UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS DIRECCIÓN DE ESTUDIOS A DISTANCIA ...
EDITORIAL El aborto es un tema complejo, ya que ni siquiera existe una definición aceptada por todas las ramas del pensami...
¿Qué es el aborto? Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) el aborto se define como “la interrupción de un embaraz...
4 ¿Es un ser humano el fruto de la concepción en sus primeras fases de desarrollo? La biología molecular, la embriología m...
El cigoto es un viviente de la especie de sus progenitores, con toda la dignidad que corresponde a cada uno de los hombres...
para el resto de sus vidas, cuya vida, sin embargo, es merecedora del mismo respeto y la misma protección que la de los se...
El grupo interno, se convertirá en el embrión, y el exterior, en la membrana que lo protegerá y nutrirá durante el embaraz...
¿En qué momentos de su vida intrauterina va desarrollando el hijo no nacido sus distintos órganos y funciones? La formació...
seguir una evacuación uterina completa, sin ninguna técnica instrumental complementaria. Art° 430 C.P.V. La mujer que inte...
Artículo 431 C.P.V. El que hubiere provocado el aborto de una mujer, con el consentimiento de esta, será castigado con pri...
jo de parto, las cuales provocan a su vez la dilatación del cuello uterino. El producto de la gestación puede nacer vivo o...
dica, y deben ofrecer la guía necesaria para lograr un acceso igualitario a la atención de buena calidad. Las nuevas polít...
En Irlanda se aprobó una reforma constitucional en referéndum en 1.983 que sancionaba la criminalidad del aborto; también ...
Ya es bien sabido el poder que ejerce la Iglesia Católica en la toma de decisiones del gobierno nacional y sobre todo cuan...
¿Por qué se llama aborto terapéutico? Se llama así, por indicaciones estrictamente médicas, que pueden variar según los pa...
¿Y en cuanto a la salud psíquica? Todo embarazo no deseado supone, claro está, una perturbación emocional en la mujer, lue...
¿Es frecuente la práctica de abortos legales fundados en la causa de violación? No; el embarazo producto de la violación s...
solución denominada “del plazo”; fue en el Proyecto de Código Penal del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia en 2.004. El Supremo,...
Pese a todo, ¿no debía Venezuela equipararse a los países de su entorno, que en su mayoría tienen legalizado el aborto? La...
de la misma manera en un mismo momento y lugar, entendiendo que tiene múltiples causas, consecuencias y reacciones. El abo...
justifica el aborto por motivos éticos (aborto sentimental) ni el aborto eugenésico, ni el aborto por motivos socio- econó...
Parece que son muchos los que, efectivamente, creen que todo embarazo no deseado ya es de por sí una grave enfermedad psíq...
¿Por qué se establece el plazo de veintidós semanas de gestación para esta clase de aborto? En los países donde el aborto ...
es como pretender que despenalizando las drogas; las personas van a dejar de consumirlas; hay que crear conciencia en la p...
¿No es la doctrina católica sobre el aborto una dura doctrina, que muy pocos podrán seguir? La doctrina católica sobre el ...
Pero ya que en los últimos años cada vez hay más Estados que permiten el aborto, ¿no habría sido un gesto de benevolencia ...
Importancia del estudio del Aborto, ¿Por qué es importante? indicar, los aportes a la Universidad Yacambú Porque aunque re...
Referencias Bibliográficas Barrantes, A., Jiménez, M., Rojas, B., & Vargas-García, A. (2.003) Embarazo y abortos en adoles...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS DIRECCIÓN DE ESTUDIOS A DISTANCIA DERECHO ELABORTO 100 PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS (COMITÉ PARA LA DEFENSA DE LA VIDA) Autor: Víctor M. Jiménez T. C.I. 4.972.214 CJP-152-00155V Tutor: Prof. Abg. Marco L. Fernández L. (TJI-0653) Sección ED01D0V Barquisimeto, julio 2.020
  2. 2. EDITORIAL El aborto es un tema complejo, ya que ni siquiera existe una definición aceptada por todas las ramas del pensamiento humano; puede ocurrir bajo muchas circunstancias como se analizará en esta revisión; ético, moral, religiosa, médico y legal. La falta de consenso hace que el aborto sea controversial y de gran interés a nivel mundial ya que tiene que ver con el antagonismo de dos derechos humanos fundamentales, el derecho a la vida y el derecho a la libre elección, pese a ello desde el punto de vista medico si hay mayor consenso en cuanto a las definiciones de los diferentes tipos de aborto, los procedimientos y los criterios para su tratamiento, seguimiento y práctica.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el aborto? Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) el aborto se define como “la interrupción de un embarazo tras la implantación del huevo fecundado en el endometrio, antes de que el feto haya alcanzado viabilidad, es decir antes de que sea capaz de sobrevivir y mantener una vida extrauterina independiente”. El aborto desde el punto de vista jurídico en Venezuela, se entiende por la interrupción dolosa o intencional, del proceso fisiológico de la preñez o del embarazo, con muerte o destrucción del producto de la concepción. Tal producto recibe los nombres de embrión o feto, según su grado de desarrollo, entendiéndose como embarazo el proceso fisiológico que, normalmente, se cumple entre el momento de la fecundación hasta el momento del parto. ¿Cuántas clases hay de aborto? Desde el punto de vista médico-legal, el aborto puede ser espontáneo o provocado; el aborto espontáneo, es aquel donde surge la muerte intrauterina de manera natural sin intervención de medicamentos o instrumental; mientras que en el aborto provocado o inducido, es el resultante de maniobras practicadas deliberadamente con la intención de interrumpir el embarazo, cuyas maniobras pueden ser realizadas por la propia embarazada o por otra persona a su solicitud. En el sistema del Código Penal Venezolano (C.P.V.), el aborto se clasifica en tres tipos básicos; el aborto procurado Art° 430, el aborto consentido Art° 431 y el aborto sufrido Art. 432; también se mencionan en la clasificación, el aborto agravado Art° 433 (excepto el último aparte de dicho artículo), el aborto atenuado Art° 434, y por último, ya fuera del marco delictivo, el aborto terapéutico ultima aparte del Art° 433 (“No incurrirá en pena alguna el facultativo que provoque el aborto como medio indispensable para salvar la vida de la parturienta). 3
  4. 4. 4 ¿Es un ser humano el fruto de la concepción en sus primeras fases de desarrollo? La biología molecular, la embriología médica y la genética avalan hoy en día, que la vida empieza con la fusión del espermatozoide y el óvulo llamada fecundación. Las literaturas de embriología, destinadas al aprendizaje del desarrollo humano inicial, explican el proceso de la fecundación que “una vez que el espermatozoide ingresa en el gameto femenino, los pronúcleos masculino y femenino entran en contacto estrecho y replican su ADN”; dicha unión genera una nueva célula llamada cigoto, la cual posee una identidad genética propia, diferente a la de los progenitores, y la capacidad de regular su propio desarrollo, el cual, si no se interrumpe, irá alcanzando cada uno de los estadios evolutivos del ser vivo hasta su muerte natural. Durante las horas que dura la fecundación, el ADN de ambos progenitores se funde para alcanzar la estructura y patrón propios del nuevo individuo, y a la vez, con la fecundación se pone en marcha el motor de desarrollo embrionario con el que se inicia una nueva vida. Ese nuevo ser vivo, ya un embrión, se divide después en dos células, cada una de ellas con una finalidad biológica definida; más tarde en tres, luego en cuatro y así sucesivamente hasta formar un organismo completo y estructurado. ¿Así que no es verdad que al principio existe una cierta realidad biológica, pero que sólo llegará a ser un ser humano más tarde? Durante las horas que dura la fecundación, el ADN de ambos progenitores se funde para alcanzar la estructura y patrón propios del nuevo individuo, y a la vez, con la fecundación se pone en marcha el motor de desarrollo embrionario con el que se inicia una nueva vida. Ese nuevo ser vivo, ya un embrión, se divide después en dos células, cada una de ellas con una finalidad biológica definida; más tarde en tres, luego en cuatro y así sucesivamente hasta formar un organismo completo y estructurado. ¿Cómo puede existir un ser humano mientras es algo tan pequeño que no tiene el más mínimo aspecto externo de tal? La actual embriología molecular ofrece una imagen del embrión incompatible con la anticuada noción del embrión amorfo, homogéneo, hecho de elementos iguales entre sí; por el contrario, el rigor científico impide hoy confundir un embrión con un conglomerado de células sin organizar, por lo tanto la ciencia demuestra rotundamente que el ser humano recién concebido es el mismo.
