está trabajando de manera paralela a la terapia y ha presentado avances positivos a la intervención. Conclusión La Anamnesis, Pruebas Estandarizadas e informe fonoaudiología, son un conjunto de información, obtenida mediante la convención con un paciente y su médico. Nos permite diagnóstico y tratar las patologías de forma más concreta y eficiente, si se realizará de manera conjunta cada uno. La observación y la formulación adecuadas de las preguntas, durante la consulta nos permitirán realizar como eficiencia la anamnesis, y de esta misma forma la elaboración del informe. Por eso hemos concluido, que cada una de las anamnesis, son elaboradas según la especialidad que se quiere diagnóstico, para tener un diagnóstico más preciso y un tratamiento eficaz.
  9. 9. Bibliografía:  Borreli, C.F. & Boschi, F.J.M. (1994). Entrevista clínica. En: Martín ZA, Cano JF, eds. Atención primaria: conceptos, organización y práctica clínica. 3 ed. Barcelona: Doyma: 158-69.  https://www.onmeda.es/galeria_de_imagenes/anamnesis.html  https://www.efesalud.com/consejos/la-anamnesis/

×