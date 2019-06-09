Malcolm in the middle el perron

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE
Índice: • TRAMA • MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE • UBICACIÓN DE LA CASA DE MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE • PERSONAJES PRINCIPALES • PERSONA...
TRAMA:
MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE La serie sigue a una familia de seis (más tarde siete) integrantes,un chico más o menos normal al cu...
Jane Kaczmarek la despótica, loca y autoritaria madre de Malcolm, Lois, y Bryan Cranston personifica a su inmaduro pero am...
Justin Berfield es Reese, el hermano mayor de Malcolm, un cruel matón que tortura a Malcolm en casa aún cuando lo defiende...
UBICACIÓN DE LA CASA DE MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE Malcolm y su familia vivían en California, cerca de la frontera con México a...
Una de las mejores claves para determinar mejor la ubicación es al inicio de un capítulo de la sexta temporada, en donde L...
PERSONAJES PRINCIPALES Malcolm: El personaje principal de la serie. Malcolm es un genio con un Coeficiente Intelectual de ...
Lois: La exaltada y obstinada madre de la familia. Durante la serie, lucha para mantener a sus mal comportados hijos a ray...
Francis: El primer hijo de Hal y Lois.Asiste a la escuela militarizada en Alabama,16 dirigida por el estricto comandante S...
PERSONAJES SECUNDARIOS Cynthia Sanders: Es una de las compañeras de clase de Malcolm. Ella tiene un vocabulario muy extens...
Stevie Kenarban: Es el mejor amigo y compañero de clase de Malcolm. Él usa una silla de ruedas y le falta un pulmón, lo qu...
Craig Feldspar :Es el compañero de trabajo de Lois en Lucky Aide. Él es un romántico sin esperanza, y tiene sentimientos n...
ENCUESTAS
1.-¿Conoces esta serie? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 si no tal vez
2.-¿Te gusta la serie? 50% 30% 20% si no algo
3.-¿Crees que es aburrida? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Para nada No Sí Para nada No Sí
4.-¿Conoces a los personajes? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 no algunos si
5.-¿Quisieras conocerlos? si 20% no 80% si no
CAPITULO
ALEXIS LOZANO ESPINDOLA Y VICTOR HUGO LOPEZ VELEZ 2 "B" ESTA ES UNA SERIE DE TELEVISION MUY ANTIGUA