  5. 5. El cigoto es un viviente de la especie de sus progenitores, con toda la dignidad que corresponde a cada uno de los hombres y es considerado un cuerpo, un organismo con un programa de vida individual, el cual posee polaridad y asimetría, lo cual la diferencia de cualquier otra célula, de tal forma que tiene trazados, en función del punto por el que, el espermatozoide penetró en el óvulo, los ejes que establecerán la estructura corporal. Posterior al proceso de fecundación, el cigoto inicia el desarrollo, según la forma corporal dada por los ejes, con la construcción de las diversas partes del cuerpo; al tercer día, el embrión ya está formado por ocho células, auto organizándose siempre de manera asimétrica, siguiendo una trayectoria unitaria programada de forma temporal y espacial, las células van generando los órganos y los tejidos. Antes de implantarse en el útero al inicio de la segunda semana, y desde el primer día, el embrión ha ido mandando señales moleculares a la madre para que ambos se coordinen como dos vidas distintas, en perfecta simbiosis durante toda la gestación. Admitiendo que existe una nueva vida desde el momento de la fecundación, ¿no podría ser una vida vegetal o animal, para llegar a ser humana en una fase posterior? No es posible considerarlo como vida vegetal o animal, pues está demostrado por las ciencias experimentales, que la existencia de un ser humano comienza luego del proceso de la fecundación del óvulo por el espermatozoide, desde allí se inicia su paso a embrión. 5 ¿Ha habido épocas en que se haya creído que el fruto de la concepción de la mujer podía ser un individuo no humano? A lo largo de la historia, se han propuesto muchas explicaciones fantásticas tradicionales y teorías biológicas, donde el producto de la concepción con malformaciones congénitas era considerado un monstro; actualmente gracias al estudio de la teratología y los avances genéticos, es bien conocidos que un porcentaje de la población de recién nacidos, pueden nacer con malformaciones congénitas que afectarán su apariencia, su desarrollo o su funcionamiento, en algunos casos
  6. 6. para el resto de sus vidas, cuya vida, sin embargo, es merecedora del mismo respeto y la misma protección que la de los seres normalmente constituidos. Las malformaciones congénitas son consecuencia de problemas que ocurren durante el desarrollo fetal previo al nacimiento y gracias a los adelantos de los análisis perinatales y los nuevos estudios de diagnóstico como la amniocentesis, biopsia de vellosidades coriónicas, etc., han permitido detectar precozmente causas cromosómicas y genéticas relacionadas con las malformaciones congénitas. ¿Y no puede suceder que, aunque el fruto de la fecundación sea una vida humana, ésta no llegue a constituir un ser humano individual hasta un momento posterior? No, pues los datos científicos de todas las disciplinas sobre el inicio de la vida son unánimes, sin que exista un sólo dato discrepante en la genética, inmunología, bioquímica, embriología, citología y fisiología, como para hacer dudar sobre cuándo comienza la vida humana. Todos los datos coinciden en que una nueva vida se inicia con la fecundación o no comienza nunca; el que la vida comience con la fecundación no es una hipótesis, sino un hecho científico, y hasta el presente, no hay ningún dato que indique que la vida humana no se inicia en la concepción; por ello, en los libros de texto utilizados mundialmente para la enseñanza de la medicina o la biología, se señala que el comienzo de la vida de un individuo es a partir de una sola célula llamada cigoto. Pero dado que hasta el decimocuarto día posterior a la fecundación existe la posibilidad de que de un óvulo fecundado salgan no uno, sino dos seres humanos (gemelos monocigóticos), ¿no habría que afirmar que mientras sea posible tal división no existe un ser humano individualizado? Los gemelos monocigotos, son el resultado de la fecundación de un único óvulo y un único espermatozoide, dichas células se dividen y se multiplican, quiere decir se escinden en dos dando lugar a dos individuos con material genético idénticos entre sí. El que en una determinada época de su evolución biológica un ser vivo pueda ser divisible no invalida su carácter de individuo único en los momentos anteriores. Si existe un ser humano desde la fecundación, ¿por qué los científicos se refieren a él con términos varios según su fase de desarrollo: cigoto, mórula, blastocisto, embrión, feto? El ovocito fecundado por el espermatozoide forma el cigoto que se dividirá convirtiéndose en la mórula y después en el blastocisto o blástula que se adherirá a la pared del útero. El conjunto de células que ha formado el cigoto, pasa por la fase mórula y de blastocisto o blástula. El blastocisto se encuentra dividido en dos grupos de células; uno, más externo, y otro más interno. 6
  7. 7. El grupo interno, se convertirá en el embrión, y el exterior, en la membrana que lo protegerá y nutrirá durante el embarazo. Desde el punto de vista científico, cada fase del desarrollo embrionario tiene su nombre propio, por ejemplo el cigoto, su nombre deriva de la unión de los gametos; la mórula, por su aspecto de racimo de mora, y no es más que una masa de células que se da como consecuencia de la segmentación de la célula inicial o cigoto, mientras que la formación de la blástula, es el final del proceso llamado segmentación, en el que el cigoto, una vez activado, se divide por mitosis en numerosas células unidas llamadas blastómeros; el embrión es un ser vivo en las primeras etapas de su desarrollo, desde la fecundación, hasta que el organismo adquiere las características morfológicas, y dicho término se aplica hasta el final de la octava semana desde la fecundación, pues a partir de allí, el embrión pasa a denominarse feto. Todos éstos son los nombres que distinguen las etapas de la vida de un solo ser que surgió con la fecundación y que será el mismo hasta que muera, aunque su apariencia externa sea muy diferente en una u otra fase. 7 ¿No podría entenderse que hasta que sea viable, es decir, hasta que sea capaz de subsistir fuera del vientre materno, el hijo no nacido no es un ser humano, puesto que depende de su madre para existir? El ser humano es una individualidad genética única en la historia de la especie humana, pues su identidad biológica se determina en el comienzo de su vida, por tanto el hecho de que en una determinada fase de su vida el hijo necesite el ambiente del vientre materno para subsistir, no implica que sea una parte de la madre. La vida de un ser humano comienza en el momento de la concepción y finaliza con la muerte dentro o fuera del útero de su madre. El producto de la concepción es el feto, el cual durante la vida intrauterina pasa por sucesivas etapas de desarrollo que lo van adaptando a los ecosistemas materno para completar el desarrollo de un ser capaz de ser viable, es decir, la probabilidad de que el hijo siga viviendo en el exterior, tras un embarazo que pudo ser interrumpido prematuramente; esta viabilidad puede estar sujeta a factores principalmente relacionados al tipo de parto, atenciones médicas que reciba el recién nacido, recursos médicos y del lugar en el que ocurre el nacimiento. A pesar de todo, si alguien tuviese dudas de en qué momento exacto surge un nuevo ser humano, ¿qué actitud ha de adoptar? Si en algún momento, alguien tiene dudas acerca del momento en el cual comienza el desarrollo de un nuevo ser humano, debe abstenerse de interrumpir su normal desarrollo o de darle trazos indignos del ser humano, pues ante esta duda debe prevalecer la ciencia en la que claramente se afirma, que desde el momento de la fecundación se inicia una vida humana con identidad genética propia.
  8. 8. ¿En qué momentos de su vida intrauterina va desarrollando el hijo no nacido sus distintos órganos y funciones? La formación de órganos y sistemas, se inicia durante el periodo embrionario, a partir de la tercera semana de la gestación, comienza el desarrollo del cerebro, corazón, medula espinal y tubo digestivo; entre la cuarta y quinta semana se comienzan a desarrollar los esbozos de las extremidades, estructuras más complejas del sistema nervioso, órganos de los sentidos como ojos y oídos, tejido óseo, y se completa el desarrollo del sistema circulatorio, por lo que a partir de allí se puede percibir por métodos especiales los latidos cardiacos; ya para la sexta semana se pueden distinguir con mayor claridad las extremidades, continua el desarrollo del cerebro y comienza la formación del sistema respiratorio con los pulmones. En la séptima semana de la gestación se forman los folículos pilosos y se distinguen claramente las articulaciones de las extremidades incluyendo la separación de los pliegues interdigitales; en la octava semana se pueden distinguir características externas con su forma final, tales como parpados, orejas y rasgos faciales, y comienzan a rotar los intestinos, finalizando en esta etapa el periodo embrionario y dando inicio al periodo fetal. En la novena semana los parpados se cierran y no se vuelven a abrir hasta la semana veintiocho, los rasgos faciales están claramente diferenciados así como los genitales, las extremidades son largas y delgadas, la formación de glóbulos rojos se producen en el hígado, el tamaño de la cabeza corresponde casi a la mitad del tamaño del feto y aparecen los brotes dentarios. Desde la semana trece en adelante crece el cabello y se desarrollan la próstata en el sexo masculino y ovarios en el femenino. Estando ya un feto completamente formado, a partir de la semana veinte se forman otros anexos como uñas y cejas; es decir, la vida es un proceso único, que empieza en la fecundación y no se detiene hasta la muerte, con sus etapas evolutivas e involutivas. Entonces, ¿con qué fundamento defienden algunos que el hijo aún no nacido forma parte del cuerpo de la madre, y que es ella la única que puede decidir sobre el destino del hijo? No es cierto que el producto de la concepción sea una parte más del cuerpo de la mujer, asimilable a un brazo o a una pierna, porque en tal producto, late una esperanza de vida humana, distinta de la vida de la madre, a pesar de que dicho producto dependa del cuerpo de la misma, pero con órganos que se han generado producto del desarrollo embrionario y fetal, tales como la placenta, cordón umbilical y el líquido amniótico. ¿Cuáles son los métodos habituales en la práctica del aborto? Los métodos habituales para la interrupción de la gestación, son las técnicas instrumentales y los farmacológicos. Entendiéndose como técnicas instrumentales, las dilataciones, legrados y aspiraciones, con el propósito de vaciar el contenido uterino; mientras que en los farmacológicos, se utilizan fármacos para con- 8
