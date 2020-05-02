Trabajo calculo 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASIGNATURA CALCULO INTEGRAL PRESENTA JAIR SEBASTIAN MEJIA ACHICANOY DOCENTE EDGAR RODRIGO ENRIQUEZ ROSERO Colombia- San Ju...
Tipo de ejercicios 1 – Análisis de gráficas. Consultar en el entorno de conocimiento el siguiente recurso: Mesa, F. (2012)...
Como se puede observar en la gráfica, son dos parábolas, una cóncava hacia arriba y otra hacia abajo que se interceptan en...
Los puntos de corte para este caso son -1 y 2 en el eje de las x, que son los puntos donde se cortan las gráficas. Ahora s...
Ahora se sustituyen los valores: = − 2.23 3 + 22 + 4.2 − ( − 2(−1)3 3 + (−1)2 + 4(−1)) = 9 Tipo de ejercicios 2 – Solidos ...
Desarrollo 𝑉 = 𝜋∫ (√4𝑥 − 𝑥2)2 𝑑𝑥 𝑏 𝑎 𝑉 = 𝜋∫ 4𝑥 − 𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 2 1 𝑉 = 𝜋 ∗ (2𝑥2 − 𝑥 3 3 ) V= 11/3 𝜋 Al girar la ecuación sobre el ...
Tipo de ejercicios 3 – Aplicaciones de las integrales en la Ciencia. Consultar en el entorno de conocimiento el siguiente ...
C= 15 Ahora se remplaza en la ecuación y se halla el área a los 30 min 𝐴 = 12 25 𝑡 5 4 + 2 9 𝑡 9 4 + 15 𝐴 = 12 25 (30) 5 4...
i. Hallar la ecuación general que describe el número de reportes en los primeros 10 días de funcionamiento de la aplicació...
  1. 1. ASIGNATURA CALCULO INTEGRAL PRESENTA JAIR SEBASTIAN MEJIA ACHICANOY DOCENTE EDGAR RODRIGO ENRIQUEZ ROSERO Colombia- San Juan de Pasto de 2020
  2. 2. Tipo de ejercicios 1 – Análisis de gráficas. Consultar en el entorno de conocimiento el siguiente recurso: Mesa, F. (2012). Cálculo integral en una variable. Ecoe Ediciones. (pp. 109– 114). Ejercicio d. Determine el área de la región limitada por las curvas 𝑓( 𝑥) = −𝑥2 + 2x + 5 y 𝑔( 𝑥) = 𝑥2 + 1 , con la condición −1 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 2. Interprete el resultado usando la gráfica del ejercicio generada en GeoGebra. 𝑨 = ∫ [ 𝑓( 𝑥) − 𝑔(𝑥)] 𝑏 𝑎 𝑑𝑥 𝑓( 𝑥) = −𝑥2 + 2x + 5 𝑔( 𝑥) = 𝑥2 + 1 Para hallar el área que se encuentran entre las dos gráficas, lo que se tiene que hacer es, a la función que está por encima, restarle el área bajo la curva de la función que esta debajo. Pero se tiene que hacer entre dos puntos en el eje de las x, para esto se debe tener en cuenta los puntos de intersección de las gráficas y el dominio que se pide en el ejercicio. Para tener mejor claridad se procede a realizar los dibujos de las gráficas en GeoGebra:
  3. 3. Como se puede observar en la gráfica, son dos parábolas, una cóncava hacia arriba y otra hacia abajo que se interceptan en 2 puntos, Intersecciones −𝑥2 + 2x + 5 = 𝑥2 + 1 −2𝑥2 + 2x + 4 = 0 (−𝑥2 + x + 2) = 0 (𝑥2 − x − 2) = 0 (𝑥 − 2)(x+ 1) = 0 𝑥 = −1 𝑥 = 2
  4. 4. Los puntos de corte para este caso son -1 y 2 en el eje de las x, que son los puntos donde se cortan las gráficas. Ahora se desarrolla la integral definida desde -1 hasta 2. Cabe resaltar que la ecuación que va de primera debe ser la que esta por encima, para que el área dé negativa. 𝑨 = ∫ [ 𝑓( 𝑥) − 𝑔(𝑥)] 𝑏 𝑎 𝑑𝑥 ∫ [−𝑥2 + 2x + 5 − 𝑥2 − 1] 2 −1 𝑑𝑥 ∫ [−2𝑥2 + 2x + 4] 2 −1 𝑑𝑥 = − 2𝑥3 3 + 𝑥2 + 4𝑥 𝑑𝑥
