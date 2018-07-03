Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anexos
Republica boliviana de venezuela
Republica boliviana de venezuela
  1. 1. • Victor Rodulfo Republica Boliviana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario de Tecnología “Antonio José de Sucre” Sede: Caracas Cátedra: Mantenimiento Mecánico I Corriente alterna
  2. 2. Corriente Alterna La corriente alterna es aquella en que la que la intensidad cambia de dirección periódicamente en un conductor. como consecuencia del cambio periódico de polaridad de la tensión aplicada en los extremos de dicho conductor. La variación de la tensión con el tiempo puede tener diferentes formas: sinodal (la forma fundamental y mas frecuente en casi todas las aplicaciones de electrotecnia); triangular; cuadrada; trapezoidal; etc. Si bien estas otras formas de onda no senoidales son mas frecuentes en aplicaciones electrónicas. Las formas de onda no senoidales pueden descomponerse por desarrollo en serie de Fourier en suma de ondas senoidales (onda fundamental y armónicos), permitiendo así el estudio matemático y la de sus circuitos asociados.
  3. 3. Corriente Continua • es el flujo siempre en la misma dirección de cargas eléctricas (electricidad) a través de un conductor entre dos puntos de distinto voltaje. A diferencia de la corriente alterna (c.a.), en la corriente continua, las cargas eléctricas circulan siempre en la misma dirección del punto de mayor potencial al de menor potencial. Aunque comúnmente se identifica la corriente continua con la corriente constante (por ejemplo la suministrada por una batería), se considera continua toda corriente que mantenga siempre la misma dirección, aunque lo adecuado sea usar el término corriente directa.
  4. 4. Historia Corriente Alterna • En el año 1882 el físico, matemático, inventor e ingeniero Nikola Tesla, diseñó y construyó el primer motor de inducción de CA. Posteriormente el físico William Stanley, reutilizó, en 1885, el principio de inducción para transferir la CA entre dos circuitos eléctricamente aislados. La idea central fue la de enrollar un par de bobinas en una base de hierro común, denominada bobina de inducción. De este modo se obtuvo lo que sería el precursor del actual transformador. El sistema usado hoy en día fue ideado fundamentalmente por Nikola Tesla; la distribución de la corriente alterna fue comercializada por George Westinghouse. Otros que contribuyeron en el desarrollo y mejora de este sistema fueron Lucien Gaulard, John Gibbs y Oliver Shallenger entre los años 1881 y 1889. La corriente alterna superó las limitaciones que aparecían al emplear la corriente continua (CC), que es un sistema ineficiente para la distribución de energía a gran escala debido a problemas en la transmisión de potencia, comercializado en su día con gran agresividad por Thomas Edison.
  5. 5. Corriente alterna frente a corriente continua • La razón del amplio uso de la corriente alterna viene determinada por su facilidad de transformación, cualidad de la que carece la corriente continua. En el caso de la corriente continua, la elevación de la tensión se logra conectando dínamos en serie, lo que no es muy práctico; al contrario, en corriente alterna se cuenta con un dispositivo, el transformador, que permite elevar la tensión de una forma eficiente. • La energía eléctrica viene dada por el producto de la tensión, la intensidad y el tiempo. Dado que la sección de los conductores de las líneas de transporte de energía eléctrica depende de la intensidad, mediante un transformador se puede elevar la tensión hasta altos valores (alta tensión), disminuyendo en igual proporción la intensidad de corriente. Con esto la misma energía puede ser distribuida a largas distancias con bajas intensidades de corriente y, por tanto, con bajas pérdidas por causa del efecto Joule y otros efectos asociados al paso de corriente, tales como la histéresis o las corrientes de Foucault.
  6. 6. LA IMPORTANCIA DE LA CORRIENTE ALTERNA EN NUESTRAS VIDAS • En la vida cotidiana, la mayoría de las fuentes de electricidad que alimentan las máquinas industriales, los electrodomésticos o los equipos informáticos, entregan corriente alterna. El aprovechamiento de este tipo de corrientes requiere usar dispositivos adecuados provistos de tres componentes esenciales que se pueden asociar: resistencias eléctricas (resistores), condensadores y elementos de autoinducción (inductores). al ve!, el hito que dio inicio al rápido progreso de la electricidad fue la invención de la pila eléctrica, reali!ada por "alta, que genera una corriente eléctrica continua entre dos placas metálicas (una de inc. y la otra de corre) sumergidas en ácido sulfúrico. &a importancia de esta pila fue que por primera ve! se disponía de una fuente constante de electricidad. ‘anteriormente, las experiencias de oersted, arada, +Henry y &en! mostraron la pasividad de convertir energía mecánica (movimiento) en corriente eléctrica, lo que posibilitó sacar la electricidad del laboratorio a través de la implementación de generadores. diferencia de la pila de "alta, que producía corriente continua, el generador producía corriente alterna que puede ser trasladada a grandes distancias, ya que se pueden conseguir volta-es elevados y corrientes pequeñas que disipan poca energía eléctrica. /e esta forma, fue posible llevar la corriente eléctrica desde las plantas generadoras a las ciudades y pueblos
  7. 7. CIRCUITO GENERADOR DE CORRIENTE ALTERNA (A.C.) • Los generadores de corriente continua se llaman dínamos. Los de corriente alterna se llaman alternadores, estos entregan una f.e.m. cuya polaridad se va alternando regularmente en el tiempo. En ambos casos se transforma la energía mecánica en eléctrica, al contrario de los motores eléctricos
