DLG Bulgaria Compensation Plan

Direct Sales and Network Marketing are an essential economic strength. More and more companies choose this new distribution channel, which allows building a direct relationship between the Distributor and the Client, putting forward all assets of the product, and also building customer loyalty through a personalized follow up.



DL-Group wishes to support their Distributors through Sales & Marketing techniques trainings in order to maximize their results.



Our purpose is to develop dialogues and interactions between companies, distributors, clients and social media, not only to identify the potential customers but also to get to know them, understand them, and retain them through relevant communications and rewards programs.



DL-Group allows you to take control of your life by engaging in a profession with a future, a professional team, relevant and rewarding trainings, and guarantees you autonomy and freedom of action.