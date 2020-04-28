APM Chapter 12

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Outsiders’ Music: Progressive Country, Reggae, Salsa, Punk, and Rap, 1970s • The Outlaws: Progressive Country Music • Prog...
Listening Guide: “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” • From Red-Headed Stranger (1975), country concept album – Mid-1970s- prog...
“I Shot the Sherriff”: The Rise of Reggae • Reggae- a potent mixture of Caribbean folk music and American rhythm & blues; ...
“I Shot the Sherriff”: The Rise of Reggae • New genre of reggae (late 1960s) – Word reggae derived from “raggay”- slang te...
The Rise of Salsa Music • American influence appeared to wane during the early 1970s – Most Latin musicians returned to th...
• Eddie Palmieri (b. 1936) and Willie Colón (b. 1950)- born to Puerto Rican immigrant parents in New York City – Eddie’s b...
Listening Guide: “Pedro Navaja” • Written by Rubén Blades, performed by Willie Colón and Rubén Blades (recorded 1977) • Co...
“Psycho Killer”: 1970s Punk and New Wave • 1970s- first “alternative” movements emerged in rock music – Punk rock- “back t...
“Psycho Killer”: 1970s Punk and New Wave • Patti Smith (b. 1946)- New York based poet, journalist and singer who establish...
“The End of Rock ‘N’ Roll”: The Sex Pistols • Sex Pistols- most outrageous and famous punk band, formed in 1975 in London ...
Listening Guide: “Psycho Killer” • Music and Lyrics by David Byrne, Chris Franz, Tina Weymouth; performed by Talking Heads...
“Tear the Roof off the Sucker”: Funk Music • Funk music- represented another back-to-basics impetus: the impulse to dance ...
“Tear the Roof off the Sucker”: Funk Music • Sly and the Family Stone- interracial “psychedelic soul” band whose recording...
“Tear the Roof off the Sucker”: Funk Music • Apotheosis of 1970s funk- loose aggregate of around 40 musicians variously ca...
“Rapper’s Delight”: The Origins of Hip-Hop • Rap-characterized as a vital link in the chain of cultural and musical connec...
“Rapper’s Delight”: The Origins of Hip-Hop • First celebrities of hip-hop: DJs who began their careers in the mid- 1970s: ...
“Rapper’s Delight”: The Origins of Hip-Hop • One of the main sources of rhymes composed by early hip-hop DJs in the Bronx ...
“Rapper’s Delight”: The Origins of Hip-Hop • “Rapper’s Delight”- dance single recorded by the Sugarhill Gang, a crew based...
Listening Guide: “The Message” • Written by Sylvia Robinson, Ed Fletcher, and Melle Mel; performed by Grandmaster Flash an...
Key Terms Funk music Garage band Hip-hop New wave Progressive country Punk rock Reggae Rock steady Salsa Ska
Key People Afrika Bambaataa Bob Marley Charlie Palmieri David Byrne Eddie Palmieri George Clinton Grandmaster Flash Hector...
APM Chapter 12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

