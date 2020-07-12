Contreras mendez victorhugo_m01s3ai6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA
Quieres sabes que son las Tic

  1. 1. EL USO DE LAS TIC EN LA VIDA COTIDIANA
  2. 2. QUE SON LAS TIC Las Tecnolog�as de la Informaci�n y la Comunicaci�n, tambi�n conocidas como TIC, son el conjunto de tecnolog�as desarrolladas para gestionar, acceder, producir, guardar, presentar y transferir informaci�n de un lugar a otro y que son usadas en la industria, las comunicaciones, el comercio, la sociedad entre otras. Y que han significado un avance importante en el desarrollo humano, creando nuevas conductas y h�bitos. Haga clip en el video
  3. 3. LAS TIC EN LA CASA El uso de las Tic en la casa ha tenido un �ndice elevado en los �ltimos a�os de. Mayormente utilizados por ni�os y adolescentes. El empleo de los telefonos inteligentes, de tabletas y computadoras es mas utilizado para jugar, para ver pel�culas, escuchar musica, pero mayormente lo utilizan para socializar por la diferentes redes sociales. Aunque el uso de las Tic tambi�n se emplea en gran medida ora realizar trabajos acad�micos y clases en l�nea. Haga clip en el video
  4. 4. LAS TIC EN EL AMBITO EDUCATIVO El uso de las tic en la educaci�n, ha favorecido mucho a la comunidad estudiantil y docente. Ya que para los estudiantes ha permitido que desarrollen ciertas habilidades como la autonom�a, la cooperaci�n la Iniciativa y la socializaci�n, as� mismo puede comunicarse ,interactuar e intercambiar experiencia y conocimiento no solo con sus compa�eros de aula, sino tambi�n con otras escuelas o bien estados. A nivel docente ha permitido que los maestros gestionen sus clases en l�nea, creando recurso multimedia, ex�menes y evaluaciones, as� como tambi�n tener una supervisi�n hacia los alumnos ya que est�n en mas contacto con los padres de las conductas de sus hijos. Haga clip en el video
  5. 5. LAS TIC EN EL AMBITO LABORAL En la actualidad, las tic son un factor determinante en la productividad de las empresas. han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recursos., las tic son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea m�s productivo: agilizando las Comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo, gestionando las existencias, realizando an�lisis financieros, y promocionando nuestros productos en el mercado. Haga clip en el video