  5. 5. Ahora se sustituyen los valores: = − 2.23 3 + 22 + 4.2 − ( − 2(−1)3 3 + (−1)2 + 4(−1)) = 9 Tipo de ejercicios 2 – Solidos de revolución POR FA EXPLICAR EN AUDIO Consultar en el entorno de conocimiento el siguiente recurso: Guerrero, G. (2015). Cálculo Integral. GrupoEditorial Patria. (pp. 241 – 255). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Z9X5tf-LFI&feature=youtu.be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kH9qInOWe2Y&feature=youtu.be Ejercicio d. Sea R la región limitada por 𝑔( 𝑥) = √4𝑥 − 𝑥2, el eje x, donde 1 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 2. Determine el volumen del sólido cuando R se hace girar alrededor del eje x. Representar en GeoGebra las regiones a rotar y anexar un pantallazo. 𝑉 = ∫ 𝜋 𝑓(𝑥)2 𝑑𝑥 𝑏 𝑎 𝑔( 𝑥) = √4𝑥 − 𝑥2
  6. 6. Desarrollo 𝑉 = 𝜋∫ (√4𝑥 − 𝑥2)2 𝑑𝑥 𝑏 𝑎 𝑉 = 𝜋∫ 4𝑥 − 𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 2 1 𝑉 = 𝜋 ∗ (2𝑥2 − 𝑥 3 3 ) V= 11/3 𝜋 Al girar la ecuación sobre el eje x, se forma una esfera la cual el volumen es de 11/3 x
  7. 7. Tipo de ejercicios 3 – Aplicaciones de las integrales en la Ciencia. Consultar en el entorno de conocimiento el siguiente recurso: Alvarado, M. (2017) Cálculo integral en competencias. Grupo Editorial Patria. (pp. 193 - 209). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJo1sKFPzrY&feature=youtu.be Ejercicio d. Un patólogo cultiva cierta bacteria en agar, un recipiente de forma cuadrada de 100 𝑐𝑚3 . Dicha bacteria crece de tal forma que después de t minutos alcanza un área 𝐴(𝑡) que cambia a razón de 𝑑𝐴 𝑑𝑡 = 0.6𝑡 1 4 + 0.5𝑡 5 4 𝑐𝑚2 /𝑚𝑖𝑛 Si el cultivo tenía 15 𝑐𝑚2 de área cuando inició ¿Cuánto medirá en 30 minutos? 𝑑𝐴 𝑑𝑡 = 0.6𝑡 1 4 + 0.5𝑡 5 4 𝑐𝑚2 /𝑚𝑖𝑛 ∫ (0.6𝑡 1 4 + 0.5𝑡 5 4 )𝑑𝑡 𝐴 = 12 25 𝑡 5 4 + 2 9 𝑡 9 4 + 𝑐 Se halla el valor de C con el valor inicial del área, cuando t = 0. 15 = 0 + 0 + 𝐶
  8. 8. C= 15 Ahora se remplaza en la ecuación y se halla el área a los 30 min 𝐴 = 12 25 𝑡 5 4 + 2 9 𝑡 9 4 + 15 𝐴 = 12 25 (30) 5 4 + 2 9 (30) 9 4 + 15 A = 516,77 Cm2 Tipo de ejercicios 4 – Aplicaciones de las integrales en general. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruinNcTYsgg&feature=youtu.be Consultar en el entorno de conocimiento el siguiente recurso: Segura, V. A. (2014). Matemáticas aplicadas a las ciencias económico- administrativas: simplicidad matemática. México: Larousse - Grupo Editorial Patria. (pp. 170 – 200). Alvarado, M. (2017) Cálculo integral en competencias. Grupo Editorial Patria. (pp. 193 - 209). Ejercicio d. Una compañía de ingeniería de sistemas decide crear un aplicativo Mesa de Ayuda, para la gestión automatizada de incidentes, argumentando que una de las acciones más importante en un sistema de gestión de servicios es la gestión de incidentes y problemas relacionados con los elementos de la infraestructura tecnológica, con el fin de realizar un seguimiento, análisis y registro de solución del caso y cierre de la situación. El aplicativo es implementado en la empresa W, en donde el comportamiento de incidente reportados en Mesa de Ayuda es aproximado por la función (𝑡) = 𝑥𝑒 𝑥 en donde t son días desde la implementación de la aplicación.
  9. 9. i. Hallar la ecuación general que describe el número de reportes en los primeros 10 días de funcionamiento de la aplicación de Mesa de Ayuda. ii. Hallar el número de reportes en entre el día 8 y el día 12.