  9. 9. seguir una evacuación uterina completa, sin ninguna técnica instrumental complementaria. Art° 430 C.P.V. La mujer que intencionalmente abortare, valiéndose para ello de medios empleados por ella misma, o por un tercero, con su consentimiento, será castigada con prisión de seis meses a dos años. 9 ¿No existen también unas píldoras abortivas? El tratamiento médico del aborto, que generalmente se realiza con una combinación de Mifepristona y Misoprostol o solo con Misoprostol, es fundamental para proporcionar acceso al aborto seguro, eficaz y aceptable. La Mifepristona, un compuesto sintético esteroideo usado con propiedades antiprogestágenas y antiglucocorticoides, ha permitido que el aborto farmacológico se convierta en otra de las técnicas utilizadas durante las primeras 12 semanas de embarazo. Consiste en la toma de uno o más comprimidos de Mifepristona por vía oral. El Misoprostol es un análogo de la prostaglandina que puede utilizarse tanto en combinación con la Mifepristona como en monoterapia que se utilizan habitualmente para inducir el aborto y tratar los abortos incompletos y la muerte fetal intrauterina (MFIU), puede ser administrado por vía oral, sublingual y vaginal, para completar el proceso de interrupción de la gestación. El aborto puede tardar en producirse entre pocas horas a varios días; las píldoras tiene varias ventajas, entre ellas que disminuye la necesidad de contar con especialistas capacitados en aborto quirúrgico, equipo, esterilización y anestesia, a la par que ofrece a las embarazadas una alternativa incruenta y muy aceptable. Art° 430 C.P.V. La mujer que intencionalmente abortare, valiéndose para ello de medios empleados por ella misma, o por un tercero, con su consentimiento, será castigada con prisión de seis meses a dos años. ¿Cómo se practica un aborto por aspiración? Se trata de un procedimiento que puede durar aproximadamente 15 minutos. Se suele utilizar anestesia local; sedación y solo en casos excepcionales se requiere anestesia general. Este método se puede realizar desde las primeras tres semanas de embarazo hasta las 12 semanas. El procedimiento consiste en dilatar cuello de útero para introducir en él una cánula flexible y aspirar al feto o saco embrionario. El grosor de la cánula y la dilatación dependerán de qué tan avanzado esté el embarazo. Dicho procedimiento debe ser realizado por un personal capacitado y en una institución de salud. Artículo 431 C.P.V. El que hubiere provocado el aborto de una mujer, con el consentimiento de esta, será castigado con prisión de doce a treinta meses. Si por consecuencia del aborto y de los medios empleados para efectuarlos, sobreviene la muerte de la mujer, la pena será de presidio de tres a cinco años; y será de cuatro a seis años, si la muerte sobreviene por haberse valido de medios más peligrosos que los consentidos por ella. ¿En qué consiste el método de legrado? El legrado o curetaje uterino, es un procedimiento en el que, tras la dilatación del canal cervical con un espéculo, se procede a la limpieza de la cavidad uterina, se realiza con el uso de una legra o cureta para eliminar tejido del útero mediante raspado.
  10. 10. Artículo 431 C.P.V. El que hubiere provocado el aborto de una mujer, con el consentimiento de esta, será castigado con prisión de doce a treinta meses. Si por consecuencia del aborto y de los medios empleados para efectuarlos, sobreviene la muerte de la mujer, la pena será de presidio de tres a cinco años; y será de cuatro a seis años, si la muerte sobreviene por haberse valido de medios más peligrosos que los consentidos por ella. ¿Por qué se usan estos métodos sólo en los primeros meses del embarazo? La elección de una u otra técnica para practicar el aborto, depende de cuán avanzado esté el embarazo, y si la dilatación cervical resulta o no necesaria, pues el producto de la gestación crece a diario, para ello existen las guías para el aborto sin riesgo, publicadas por la OMS, exhorta que la aspiración de vacío es la técnica recomendada para el aborto quirúrgico de embarazos con un máximo de 12 a 14 semanas de gestación. En el caso del aborto médico el uso de Mifepristona o Misoprostol en dosificación según la edad gestacional, haciendo empeño que en el caso de embarazos superiores a las 24 semanas de gestación, es necesario reducir la dosis de Misoprostol debido a la mayor sensibilidad del útero a las prostaglandinas, pero la falta de estudios clínicos impide realizar recomendaciones de posología específicas. ¿En qué consiste el método de abortar conocido por mini cesárea? Es un método quirúrgico que se realiza al final del embarazo, y que consiste en extraer al hijo a través de una incisión en el abdomen de su madre, si es que no se puede realizar el nacimiento natural por vía vaginal. Esta operación ha salvado muchas vidas tanto de madres como de hijos. Este método se realiza a partir de la decimosexta semana del embarazo y habitualmente se extraen niños vivos que eran viables, y se les ha dejado morir sin préstales los cuidados que posiblemente habrían permitido salvarlos, o bien se les ha provocado la muerte por asfixia. Artículo 433 C.P.V.- Cuando el culpable de alguno de los delitos previstos en los artículos precedentes sea una persona que ejerza el arte de curar o cualquiera otra profesión o arte reglamentados en interés de la salud pública, si dicha persona ha indicado, facilitado o empleado medios con los cuales se ha procurado el aborto en que ha sobrevenido la muerte, las penas de ley se aplicarán con el aumento de una sexta parte. La condenación llevará siempre como consecuencia la suspensión del ejercicio del arte o profesión del culpable, por tiempo igual al de la pena impuesta. No incurrirá en pena alguna el facultativo que provoque el aborto como medio indispensable para salvar la vida de la parturienta. ¿En qué consiste el aborto por inducción de contracciones? Este método consiste en la provocación de la expulsión del feto o producto de la gestación y la placenta, mediante la administración a la madre, por diversas vías, oral, endovenosa e intravaginal, sustancias tales como análogos de las prostaglandinas, u hormonas como la oxitocina que producen contracciones similares a las ocurridas durante el traba- 10
  11. 11. jo de parto, las cuales provocan a su vez la dilatación del cuello uterino. El producto de la gestación puede nacer vivo o muerto. También se emplean en ocasiones, y previamente al uso de oxitócicos, unos tallos o dilatadores hidrófilos que, colocados en el cuello uterino, que favorecen la dilatación del cuello uterino para facilitar la expulsión. Artículo 433 C.P.V. Cuando el culpable de alguno de los delitos previstos en los artículos precedentes sea una persona que ejerza el arte de curar o cualquiera otra profesión o arte reglamentados en interés de la salud pública, si dicha persona ha indicado, facilitado o empleado medios con los cuales se ha procurado el aborto en que ha sobrevenido la muerte, las penas de ley se aplicarán con el aumento de una sexta parte. La condenación llevará siempre como consecuencia la suspensión del ejercicio del arte o profesión del culpable, por tiempo igual al de la pena impuesta. No incurrirá en pena alguna el facultativo que provoque el aborto como medio indispensable para salvar la vida de la parturienta. ¿En qué consiste el método de la inyección intra-amniótica? El método consiste en la administración al líquido amniótico, una solución salina hipertónica al 20% o una solución glucosada al 50%, mediante una punción en el útero de una mujer gestante, después de haberle extraído por el mismo medio de 10 a 300 cc de líquido amniótico. Estas sustancias son utilizadas para provocar contracciones que hacen que el feto y la placenta sean expulsados al exterior. Si la solución administrada contiene prostaglandinas, existe riesgo de que el feto salga vivo, por lo que se suele utilizar una solución cáustica. Existen estudios recientemente publicados, donde administran cloruro de potasio o el fármaco digoxina, con efecto inotrópico positivo a nivel cardiaco y ambos potencialmente proarritmogénicos, provocando un paro cardiaco fetal. Artículo 433 C.P.V. Cuando el culpable de alguno de los delitos previstos en los artículos precedentes sea una persona que ejerza el arte de curar o cualquiera otra profesión o arte reglamentados en interés de la salud pública, si dicha persona ha indicado, facilitado o empleado medios con los cuales se ha procurado el aborto en que ha sobrevenido la muerte, las penas de ley se aplicarán con el aumento de una sexta parte. La condenación llevará siempre como consecuencia la suspensión del ejercicio del arte o profesión del culpable, por tiempo igual al de la pena impuesta. No incurrirá en pena alguna el facultativo que provoque el aborto como medio indispensable para salvar la vida de la parturienta. ¿Puede decirse que estos métodos sean seguros para la vida o la salud de la madre? En la medida que lo permita la ley, todas las mujeres deben contar con servicios para un aborto sin riesgos accesibles y disponibles fácilmente. Esto significa que los servicios deben estar disponibles a nivel de la atención primaria, con sistemas de derivación implementados para todo tipo de atención requerida en un nivel superior. Las medidas para fortalecer las políticas y los servicios relacionados con el aborto deben tener como base las necesidades sanitarias y los derechos humanos de las mujeres y una comprensión rigurosa del sistema de prestación de servicios y un contexto social, cultural, político y económico más amplio. Los estándares y las guías nacionales referidas a una atención para un aborto sin riesgo deben basarse en la evidencia y deben actualizarse en forma perió- 11
  12. 12. dica, y deben ofrecer la guía necesaria para lograr un acceso igualitario a la atención de buena calidad. Las nuevas políticas e intervenciones de los programas deben reflejar las prácticas reco- mendadas basadas en la evidencia. ¿Existen, pues, otros métodos, más burdos y peligrosos para la madre, que se usan en el aborto clandestino? El aborto peligroso o inseguro se produce cuando una persona carente de la capacitación necesaria pone fin a un embarazo, o se hace en un entorno que no cumple las normas médicas mínimas, o cuando se combinan ambas circunstancias; utilizando para tal fin, fármacos abortivos obtenidos de manera clandestina sin prescripción médica, así como recetas caseras con plantas medicinales con efecto abortivos, sin tomar en cuenta las efectos secundarios o reacciones adversas producidas por ellos. ¿No sería mejor entonces, legalizar el aborto para evitar los riesgos de esos abortos clandestinos, o para que las mujeres más pobres no estén en inferioridad de condiciones respecto de las más ricas, que pueden ir a abortar al extranjero? Durante las últimas dos décadas, la evidencia relacionada con la salud, las tecnologías y los fundamentos lógicos de los derechos humanos para brindar una atención segura e integral para la realización de abortos han evolucionado ampliamente. En prácticamente todos los países desarrollados, los abortos sin riesgos se ofrecen en forma legal a requerimiento o sobre una amplia base social y económica, y es posible disponer y acceder fácilmente a los servicios en general. En los países donde el aborto inducido legal está sumamente restringido o no está disponible, con frecuencia un aborto sin riesgos, se ha vuelto el privilegio de las personas con elevados recursos económicos, mientras que las mujeres de escasos recursos no tienen otra opción que acudir a proveedores inseguros, que provocan la muerte y morbilidades que se convirtieron en la responsabilidad social y financiera del sistema de salud pública. 12 ¿Cómo se ha venido regulando el aborto en los ordenamientos jurídicos de las naciones? En 1.954 la Federación Internacional de Planificación Familiar, fundada por Margaret Sanger en los Estados Unidos, aboga por un movimiento global que desde los países poderosos empuje a los países dependientes a legalizar la práctica abortiva. En 1967 la Asociación Médica Profesional de Estados Unidos retira el aborto del listado de malas prácticas y varios estados lo aceptan como intervención quirúrgica legítima en determinados casos. En él año 1.973 el 22 de febrero, en ese mismo país se empieza a impulsar legislativamente el asunto, sin embargo en algunos estados de como Dakota del Norte y del Sur, Kansas, Arkansas, Virginia, Texas y Misisipí, están legislando a favor de restringir el aborto e incluso prohibirlo; en África, el país abortista por excelencia es la República Sudafricana donde se aprueba la legislación abortista en 1.997.