APM Chapter 12

24 views

Published on

Progressive Country, Reggae, Salsa, Punk, and Rap, 1970s
Lecture Outline

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

APM Chapter 12

  1. 1. Outsiders’ Music: Progressive Country, Reggae, Salsa, Punk, and Rap, 1970s • The Outlaws: Progressive Country Music • Progressive country- inspired by the honky-tonk and rockabilly amalgam of Bakersfield country music; the singer-songwriter genre; and the country rock style of musicians like Gram Parsons • Willie Nelson (b. 1933)- rise to fame in mid-1970s with a group known as “the Outlaws” • Waylon Jennings (1937-2002)- Texas-born musician who was the centerpiece of the Outlaws – 1972- Ladies Love Outlaws – Wanted: The Outlaws- compilation of Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings early recordings
  2. 2. Listening Guide: “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” • From Red-Headed Stranger (1975), country concept album – Mid-1970s- progressive country musicians began to create albums unified around a single theme or dramatic characters – Sold over 2 million copies – Meticulously crafted song cycle outlining the saga of a broken-hearted cowboy • Final track: “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” – Accompaniment- acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, piano, harmonica, electric bass, drums – Unconventional and highly recognizable vocal style
  3. 3. “I Shot the Sherriff”: The Rise of Reggae • Reggae- a potent mixture of Caribbean folk music and American rhythm & blues; first style of rock era to originate in the “third world” • Reggae music- composite of influences – Mento- mixture of Jamaican folk songs, church hymns, sailor’s shanties, Cuban influences which rose in the 19th century in Jamaica – 1950s- American rhythm & blues- broadcast from radio stations in Miami and New Orleans; popular among youth of Kingston – 1960s- shortage of U.S. records encouraged sound system operators to set up their own recording studios in Kingston – New genres- emerged out of intersection of Jamaican folk music and American rhythm & blues • Ska- onomatopoeic term derived from the style’s typical sharp offbeat accents; derived from R&B with a rhythm section of piano, bass, guitar and drums, and a horn section made up of combinations of brass instruments and saxophones; played at fast tempos with rhythm section emphasizing the backbeats; singing influenced by R&B from blues-influence to crooning – Rastafarian movement • Rock steady- burru style drumming used in urban version of ska music; slower tempo than ska
  4. 4. “I Shot the Sherriff”: The Rise of Reggae • New genre of reggae (late 1960s) – Word reggae derived from “raggay”- slang term meaning “raggedy, everyday stuff” – Tempo slowed more than rock steady- wide spaces between notes, and emphasizing polyrhythmic heritage of Afro- Jamaican traditions – “riddims”- interlocking rhythmic patterns played by the guitar, bass, and drums – Political messages were central to reggae music • Jimmy Cliff (b. 1948)- Star of the 1972 film The Harder They Come, and the vocalist on the title track of the soundtrack LP – “The Harder They Come” • Bob Marley (1945-1981)- leader of the Wailers and national hero in his native Jamaica who was reggae’s most effective international ambassador known for songs of determination, rebellion, and faith rooted in the Rastafarian belief system • The Popularization of Reggae – Best known cover of “I Shot the Sheriff”- Eric Clapton’s 1974 recording – Clearly political song- precise significance difficult to grasp for those outside of contemporary Jamaican politics
  5. 5. The Rise of Salsa Music • American influence appeared to wane during the early 1970s – Most Latin musicians returned to the típico (traditional) sound of Cuban dance music, rooted in the son montuno form • Salsa- rhythmically charged, harmonically advanced style in the dance clubs of New York; salsa or “hot sauce”- verbal metaphor for the intensity, passion, and rhythmic flow • Origins of Salsa- extension of experimental blend of Latin ballroom dance music, Afro-Cuban, rumba drumming, modern jazz
  6. 6. • Eddie Palmieri (b. 1936) and Willie Colón (b. 1950)- born to Puerto Rican immigrant parents in New York City – Eddie’s brother: Charlie Palmieri (1927-1988)- pianist and bandleader who began playing with Tito Puente’s mambo bad in the late 1940s and had a key role in the Latin music of the 1950s and 1960s • Eddie Palmieri- approach to piano shaped by modern jazz of the 1950s and 1960s; albums juxtaposed deep knowledge of stylistic history of Latin music with experimental moves • Willie Colón- grew up in bugalú era and less influenced by the Cuban típico style; distinctive approach added touches of West African, Panamanian, Columbian, and Brazilian music as well as Puerto Rican styles such as jibaro (“country”) songs – Hector Lavoe (1946-1993)- became an icon of Nuyorican (New York Puerto Rican) immigrant identity during the 1970s – Rubén Blades (b. 1948)- son of a middle-class family in Panama who attended Harvard Law school; gifted singer-songwriter, film actor, political activist best known for a series of story songs that capture the feel of life in a neighborhood barrio The Rise of Salsa Music
