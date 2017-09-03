COMPENSATION PLAN http://vmms60.dlgworld.info/
DIRECT SALES – FAST START BONUS 6 PACK 1 LIFTING INTENSE 26,50 € PACK 2 CELLRESET 26,00 € PACK 3 SAMATA 27,00 € PACK 4 PRO...
VENDOR POOLS ThesePools share 3% of DLG’s global sales 7 POOL B POOL A Pool B: 15 customers during 3 consecutive months* M...
UNILEVEL BONUS 8 DIAMOND on 7 lines *Roll-up and dynamiccompression on all lines BRONZE SILVER STAR STAR LEADER RUBY EMERA...
MATCHING BONUS 9 3% on the UNILEVEL income of 1 level of distributors LEVEL 1 3% on the UNILEVEL income of 2 levels of dis...
s TOP LEADERS POOLS These Pools share 6%of DLG’s global sales 10 POOL 2: BLUE DIAMOND qualifiers Share= 2%* POOL 2 POOL 1 ...
CAR BONUS 11 14.000GV € 22.000 € 400 20.000GV € 30.000 € 550 30.000GV € 42.000 € 750 45.000GV € 65.000 € 1.200 65.000GV € ...
dlgworld.com http://vmms60.dlgworld.info/en-BG-43718/
DLG Bulgaria Compensation Plan
DLG Bulgaria Compensation Plan

Direct Sales and Network Marketing are an essential economic strength. More and more companies choose this new distribution channel, which allows building a direct relationship between the Distributor and the Client, putting forward all assets of the product, and also building customer loyalty through a personalized follow up.

DL-Group wishes to support their Distributors through Sales & Marketing techniques trainings in order to maximize their results.

Our purpose is to develop dialogues and interactions between companies, distributors, clients and social media, not only to identify the potential customers but also to get to know them, understand them, and retain them through relevant communications and rewards programs.

DL-Group allows you to take control of your life by engaging in a profession with a future, a professional team, relevant and rewarding trainings, and guarantees you autonomy and freedom of action.

Published in: Marketing
DLG Bulgaria Compensation Plan

  12. 12. dlgworld.com http://vmms60.dlgworld.info/en-BG-43718/