  13. 13. En Irlanda se aprobó una reforma constitucional en referéndum en 1.983 que sancionaba la criminalidad del aborto; también es importante señalar las legislaciones pro aborto que, desde una óptica principal del control de la natalidad, tienen tanto la India como China. En el año 2.007 en México se autorizó el aborto, siendo el primer país de América Latina, con excepción de Cuba. Podemos decir que independientemente de la naturaleza de la legislación vigente, no hay en la actualidad país en el mundo en el que el aborto no sea un tema de recurrente debate político y social. ¿Cuál es la situación en Venezuela? En nuestro país, el Código Penal vigente (reformado, el 13 de abril de 2.005), en su Capítulo IV prohíbe el aborto en sus diversas formas, excepto para salvar la vida de la parturienta (Art° 433) y disminuye la penalidad en el caso que se haya cometido para salvaguardar el honor (Art° 434); ésta penalización no ha erradicado su práctica, pero si ha contribuido al alto subregistro y al desconocimiento del impacto real en la morbilidad y mortalidad de las mujeres. Para el año 2.006, según el Anuario de Mortalidad del Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Salud, M.P.P.S., se registraron oficialmente 55 casos de mortalidad materna por aborto, representando un 15,4% del total de las muertes registradas, manteniéndose como la tercera causa de muertes maternas; igualmente refiere este informe del Observatorio, que para ese mismo año, en la Maternidad Concepción Palacios, la más grande del país, se registró un ingreso de 10.000 pacientes, de las cuales 4.321 fueron por abortos voluntarios en progreso, siendo el 43,16% de los casos atendidos, que representa prácticamente la mitad de la población que acudió a ese centro hospitalario, 20 de estas mujeres fallecieron, lo que representa el 0,16% del total de defunciones. En Venezuela se han dado varios intentos por modificar la situación de la penalización del aborto. El debate más amplio y más significativo fue durante el proceso de elaboración de la nueva Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela el año 1.999, cuando hubo participación de diversos sectores de la sociedad; en este debate, se evitó la inclusión de la inviolabilidad de la vida y la protección del niño desde el momento de la concepción. ¿Significa esto que el aborto ya no es delito en Venezuela? En Venezuela, sigue siendo un delito, el aborto es ilegal, de hecho, nuestro Código Penal, tipifica el aborto como un delito; es permitido sólo cuando la gestante corre riesgo de muerte y tal restricción en lugar de disminuir el número de abortos, los incrementa. Hacia 1.981, la Federación Médica Venezolana (FMV) en su XXXVI Reunión Ordinaria de la Asamblea por la modificación de la Ley del Ejercicio de la Medicina, presentó como ponencia central el “El aborto en Venezuela”; dicha ponencia argumentaba que el aborto debía ser visto como un problema de salud pública y además se reconoció que en los países donde las leyes son favorables para la práctica del aborto había contribuido significativamente a la reducción de la problemática. Para ese momento el Congreso de la República estaba a la espera de la reforma de la Ley del Ejercicio de la Medicina; en el seno de la ponencia participaron académicas venezolanas; se contó además con la presencia de los medios de comunicación, pero la arremetida de la Iglesia Católica se hizo presente y esto ocasionó que el Congreso de la República rechazara la propuesta en materia del aborto. 13
  14. 14. Ya es bien sabido el poder que ejerce la Iglesia Católica en la toma de decisiones del gobierno nacional y sobre todo cuando se trata del derecho de las mujeres a decidir sobre sus vidas. ¿Explica, de alguna manera nuestra legislación las razones por las cuales se establecen ciertas indicaciones para que el aborto no sea punible? Nuestra legislación es muy clara en Venezuela, en nuestro Código Penal el aborto es punible en todas sus acepciones, únicamente el aborto terapéutico descrito en el aparte final del artículo 433 del Código Penal, establece; que no incurrirá en pena alguna el facultativo que provoque el aborto como medio indispensable para salvar la vida de la parturienta. El aborto terapéutico, es el provocado como único medio de salvar la vida de una mujer encinta. El fundamento y la justificación del aborto terapéutico pueden sintetizarse así; si están en auténtico conflicto una vida humana en acto y una vida en potencia, se ha de preferir la primera a la segunda; el aborto terapéutico es una hipótesis específica del estado de necesidad. ¿Qué dice el artículo del Código Penal venezolano que declara no punibles determinados abortos? El Código Penal ha consagrado ya, con carácter genérico en el artículo 65 ordinal 4°, el Estado de necesidad como liberador de responsabilidad penal; no hace falta por tanto dedicar una disposición especial al aborto terapéutico o aborto necesario, hipótesis específica del estado de necesidad. Esta excepción, puede dar lugar a confusiones, porque solo se refiere al facultativo, es decir, según se desprende del encabezamiento del Art°433, a una persona que ejerza el arte de curar o cualquier otra profesión o arte reglamentados en interés de la salud pública. Ahora bien, supóngase que en un lugar donde no hay facultativo a quien recurrir, sea preciso provocar el aborto a una mujer para salvar su vida; el no facultativo que provoque el aborto, en tan angustioso trance, estará amparado por el Estado de necesidad. La verdad es que la justificante también ampara a la persona que se ve obligada a provocar el aborto antes del parto, como único medio de salvar la vida de la mujer. ¿Qué quiere decir «no será punible el aborto practicado por un médico, o bajo su dirección, en centro o establecimiento sanitario, público o privado? 14 De una manera semántica, se le ha querido dar otra connotación, a lo que no es más que al momento de legalizar el aborto; darle un carácter de limpieza, pulcritud y seguridad a la hora de practicarlo. La garantía y tranquilidad al momento de realizar el procedimiento, está siendo compartida tanto por la abortante, el médico y la institución de salud. Artículo 433 C.P.V. Cuando el culpable de alguno de los delitos previstos en los artículos precedentes sea una persona que ejerza el arte de curar o cualquiera otra profesión o arte reglamentados en interés de la salud pública, si dicha persona ha indicado, facilitado o empleado medios con los cuales se ha procurado el aborto en que ha sobrevenido la muerte, las penas de ley se aplicarán con el aumento de una sexta parte.
