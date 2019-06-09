Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALVIN Y LAS ARDILLAS
AUTOR: Tim Hill
ÍNDICE: • ALVIN SEVILLE • SIMON SEVILLE • THEODORO SEVILLE • DAVID SEVILLE • VINNY • GRAFICAS DE ENCUESTAS • VIDEO DE ALVIN...
ALVIN SEVILLE ALVIN ES UNA ARDILLA ANTROPOMÓRFICA QUE VIVE CON SUS HERMANOS SIMON Y THEODORO, EL JUNTO CON SUS HERMANOS SO...
ALVIN Y SU VIDA PERSONAL Alvin y su vida personal Alvin en su vida personal ha tenido aventuras de diversos tipos junto co...
SIMON SEVILLE Simon es una ardilla antropomórfica el hermano de en medio ya que Alvin nació primero, como sus hermanos fue...
Simon y su vida personal A diferencia de Alvin la vida personal de Simon se desarrolla en torno a la ciencia sin que se le...
THEODORO SEVILLE Theodoro es una ardilla antropomórfica el hermano menor ya que el fue el ultimo en nacer, como sus herman...
Theodoro y su vida personal La vida personal de Theodoro gira en torno a la comida ya que es un excelente cocinero que ayu...
Apariencia Theodoro como Alvin y Simon es una ardilla Macho (Varón) su pelaje es café es algo gordito y tiene los ojos ver...
DAVID SEVILLE Compositor con mala suerte, ya que nadie quería oír o cantar sus canciones. Padre adoptivo de las ardillas. ...
David y su vida personal La vida de David era muy vacío y solitario hasta la llegada de Alvin y sus hermanos, al parecer e...
VANNY Ella es la madre biologica de Alvin, Simon y Theodoro ella es una ardilla americana que les enseño a sus hijos a ser...
Vinny y su vida personal De la vida personal de Vanny no se sabe mucho ni siquiera si estuvo casada o si tiene padres o he...
Apariencia Vinny tiene la piel color cafe y como Simon usa lentes, aunque al arecer no los necesita para ver o leer, los o...
GRAFICAS SOBRE LAS ENCUESTAS 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alumnos Alumnos ¿ Te gusta ver Alvin y las Ardillas? si no
2% no 8% si ¿HAS VISTO ALGUN CAPITULO?
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 si no ¿Te parece aburrida? alumnos
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Alumnos Alumnos ¿Recomendarias el programa? si no
¿crees que no tiene sentido el programa? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Valores Y
VIDEO DE ALVIN Y LAS ARDILLAS
GIF Índice
PNG Índice
JPG Índice
Alvin y las ardillas

CARMEN YULIANA 2 "B"

Alvin y las ardillas