  7. 7. Listening Guide: “Pedro Navaja” • Written by Rubén Blades, performed by Willie Colón and Rubén Blades (recorded 1977) • Conceived as an homage to “Mack the Knife”- tells the story of the violent demise of a street tough who attacks a prostitute • Arrangement- sophisticated musical framework • Call-and-response dominated montuno section
  8. 8. “Psycho Killer”: 1970s Punk and New Wave • 1970s- first “alternative” movements emerged in rock music – Punk rock- “back to basics” rebellion against the perceived artifice and pretension of corporate rock music (1975-1978) – New wave- approached critique of corporate rock in more self-consciously artistic and experimental terms • Punk- as much a cultural style- attitude defined by rebellion against authority and deliberate rejection of middle-class values as a musical genre • Garage band- neighborhood operation made up of young men who played mainly for themselves, their friends, and the occasional high school dance • Three groups cited as the ancestors of 1970s punk: – The Velvet Underground • Lou Reed (b. 1942)- singer and guitarist who had previously worked as a pop songwriter in a Brill- Building style “music factory” • John Cale (b. 1942)- viola player active in the avant-garde art music scene in New York who introduced experimental music elements into the mix, including electronic noise and recorded industrial sounds – The Stooges • Iggy Pop (born James Osterberg, 1947)- famous for his outrageous stage performances, which included flinging himself into the crowd, cutting himself with beer bottles, and rubbing himself with raw meat – The New York Dolls
  9. 9. “Psycho Killer”: 1970s Punk and New Wave • Patti Smith (b. 1946)- New York based poet, journalist and singer who established CBGBs as beachhead for punk and new wave bands and recorded the critically acclaimed album Horses • Ramones- first bona fide punk rock band- formed 1974 in New York City • Talking Heads- represented the more self-consciously artistic and exploratory side of the alternative rock scene – David Byrne (b. 1952)- formed Talking Heads in 1974 with Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, who met as art students at the Rhode Island School of Design – Minimalism- stresses the use of combinations of a limited number of basic elements, popular in the art music scene of the 1960s and 1970s, represented in the works of composers such as Steve Reich, Terry Riley, and Philip Glass
  10. 10. “The End of Rock ‘N’ Roll”: The Sex Pistols • Sex Pistols- most outrageous and famous punk band, formed in 1975 in London • Creation of Malcolm McLaren – Conceived of the idea of a rock ‘n’ roll band that would subvert pop music industry and horrify England’s middle class • Johnny Rotten (b. 1956)- stage name for John Lydon, singer • Sid Vicious (1957-1979)- stage name for John Ritchie, a non- musician friend of John Lydon who replaced bassist Glen Matlock; died of a heroin overdose while released on bail on charges of stabbing his girlfriend to death
  11. 11. Listening Guide: “Psycho Killer” • Music and Lyrics by David Byrne, Chris Franz, Tina Weymouth; performed by Talking Heads; recorded 1977 • Song inspired by Norman Bates- murderer in Alfred Hitchcock’s film Psycho • Released in 1977- during the Son of Sam killing spree • Electric bass- simple riff reminiscent of mid-1970s funk or disco • Guitars- crispy articulated, interlocking chord patterns • Byrne’s voice- lyrics in half-spoken, half-sung style over a simple melody using only a few pitches and staying mainly on the tonic note
  12. 12. “Tear the Roof off the Sucker”: Funk Music • Funk music- represented another back-to-basics impetus: the impulse to dance – Urban black communities- social dance remained a backbone of social life, a primary means for transmitting traditional values and generating a sense of novelty and excitement – “funky”- word probably derived from the (Central African) BaKongo term funki, meaning “healthy sweat”- widely used by New Orleans jazz musicians • 1970s- “funk” used as a label for a genre of popular music characterized by strong, dance-oriented rhythms; catchy melodies; call-and-response exchanges between voices and instruments; heavy reliance on repeated, rhythmically interlocking patterns – Funk bands- rhythm section (guitar, keyboards, electric bass, drums) and horn section, which functioned as part of the rhythm section and occasionally supplied jazz-influenced solos
  13. 13. “Tear the Roof off the Sucker”: Funk Music • Sly and the Family Stone- interracial “psychedelic soul” band whose recordings bridged the gap between rock music and soul music – Sly Stone (b. 1944)- born Sylvester Stewart, began musical career as a gospel singer; studied trumpet, music theory, and composition in college; worked as a disc jockey; first band in 1966 • Gradually developed a style that reflected his own diverse musical experience: jazz, soul, San Francisco psychedelia, socially engaged lyrics of folk rock