  15. 15. ¿Por qué se llama aborto terapéutico? Se llama así, por indicaciones estrictamente médicas, que pueden variar según los países y legislaciones, desde el caso en que sólo se permite quod vitam, es decir, para salvar la vida de la gestante (como en Venezuela), hasta los casos en que se realiza por otras indicaciones o razones en beneficio de la salud de la mujer o por razones eugenésicas. El aborto terapéutico, como salta a la vista, está en el último aparte del transcrito artículo 433: “No incurrirá en pena alguna el facultativo que provoque el aborto como medio indispensable para salvar la vida de la parturienta”. Y sólo se autoriza para salvar la vida de la gestante (“parturienta”, expresa el Código con notoria impropiedad e “inelegantia iuris” porque aborto y parto son conceptos excluyentes y después de seis meses se considera que hay es un parto prematuro), esto es decir lo que se denomina aborto quod vitam. ¿De cuántas semanas ha de ser el embarazo para que en esta circunstancia el aborto no sea punible? La discusión en torno a si el derecho penal debe intervenir ante la interrupción voluntaria de un embarazo, y en qué medida, siempre ha estado ligada en cierto modo a factores morales, religiosos, entre otros; el aborto siempre habrá de ser punible cuando se lleva a cabo sin el consentimiento de la madre o contra su voluntad, pues la decisión de aquélla de salvar la vida de su hijo, aun cuando ello implique su propia muerte, debe siempre respetarse. No importa la edad del embrión, mientras el aborto no sea despenalizado, seguirá siendo punible y solamente cuando ocurra en las circunstancias previstas en la ley, tendrá los atenuantes que solo la ley le facilite; artículo 433: “No incurrirá en pena alguna el facultativo que provoque el aborto como medio indispensable para salvar la vida de la parturienta”. Y sólo se autoriza para salvar la vida de la gestante (“parturienta”, expresa el Código con notoria impropiedad e “inelegantia iuris” porque aborto y parto son conceptos excluyentes y después de seis meses se considera que hay es un parto prematuro), esto es decir lo que se denomina aborto quod vitam. 15 ¿Y respecto de la salud física de la madre? En determinadas ocasiones puede suceder que un aborto agrave una enfermedad previa a la madre, y adicionalmente sumarse otras afecciones producto del procedimiento; entre las cuales podemos hacer mención de infecciones, trauma en la cérvix, peritonitis, endometritis, laceración o perforación del útero, trauma renal, inflamación pélvica, laceración intestinal, trombo embolismo, entre otros.
  16. 16. ¿Y en cuanto a la salud psíquica? Todo embarazo no deseado supone, claro está, una perturbación emocional en la mujer, luego de haber estado sometida a un aborto de aquel que siempre será para ella, a lo largo de toda su vida, su propio hijo, haya o no nacido. Por ello, entre algunas de las alteraciones y cambios psíquicos de las cuales podría comenzar a padecer, están; sentimientos de culpabilidad; la mujer presenta reacciones de hostilidad, de enojo o de tristeza; desea castigarse buscando relaciones abusivas o aislándose de sus amigos y familia; algunas mujeres experimentaran anorexia nerviosa; experimentan insomnio, pensando en el aborto o en el bebé; pierden la capacidad de concentrarse, en los estudios o en el trabajo; planteamientos suicidas e intentos de suicidio; sentirán la necesidad de reemplazar al niño abortado; algunas mujeres sienten odio hacia sus parejas a los cuales culpan por el aborto. 16 ¿Qué quiere decir la circunstancia de violación? El abuso sexual es un término más amplio que incluye el uso de la fuerza y amenazas para conseguir cualquier contacto sexual no deseado; también incluye la seducción de un niño a través de muestras de afecto o de soborno y los tocamientos, manoseos o besos no deseados. ¿Cómo pueden negarle un aborto a una niña de doce años que ha sido víctima del incesto? Esta asociación experimental entre el aborto y la violación es muy fuerte para muchas niñas, jóvenes y mujeres; es especialmente fuerte para mujeres que han tenido una historia previa a la violación, esté o no la mujer embarazada como resultado de esa violación. Sin embargo, en nuestro país hasta que no sea despenalizado el aborto aún en estas circunstancias y con los atenuantes previstos en el artículo 434 del C.P.; se incurre en un acto ilegal aunque proceda por honor. Art° 434 C.P.: Las penas establecidas en los artículos precedentes se disminuirá en la proporción de uno a dos tercios y el presidio se convertirá en prisión, en caso de que el autor del aborto lo hubiere cometido por salvar su propio honor o la honra de su esposa, de su madre, de su descendiente, de su hermana o de su hija adoptiva. ¿Por qué se llama aborto ético? Recibe ese nombre, porque es la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo si éste ha tenido origen en un acto no voluntario de la mujer; fatalidad que puede haberse manifestado en que la resistencia de la mujer al acto sexual fue vencida con violencia, o lesionando su dignidad o el libre desarrollo de su personalidad; es considerado junto al aborto terapéutico y el eugenésico, las formas de aborto no penalizado, en otras latitudes, menos en nuestro país. Tiene como fundamento legal; el artículo 434 del C.P.V. Las penas establecidas en los artículos precedentes se disminuirán en la proporción de uno a dos tercios y el presidio se convertirá en prisión, en el caso de que el autor del aborto lo hubiere cometido por salvar su propio honor o la honra de su esposa, de su madre, de su descendiente, de su hermana o de su hija adoptiva.
  17. 17. ¿Es frecuente la práctica de abortos legales fundados en la causa de violación? No; el embarazo producto de la violación se da más frecuentemente en el entorno familiar, donde es de manera repetitiva y frecuente; el embarazo producto de la violación callejera es poco frecuente; una mujer fértil tiene entre el 2 y el 4% de posibilidades de embarazarse producto de una sola relación sexual, es sumamente rara es infrecuente que de una violación se siga un embarazo. Para muchas sobrevivientes de violaciones, sin embargo, el acceso efectivo a procedimientos seguros de aborto se vuelve virtualmente imposible como resultado de la existencia de un laberinto de obstáculos administrativos y obstrucción por parte de las autoridades oficiales. El aborto atenuado , por causa de honor es el practicado por alguno de los sujetos activos calificados, indicados taxativa y referencialmente en el artículo 434 del Código Penal, con la finalidad de salvar el honor sexual u honestidad de una mujer que ha resultado embarazada en circunstancias comprometedoras para su honra. Artículo 434 C.P.V. Las penas establecidas en los artículos precedentes se disminuirán en la proporción de uno a dos tercios y el presidio se convertirá en prisión, en el caso de que el autor del aborto lo hubiere cometido por salvar su propio honor o la honra de su esposa, de su madre, de su descendiente, de su hermana o de su hija adoptiva. ¿Por qué se llama aborto eugenésico? El aborto eugenésico, es aquel que pretende la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo cuando se puede predecir con probabilidad o certeza que el feto nacerá con una malformación, defecto o enfermedad; el término eugenesia fue acuñado por Francis Galton a finales del siglo XIX como la ciencia que trata de todas las influencias que mejoran las cualidades innatas de una raza; también trata de aquellas que la pueden desarrollar hasta alcanzar la máxima superioridad; este aborto, se podrá realizar en las siguientes circunstancias: Que exista grave riesgo para la vida o la salud de la embarazada; que exista riesgo de graves anomalías en el feto; que se detecten anomalías fetales incompatibles con la vida; que se detecte en el feto una enfermedad extremadamente grave e incurable en el momento del diagnóstico. Se presenta, cuando se puede determinar (por medio de la amniocentesis o ecosonografía) que el producto de la concepción, por taras hereditarias o por procesos patológicos de la madre, padece graves anomalías físicas o psíquicas; según este criterio, habría que organizar unas matanzas de Síndrome de Down, dementes, paralíticas. Es igualmente punible; el Código Penal venezolano tipifica el aborto como un delito contra las personas; basta con recordar el texto del artículo 17 del Código Civil venezolano que establece; el feto se tendrá como nacido cuando se trate de su bien, y para que sea reputado como persona, basta que haya nacido vivo. 17 ¿Pueden ampliarse en la legislación venezolana los supuestos en los que el aborto no se castigue penalmente? Desde luego que sí, en Venezuela, hasta demostración en contrario, la primera vez que se propuso el aborto libre de acuerdo con la
  18. 18. solución denominada “del plazo”; fue en el Proyecto de Código Penal del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia en 2.004. El Supremo, en 2.002, confió el plan, hechura y redacción de tal obra al Magistrado Presidente de la Sala Penal, Dr. Alejandro Angulo Fontiveros, quien seleccionó a un grupo de colaboradores, los dirigió y en noviembre de 2.003 aun antes del plazo prometido, entregó el anteproyecto a todos los magistrados. Lo presentó a la Sala Plena y después del debate y aprobación némine discrepante (sin votos salvados, por unanimidad) hecha el 22 de septiembre de 2.004, se le ofreció a la Asamblea General Legislativa, a cuya sede lo llevó la Junta Directiva del T.S.J. Ese Proyecto de Código Penal del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia no fue analizado en la A.N. porque en su Art. 243 propuso lo siguiente; Aborto libre: No será delito el practicar médicamente el aborto a una mujer que así lo solicite y siempre que la gestación no pase de tres meses. Por ésta y otras razones, contra el proyecto se desató un pandemónium orgiástico de falsificaciones para satanizarlo, negarle el Nihil obstat e impedir el imprimátur; de las opiniones contrarias, también hubo algunas pocas bien rubricadas en cuanto a su seriedad y consiguiente moderación. El que a veces el Derecho se desentienda de la protección del hijo no nacido, ¿significa que ese hijo no es una persona? El artículo 17 de nuestro Código Civil, estatuye; que el feto se tendrá como nacido cuando se trate de su bien; y para que sea reputado como persona, basta que haya nacido vivo; el nacimiento será entendido como el preciso momento en el que se separa el cuerpo del feto de la madre. Análogamente; la legislación civil venezolana, contraponiéndose al criterio médico, considera que el feto constituye todo ser humano concebido mientras no haya nacido, independientemente del tiempo transcurrido de la concepción: por lo tanto, en este caso no debe entenderse el término feto en su sentido médico, es decir, que se llama feto a partir de las ocho semanas de ovulación o de las diez semanas de la última menstruación de la madre. El artículo 17 del Código Civil, es una norma de carácter pre-Constitucional por lo que cabe aquí hacer una aclaratoria de Derecho Constitucional; ya que el artículo 76 de la Constitución Nacional establece la Protección a la maternidad desde la concepción resultando por tanto más avanzada que lo establecido en el precitado artículo 17 del Código Civil Art° 76 C.R.B.V. La maternidad y la paternidad son protegidas integralmente, sea cual fuere el estado civil de la madre o del padre. Las parejas tienen derecho a decidir libre y responsablemente el número de hijos o hijas que deseen concebir y a disponer de la información y de los medios que les aseguren el ejercicio de este derecho. El Estado garantizará asistencia y protección integral a la maternidad, en general a partir del momento de la concepción, durante el embarazo, el parto y el puerperio, y asegurará servicios de planificación familiar integral basados en valores éticos y científicos. 18
