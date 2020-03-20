Successfully reported this slideshow.
Algoritmos
  1. 1. Universidad de Margarita Vicerrectorado Acad�mico Decanato de Ingenier�a C�tedra: Algebra Discreta Algoritmos Profesor: Julian Carneiro Realizado Por: Tovar, Victor C.I: 29.680.022 El Valle del Esp�ritu Santo, Marzo 2020
  2. 2. �Qu� es algoritmo? Es una lista de instrucciones escalonadas. Un algoritmo es una secuencia detallada y no ambigua, que al ejecutarse paso a paso conducen a la soluci�n de alg�n problema. Tipos de datos Son los atributos que se indica al computador respecto a la naturaleza de los datos que se dispone a procesar. Esto incluye delimitar o restringir los datos, definir los valores que pueden tomar, qu� operaciones se puede realizar con ellos, etc. Caracteres Caracteres Unicode Caracteres num�ricos Caracteres Booleanos
  3. 3. An�lisis del Problema El an�lisis de problemas permite determinar las causas m�s relevantes de un problema social. Este an�lisis se realiza bajo la consideraci�n de que su conocimiento sirve como pauta para la selecci�n de alternativas de soluci�n. El an�lisis de problemas ofrece una primera idea del impacto social que tendr�a el proyecto, en la medida que permite identificar los efectos o consecuencias que ser�an evitados si el problema fuera solucionado. Es un m�todo espec�fico para poder crear un modelo matem�tico ajustado a un problema espec�fico para resolverlo. Dise�o de Algoritmo Divide y Vencer�s
  4. 4. Medios de Expresi�n de un Algoritmo
  5. 5. Estructuras de Control Instrucciones que permiten romper la secuencialidad de la ejecuci�n de un programa; esto significa que una estructura de control permite que se realicen unas instrucciones y omitir otras. Estructura Secuencial Es la realizaci�n de un acto inmediatament e despu�s de otro. Las acciones dentro de un algoritmo son ejecutadas en el orden en el cual se encuentran escritas. Estructuras Selectivas Se utilizan para tomar decisiones l�gicas; de ah� que tambi�n se conocen como estructuras de decisi�n o alter nativas. Estructuras Iteraciones Una de las caracter�sticas importantes que se pueden aprovechar de las computadoras es precisamente su capacidad de repetir la ejecuci�n de secuencias de instrucciones a una gran velocidad y con alto grado de confiabilidad
  6. 6. Bucles Bucle Mientras Repetir un bloque de c�digo mientras una condici�n se mantenga verdadera. Bucle Repetir Comprueba la condici�n de finalizaci�n al final del cuerpo del bucle. Bucle Para Indicar de antemano el n�mero m�nimo de iteraciones. Ejecuta un bloque de c�digo y repetir la ejecuci�n mientras se cumpla cierta condici�n expresada en la cl�usula mientas. Bucle Hacer
  7. 7. Algoritmo de B�squeda Es aquel que est� dise�ado para localizar un elemento concreto dentro de una estructura de datos. Algoritmo de Ordenamiento Es la operaci�n de arreglar los registros de una tabla en alg�n orden secuencial de acuerdo a un criterio de ordenamiento.