  14. 14. “Tear the Roof off the Sucker”: Funk Music • Apotheosis of 1970s funk- loose aggregate of around 40 musicians variously called Parliament or Funkadelic – George Clinton (b. 1940)- aka Dr. Funkenstein; an ex-R&B vocal group leader and songwriter, hung out with Detroit hippies, listened to the Stooges, and altered his style during the late 1960s • Developed a mixture of compelling polyrhythms, psychedelic guitar solos, jazz- influenced horn arrangements, and R&B vocal harmonies • “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker)”- Parliament’s biggest crossover singe – Exemplifies band’s approach to ensemble style: “P-Funk” • Heavy, syncopated electric bass lines, interlocking rhythms underlain by a strong pulse on each beat of each measure, long, multi-sectioned arrangements featuring call-and-response patterns between the horn sections and keyboard synthesizer, R&B vocal harmonies, verbal mottoes designed to be chanted by fans
  15. 15. “Rapper’s Delight”: The Origins of Hip-Hop • Rap-characterized as a vital link in the chain of cultural and musical connections between Africa and the Americas, as the authentic voice of an oppressed urban underclass, and as a form that exploits the long- standing stereotypes of black people – African musical and verbal traditions: emphasis on rhythmic momentum and creativity, preference for complex tone colors and dense textures, keen appreciation of improvisational skill, incorporative, innovative approach to musical technologies – Cultural response to oppression and racism – Genre’s audience- multiracial, multicultural, multinational • Hip-hop- hip-hop culture, forged by African American, Puerto Rican, and Caribbean American youth in New York City, included distinctive styles of visual art (graffiti), dance (an acrobatic solo style called breakdancing and an energetic couple dance called the freak), music, dress, and speech – Initially a local phenomenon- centered in certain neighborhoods in the Bronx
  16. 16. “Rapper’s Delight”: The Origins of Hip-Hop • First celebrities of hip-hop: DJs who began their careers in the mid- 1970s: Kool Herc (b. 1955), Grandmaster Flash (b. 1958), Afrika Bambaataa (b. 1960) – Kool Herc (b. 1955)- pioneering hip- hop DJ who adapted the disco technique of “mixing” to the hip-hop aesthetic – Transformation of turntable from medium for playing recorded sound into a playable musical instrument – Mid-1970s- Herc began putting two copies of the same record on, switching back and forth between the turntables to “backspin” one disc – Transformation of turntable from medium for playing recorded sound into a playable musical instrument
  17. 17. “Rapper’s Delight”: The Origins of Hip-Hop • One of the main sources of rhymes composed by early hip-hop DJs in the Bronx was the album Hustler’s Convention (1973) by Jala Uridin, leader of a group of militant ex-convicts known as the Last Poets – Accompaniment by all-star line-up of funk, soul, and jazz musicians – Soon DJs began to compose their own rhymes; recruited members of their posse to serve as verbal performers, or “MCs” • Grandmaster Flash (b. 1958)- adopted the mixing techniques of disco DJs, particularly the use of headphones to synchronize the tempos of recordings and create smooth transitions from one dance groove to the next – Refined the technique of backspin – “scratching”- technique developed by Flash’s protégé, Theodore • 1978- Theodore debuted a new technique that quickly spread through the community of DJs: while practicing backspinning, he turned the disc counterclockwise yielding scratchy, percussive sound effects, which could be punched into the dance groove • Distinctive sound became an important part of sonic palette of hip-hop • Rapper’s Delight”: The Origins of Hip-Hop
  18. 18. “Rapper’s Delight”: The Origins of Hip-Hop • “Rapper’s Delight”- dance single recorded by the Sugarhill Gang, a crew based in Harlem • Record popularized the use of the term “rapper” as an equivalent of MC • Sugar Hill Records • Recording recycled Chic’s “Good Times” rhythm section track • Three rappers- Michael “Wonder Mike” Wright, Guy “Master Gee” O’Brien, Henry “Big Bang Hank” Jackson- rapid-fire succession of rhymes • Text alternates braggadocio of the MCs with descriptions of dance movements, exhortations to the audience, and humorous stories and references • Record reached number four on the R&B chart and 36 on the pop chart- introduced hip-hop to millions of people
  19. 19. Listening Guide: “The Message” • Written by Sylvia Robinson, Ed Fletcher, and Melle Mel; performed by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five; recorded 1982 – Established a new trend in rap music- social realism – Grim, cinematic portrait of life in the South Bronx – First honest description of life on the streets of the nation’s urban ghettos in the 1980s to achieve wide commercial circulation
  20. 20. Key Terms Funk music Garage band Hip-hop New wave Progressive country Punk rock Reggae Rock steady Salsa Ska
  21. 21. Key People Afrika Bambaataa Bob Marley Charlie Palmieri David Byrne Eddie Palmieri George Clinton Grandmaster Flash Hector Lavoe Iggy Pop Jimmy Cliff John Cale Johnny Rotten Kool Herc Lou Reed Patti Smith Rubén Blades The Sex Pistols Sid Vicious Sly Stone Townes Van Zandt Waylon Jennings Willie Colón Willie Nelson

×