  19. 19. Pese a todo, ¿no debía Venezuela equipararse a los países de su entorno, que en su mayoría tienen legalizado el aborto? La normativa que sanciona el aborto en el Código Penal Venezolano se considera simbólica, pues, solo criminaliza la práctica abortiva desde un punto de vista formal frente al aborto clandestino; por esta razón, existen argumentos que se deben tomar en cuenta para evaluar la legitimidad de la penalización del aborto en la sociedad venezolana. Tenemos que la práctica clandestina del aborto en condiciones de riesgo, es un problema de salud pública y de injusticia social que sólo podrá ser solucionado con una política integral de prevención y atención. Las mujeres recurren al aborto porque no tienen acceso a los servicios e información sobre planificación familiar, así como no tienen medios económicos y entre otras circunstancias ser solteras y abandonadas por su pareja o ser adolescentes, porque los métodos anticonceptivos fallan o han sido objeto de violación o incesto. Se debe enfilar los esfuerzos hacia la prevención de embarazos no deseados es un factor importante para cambiar la realidad de los abortos clandestinos, recurriendo al aborto legal en última instancia. Lo que si debe estar claro para los legisladores es que si se opta por la despenalización, debe optarse igual por la legalización, pues no solo es declarar el aborto como no punible, sino también crear normas que permitan su aplicación salvaguardando los derechos de aquellos que puedan verse inmersos en ésta figura. Pero si la mayoría de los países más adelantados de nuestra época tienen legalizado el aborto en mayor o menor medida, ¿no debe considerarse la legalización del aborto como una muestra de progreso? En Venezuela, todo ley liberalizadora del aborto resultaría inconstitucional; en efecto, el artículo 74 de la C.R.B.V. estatuye, que “la maternidad será protegida, sea cual fuere el estado civil de la madre; se dictarán las medidas necesarias para asegurar a todo niño, sin discriminación alguna, protección integral, desde su concepción hasta su completo desarrollo, para que éste se realice en condiciones materiales y morales favorables” Muchos delitos (la seducción con promesa matrimonial, el peculado, la estafa) proyectan una cifra muy elevada entre los delitos perpetrados y los delitos sancionados; nadie niega que las cifras en lo ateniente al aborto, son altísimas; pero de allí, no se deriva la errónea conclusión de que, por tal motivo, el aborto deba ser borrado del catálogo delictivo. Eliminar un tipo legal, porque sus cifras son elevadas, es una solución simplista y peligrosa; por esta vía, se llegaría a la eliminación de multitud de tipos penales. 19 La cuestión del aborto, ¿no es un problema de conciencia de la mujer, al que debe ser ajeno el Estado? El aborto sin duda desde esta perspectiva es un conflicto, ya que contrapone posiciones, valores y objetivos entre sus participantes y la comunidad, siendo imposible que sea percibido por las personas
  20. 20. de la misma manera en un mismo momento y lugar, entendiendo que tiene múltiples causas, consecuencias y reacciones. El aborto puede concebirse como un conflicto, entre la sociedad, que conlleva su determinación de sancionarlo o despenalizarlo y la mujer que aborta enfrentada a sus consecuencias sociales, jurídicas y psicológicas, estrechamente vinculadas entre sí, que son causas y efectos unas de otros recíprocamente y también manifestaciones de la realidad de su época. Tampoco hay realmente un culpable en el aborto, debido a que existe una estrecha relación entre la incidencia de sus prácticas y las deficientes condiciones económicas, sociales y culturales que ofrecen las distintas regiones a sus ciudadanos; así, se aprecia que los países con alta incidencia de abortos, se caracterizan por ser aquellos más pobres y donde su relación con la mortalidad de las mujeres es significativa. Es así como, el reconocimiento de estos derechos ha llevado a que la legislaciones de muchos países despenalicen el aborto, sin embargo la causa no parece ser solo un logro en cuanto a los derechos reproductivos de las mujeres y al respecto se puede observar que cada Estado, establece su normativa en base a elementos propios de su cultura, demografía, desarrollo e ideología política; en algunos países sudamericanos, el aborto sólo puede ser considerado cuando peligre la salud de la mujer, ante esta realidad se observa que de una u otra forma los Estados a través de sus legislaciones van más allá, de ser un problema de conciencia de la mujer. 20 Entonces, ¿tienen los Estados obligación de penalizar la práctica del aborto? No solo la práctica del aborto, el Estado debe penalizar en menor y mayor medida, todas y cada una de las prácticas que desde el punto de vista legal, no convengan a sus conciudadanos. No olvidemos que no solo está en juego la vida del no nacido, sino también la vida de la mujer. Por tratarse de un procedimiento ilegal en nuestro país; salvo por la causal que prevé la ley (riesgo de la vida de la madre); las interrupciones de embarazos se practican en condiciones de riesgo, generando una problemática que atenta contra la vida y la salud de las mujeres; el registro de morbilidad materna por esta causa en los hospitales y ambulatorios públicos, espontáneos o provocados; entre el año 1.997 y 2.001 fue de 381.948 casos; su práctica contribuye a muertes maternas por sepsis y hemorragias, siendo éstas causas subregistradas; según cifras del Ministerio de Salud, en el año 2.002 murió una mujer cada semana por esta causa, siendo además responsable del 31% de las muertes de adolescentes de 15 a 19 años en nuestro país. Ante esta realidad, podríamos especular acaso si ¿legalizándolo se revertirían estas prácticas? El papel del Estado es regular y reglamentar, diseñar políticas y ofrecer servicios para atender esta problemática; se impone el respeto hacia la dignidad y la autodeterminación de las mujeres en cuanto a su vida reproductiva, especialmente cuando el continuar con un embarazo traiga consigo consecuencias que pongan en riesgo su vida, su salud y su dignidad como ser humano. De acuerdo al Código Penal venezolano, el único aborto justificado es el terapéutico, nuestro Código Penal, no
  21. 21. justifica el aborto por motivos éticos (aborto sentimental) ni el aborto eugenésico, ni el aborto por motivos socio- económicos. 21 La actitud del Estado frente al aborto provocado, ¿debe limitarse a tipificarlo como delito y perseguirlo? El Estado es el encargado de elaborar, promulgar y sancionar las leyes, constitucionalmente de garantizarle que su derecho a la vida es inviolable, ninguna ley podrá establecer la pena de muerte; toda persona tiene derecho a que se respete su integridad física, psíquica y moral; por ello mientras los ciudadanos no están en la capacidad de entender estas premisas; el Estado tendrá que continuar con su labor, a través de sus entes competentes persiguiendo y castigando a los ciudadanos que infrinjan las leyes. De acuerdo al Código Penal venezolano, el único aborto justificado es el terapéutico, nuestro Código Penal, no justifica el aborto por motivos éticos (aborto sentimental) ni el aborto eugenésico, ni el aborto por motivos socio-económicos. Artículo 76 de la C.R.B.V. La maternidad y la paternidad son protegidas integralmente, sea cual fuere el estado civil de la madre o del padre. Las parejas tienen derecho a decidir libre y responsablemente el número de hijos o hijas que deseen concebir y a disponer de la información y de los medios que les aseguren el ejercicio de este derecho. El Estado garantizará asistencia y protección integral a la maternidad, en general a partir del momento de la concepción, durante el embarazo, el parto y el puerperio, y asegurará servicios de planificación familiar integral basados en valores éticos y científicos. ¿Qué opinan los médicos de la realización de abortos provocados? Distintas investigaciones han mostrado que en las actitudes de los médicos frente al aborto influyen factores diversos, que abarcan los de carácter ético, religioso, político, jurídico y médico-científico; también se ha observado que estas actitudes tienen relación con elementos como el género, la edad o el tipo de práctica que los profesionales realizan. Los hallazgos de diferentes autores permiten ver que aun en países donde las leyes admiten el aborto bajo condiciones amplias (razones médicas, motivos socioeconómicos, o a solicitud de la mujer), coexisten sectores de médicos con posiciones diversas, desde las cuales unos favorecen la libre elección de las mujeres, otros aprueban el procedimiento sólo en determinadas situaciones, y otros se oponen a él. ¿Es frecuente que la vida de una mujer corra grave peligro como consecuencia de su embarazo? La mayoría de los embarazos son de bajo riesgo, sólo un 10% de los embarazos se consideran de alto riesgo, aunque no hay un acuerdo unánime sobre cuáles deben ser considerados como tal, ya que las causas que provocan un embarazo de alto riesgo son muy variables y pueden ocurrir antes, durante o después de la gestación. El término se refiere a que circunstancias médicas, sociales, ginecológicas u obstétricas puedan poner en riesgo la salud de la madre, del bebé, o de ambos, con una probabilidad superior a la de la población general durante la gestación, el parto o el puerperio.
  22. 22. Parece que son muchos los que, efectivamente, creen que todo embarazo no deseado ya es de por sí una grave enfermedad psíquica para la mujer. Una mujer con un embarazo no deseado, puede presentar pensamientos negativos y se rodea de eventos que no la favorecen en su situación, la cual responde generalmente a la falta de valores emocionales, sociales y psicológicos, con muy baja autoestima. La mayoría son jóvenes que a su edad no cuenta con el desarrollo psíquico adecuado para la maternidad y el embarazo; en consecuencia, asumir el rol de madre sin haberlo planificado, la lleva a enfrentar situaciones de tensión que le generan estrés emocional y psicosocial. Puesto que el embarazo produce una transformación fisiológica importante del organismo con cambios en la conducta y en las emociones, se aumenta la complejidad del cuadro clínico, evidenciando el peligro de trastornos biológicos y psicológicos. El embarazo es de por sí, una experiencia crítica en la mujer, si a esto se le suma elegir un aborto inducido o un parto normal, se aprecia el conflicto interno ambivalente, aunado al rechazo social y las múltiples responsabilidades. Si la mujer decide interrumpir el embarazo se presenta el sentimiento de culpa además de reacciones afectivas violentas que bloquean su razonamiento. 22 ¿Por qué se establece el plazo de tres meses en este caso? En Venezuela, el aborto por causas éticas también está penalizado; por lo que no existe ninguna razón con fundamento biológico o médico para que el aborto no sea punible en cualquiera de las fases de la gestación, sin embargo, un aborto antes de los tres meses ofrece menores riesgos para la madre, particularmente por las dimensiones del producto de la gestación, existiendo técnicas médico-quirúrgicas más seguras para la mujer durante este período. Artículo 434 C.P.V.- Las penas establecidas en los artículos precedentes se disminuirán en la proporción de uno a dos tercios y el presidio se convertirá en prisión, en el caso de que el autor del aborto lo hubiere cometido por salvar su propio honor o la honra de su esposa, de su madre, de su descendiente, de su hermana o de su hija adoptiva. ¿Qué quiere decir la circunstancia de riesgo de graves taras del feto? Es una situación, en la que se busca evitar que el aborto no sea punible, sin embargo nuestro Código Civil, solo permite el aborto terapéutico para salvar la vida de la madre, no permitiendo solucionar embarazos cuando hay la certeza científica de que nacerá un hijo con graves malformaciones congénitas, anomalías genéticas, o enfermedades graves.
  23. 23. ¿Por qué se establece el plazo de veintidós semanas de gestación para esta clase de aborto? En los países donde el aborto eugenésico, está despenalizado, para realizar esta práctica requiere de la confirmación científica certificada de la existencia de malformaciones congénitas, las técnicas habituales utilizadas para tal fin, generalmente se realizan para la vigésima segunda semana de gestación. ¿Significa esto que el Estado debe sancionar en sus leyes todo lo que la moral prohíbe? El Estado se debe basar en el principio de la legitimidad de los derechos de los ciudadanos, es decir, promover el valor de la igualdad y dignidad de todas las personas a través de sus acciones; se han de garantizar los derechos fundamentales del hombre por medio de una serie de leyes y reglamentos creados en función de salvaguardar los derechos civiles e individuales de las personas; la aplicación y cumplimiento de la ley debe ser por igual para todos los ciudadanos, todos tienen por igual los mismos deberes y derechos. Y no es que el Estado deba sancionar en sus leyes, todo lo que la moral prohíbe, de alguna u otra forma una gran carga moral está inmersa en las leyes no solo de nuestro país. En nuestro país no está legalizada la pena de muerte, mientras que otros países si lo está, por eso el Estado solo sanciona leyes que deben ser promulgadas para ser cumplidas basándose en nuestra realidad, por eso en nuestro país el derecho a la vida, está garantizado constitucionalmente y no por asuntos de moral. Y si en un momento determinado, una parte de la población de un país no percibe el aborto como intrínsecamente malo, ¿significa eso que el aborto no ha de sancionarse o perseguirse por el Estado? Es que no hay que esperar un momento determinado; desde hace muchos años ya eso está ocurriendo, y es normal que ocurra, siempre habrá una parte de la población del país que considerará que el aborto no es malo; como siempre habrá incompatibilidades en cualquier asunto bien sea en lo económico, en lo político, en lo cultural así es en esencia el ser humano; por eso hay que insistir que el Estado no debe estar al servicio de complacencias; el Estado debe penalizar, todas y cada una de las prácticas que desde el punto de vista legal, no convengan a sus habitantes; es como que se quisiera despenalizar las drogas; porque para algunos como es el caso de la marihuana tiene propiedades curativas; para otros será un negocio lucrativo; porque al final resultará lo que siempre se ha sabido que gran parte de los consumidores la utilizará para drogarse. Por eso, hay que insistir; mientras no esté despenalizado, y de acuerdo al Código Penal venezolano, el único aborto justificado si lo podemos llamar así y con atenuantes es el terapéutico, nuestro Código Penal, no justifica el aborto por motivos éticos (aborto sentimental) ni el aborto eugenésico, ni el aborto por motivos socio-económicos. 23 Pero, mientras el aborto se dé en la realidad, ¿no es mejor sacarlo de la clandestinidad para controlarlo? Pero es que el aborto, no está en la clandestinidad por la penalización; es una cuestión de moral, de ética, el Estado tuvo que penalizarlo para poder de alguna manera, controlar el número elevado de fallecimientos de mujeres que se someten a prácticas abortivas en lugares insalubres y realizado por personas carentes de conocimientos a la hora de llevarlo a ejecución. Pretender creer que al despenalizar el aborto lo vas a sacar de la clandestinidad; es como pretender
  24. 24. es como pretender que despenalizando las drogas; las personas van a dejar de consumirlas; hay que crear conciencia en la población del grave delito que representa el aborto; que no es una cuestión por motivos de higiene, porque al despenalizarlo las mujeres van a asistir a los centros hospitalarios, clínicas, entre otros y van a estar seguras de no morir en el intento. No, hay que insistir en ayudar a conformar en la conciencia social los valores básicos y éticos de la convivencia, estimulando a los ciudadanos a no infringir la ley, de lo que se penaliza, estamos de acuerdo que siempre habrá resistencia a la aplicación de la ley, pero como todo delito, debe ser sancionado y penado. Tendríamos que preguntarnos ¿habrá también moral judía, moral evangélica, moral protestante, moral musulmana?; definitivamente cada uno de los seres humanos estamos regidos por leyes humanas y leyes divinas, según la cultura a la que pertenezcamos o queramos pertenecer. ¿Quiere decir esto que el Estado ha de poner su poder legislativo y represivo al servicio de una determinada moral, concretamente de la moral católica? ¿Hay que rechazar radicalmente a las personas que abortan? Tendríamos que preguntarnos también, si debemos rechazar radicalmente a las personas que fuman, a los bebedores consuetudinarios de alcohol, a los fármacos dependientes, no somos jueces del comportamiento humano, cada persona es un individuo único, nadie se somete a un aborto por placer, por algún motivo llegó a tomar esa decisión, ninguna mujer está exenta de quedar embarazada, sea cual sea su nivel socio económico y las circunstancias. No es tarea fácil, hay que analizar cada realidad de manera particular pero esto no lo pueden hacer solos los organismos gubernamentales; es cuestión de generar conciencia individual y autoestima y de esa manera lograr ayudar a las personas que han cometido un error. Los delitos tienen que ser sancionados y penados, aunque al criminal se le ayude y socorra, e incluso se le pueda eximir de culpa y de responsabilidad, si hay razones para ello. 24 No es cuestión de moral de una sola religión, cuando el Estado genera y promulga las leyes, no sólo lo hace para un sector de la sociedad, legisla para todos por igual, y cuando constitucionalmente garantiza que el derecho a la vida es inviolable y que ninguna ley podrá establecer la pena de muerte, ni autoridad alguna aplicarla; no está discriminando por razas, credo o condición. Nadie puede abrogarse el derecho a determinar quién es humano o no a los efectos de su protección jurídica, del mismo modo que es radicalmente ilegítimo basar el derecho a la vida de cualquier ser humano en su salud, su habilidad física o mental o cualquier otra circunstancia distinta del hecho de ser humano y estar vivo. Cuando nuestro Código Penal fue sancionado el siglo pasado (año 1.926 y sus posteriores reformas) ya se penalizaba el aborto; quiere esto decir, que se promulgó no solo por formar parte de la doctrina y la moral católicas, sino que se integraron en un elemental sentido común humanista; de ahí que afrontar hoy al aborto provocado, no es fanatismo ni tiene que ver exclusivamente con las convicciones religiosas, católicas o de cualquier otra religión, sino que es una obligación ineludible para todos los que creen en el derecho a la vida y en la dignidad del ser humano.
  25. 25. ¿No es la doctrina católica sobre el aborto una dura doctrina, que muy pocos podrán seguir? La doctrina católica sobre el aborto no proviene de la voluntad de la autoridad eclesiástica, sino que está fundamentada en lo más profundo de la naturaleza de las cosas. Los musulmanes no están de acuerdo con el aborto y lo consideran Haram (prohibido), pero muchos de ellos; incluyendo juristas, expertos en el islam y médicos; coinciden en que debe ser permitido en ciertos casos; en el Corán hay un verso que dice; "no matéis a vuestro hijos por miedo a la pobreza, somos nosotros quienes les proveemos, y a vosotros también; matarles es un gran pecado”. La tradición hindú no ha conferido al feto mayor importancia que a la vida de la mujer, a pesar del alto valor que da a la vida del feto; antiguos textos hindúes , incluidos tratados médicos, admiten la práctica del aborto en casos ¿Es razonable pensar que un día la vida y la dignidad humanas se respetarán desde la concepción hasta la muerte? Claro que es razonable, y no solo debemos pensarlo es una realidad que la vivimos día a día, el derecho a la vida está garantizado en nuestro país constitucionalmente (Art° 76 de la C.R.B.V.) y como norma suprema debe ser respetada; por otra parte, la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos establece, como primer derecho que los seres humanos tenemos derecho a la vida, y este derecho se encuentra amparado en la dignidad misma del ser humano; es decir, los seres humanos tenemos derecho a la vida porque somos humanos. La vida humana, la vida de todos y de cada uno termina con la muerte, por más que esté en agonía, en los últimos jadeos finales, estará vivo hasta que no fallezca. Por el simple hecho de ser un miembro de la especie humana, exclusivamente los que pertenecemos a la especie humana, somos dignos porque pudiendo hacernos daño unos a otros, decidimos no hacerlo con base en nuestra racionalidad, más aún nos proponemos procurarnos respeto y estima; por lo tanto, la vida es un principio, el principio de la existencia humana, la condición de posibilidad para albergar el abanico de opciones en las que una vida puede manifestarse con la multiplicidad de valores. 25 en que el embarazo ponga en riesgo de lesión grave o de muerte a la madre, o en casos de malformación fetal donde las probabilidades de un parto normal son mínimas. La doctrina budista tailandesa enfatiza que la intención del individuo detrás de cada uno de sus actos juega un rol relevante al momento de evaluar su moralidad, incluso más que el acto mismo; es así que, en el contexto del aborto, interrumpir un embarazo a favor de la vida o salud de la mujer, o en casos de violación, no sería considerado necesariamente un acto inmoral. Por lo tanto, no es cuestión de doctrina es cuestión de conciencia; habrá católicos, musulmanes, hindúes, budistas, que seguirán a cada una de sus doctrinas como los habrá también que no la seguirán. El derecho humano a la libertad religiosa y de conciencia no permite ninguna limitación; la libertad de religión incluye el ser libre de la obligación de cumplir con leyes diseñadas exclusivamente, o principalmente, en función de las doctrinas de una religión; incluye también la libertad de actuar según la propia conciencia respecto a doctrinas religiosas no compartidas.
  26. 26. Pero ya que en los últimos años cada vez hay más Estados que permiten el aborto, ¿no habría sido un gesto de benevolencia de la Iglesia el haber mitigado las penas para los católicos que aborten? Para la Iglesia católica, el aborto es la muerte provocada del feto por cualquier método y en cualquier momento del embarazo desde el instante mismo de la concepción y quien deliberadamente lo practica, acepta que lo practiquen o colabora de manera indispensable en su realización, incurre en culpa moral. El aborto siempre ha sido un tema muy polémico a ojos de la religión, aunque con diferencias; algunas religiones como el judaísmo o el islam contemplan la posibilidad de abortar en casos concretos, como la violación o si existe un riesgo para la madre, mientras que otras se oponen del todo. Dos de los teólogos más importantes del cristianismo, San Agustín y Santo Tomás de Aquino, defendieron en sus tratados que el embrión no poseía alma hasta que tuviera forma humana. En 1.917, el Código de Derecho Canónico consideró por primera vez el aborto como pecado grave, para el que ordenaba la pena de excomunión tanto a la madre como a los médicos, las enfermeras y todos los que intervinieran en el acto; ya para 1.974, el Santo Oficio, promulgó la Declaración sobre el Aborto, en la que se terminó de formular lo que conocemos como la posición oficial de la Iglesia católica: “En realidad, hay que respetar la vida humana desde que empieza de generación; desde el momento que el óvulo fertilizado, empieza una, que no es ni la de la madre ni la del padre, es más bien la vida de ser humano con su propio crecimiento”. De acuerdo con el Código de Derecho Canónico (1983), la razón de ser de estas normas radica en proteger la vida del hijo desde el instante mismo de la concepción, momento en que ésta es más frágil por depender decisivamente de quienes tienen directa y especial obligación de protegerla: padres, médicos. En ese sentido, la pregunta básica a responder es si Dios considera al nonato como una persona; para argumentar esta idea, la Iglesia católica recupera algunas citas bíblicas que refieren que lo que hay en el seno de una madre embarazada es un ser humano. En palabras de Dios a Jeremías: (Jeremías 1:5) “Antes de que yo te formara en el vientre, te conocí; antes de que nacieras, te santifiqué y te presenté ante las naciones como mi profeta”. En Lucas 1:31 y Lucas 1:41 “Vas a quedar encinta, y darás a luz un hijo y le pondrás por nombre Jesús…Y sucedió que, al oír Elisabeth el saludo de María, la criatura saltó en su vientre y Elisabeth recibió la plenitud del Espíritu Santo”. El Salmo 139:13-16, es probablemente el más claro en el tema. “Tú, Señor, diste forma a mis entrañas; tú me formaste en el vientre de mi madre! Te alabo porque tus obras son formidables, porque todo lo que haces es maravilloso. ¡De esto estoy plenamente convencido! Aunque en lo íntimo me diste forma, y en lo más secreto me fui desarrollando, nada de mi cuerpo te fue desconocido. Con tus propios ojos viste mi embrión; todos los días de mi vida ya estaban en tu libro; antes de que me formaras, los anotaste, y no faltó uno solo de ellos. 26
  27. 27. Importancia del estudio del Aborto, ¿Por qué es importante? indicar, los aportes a la Universidad Yacambú Porque aunque resulte paradójico; el tema del aborto trasciende de las aulas de clase de la carrera de Derecho; este problema debe ser considerado como un tema relevante en nuestra Alma Mater; ya que pueden ser innumerables los aportes que le pueden representar, no solo a los jóvenes y no tan jóvenes que participamos de sus enseñanzas. La población universitaria, en su mayoría está representada por adolescentes, siendo estas las más vulnerables a un embarazo y principalmente los no deseados, debido a la limitada educación en materia de sexualidad y salud reproductiva. La Facultad de Humanidades con sus carreras de Licenciatura en Psicología, y en Comunicación Social, servirían de apoyo, en fomentar la salud reproductiva y educación sexual, en los inicios de todas las carreras universitarias, con el acompañamiento psíquico-emocional, así mismo es importante abordar el problema social que esto representa, debido a que el sistema educativo y económico de nuestro país no está adaptado para atender estos problemas, por lo que las adolescentes embarazadas, muchas veces contribuyen a engrosar la lista de deserciones educativas y tienen grandes dificultades en la incorporación al sistema económico productivo. Importancia del estudio del Aborto, a la carrera de Derecho. Análogamente, el estudiar el tema del aborto en la carrera de Derecho plantea un interesante debate desde el enfoque curricular, desde una perspectiva amplia, comprensiva de los aspectos éticos, morales, religiosos, sociales, de salud pública que influyen y repercuten en la naturaleza jurídica del mismo; esta descripción será incompleta si a pesar del debate que existe con respecto a este tema en todos los niveles, y las medidas que se han tomado, principalmente en materia legal, han resultado insuficientes. El tema del aborto, es muy extenso no solo se debe estudiar basándonos en el Capítulo IV de nuestro Código Penal y en la literatura de reconocidos juristas del Derecho Penal; la penalización y despenalización del mismo, el debate va más allá del programa de la materia que lo imparte, engloba y requiere de la participación de médicos, sociólogos, representantes de las iglesias que hacen vida en nuestra sociedad, entre otros. 27
  28. 28. Referencias Bibliográficas Barrantes, A., Jiménez, M., Rojas, B., & Vargas-García, A. (2.003) Embarazo y abortos en adolescentes. Medicina Legal de Costa Rica, 20 (1), s.p. Código Penal Venezolano. (2007). Caracas, Venezuela. (2007). Gaceta Oficial de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. 13 de abril de 2.005. Extraordinario N° 5.768. Caracas, Venezuela. Grisanti, A. y Grisante F. (2.008). Manual de Derecho Penal. Parte Especial, Vigésima Segunda Edición. Vadell Hermanos Editores. Caracas, Venezuela. Langman, Sadler- Embriología Médica, 12a Edición, Editor Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, 2012. Villela Cortes F, Linares Salgado JE. Diagnóstico genético prenatal y aborto. Dos cuestiones de eugenesia y discriminación. Rev. Bioética y Derecho [Internet]. 2012 [citado 23 Sept 2016]; 24(1) 28

×