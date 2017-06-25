Analysis of the Bitcoin's Blockchain

Le modèle de la Blockchain-Bitcoin permet-il de bâtir des business durables ? 1 Fatima Zahra, Adrien Le Franc, Victor Bont...
• Comprendre le Bitcoin en moins de 4 minutes • L’évolution de la communauté des mineurs • Impact sur le marché du Bitcoin...
Transferts monétaires classiques DamienMohammed 100 MAD Attijariwafa bank BNP Bank Al-Maghrib BCE x x x x 100 MAD Ordre de...
Le Bitcoin : système de paiement électronique décentralisé 1 2 3 4 5 Réseau P2P Nœud (Mineur) Accéder au marché Création d...
Le Bitcoin : une monnaie électronique décentralisée 1 2 3 4 5 Réseau P2P Nœud (Mineur) La puissance nécessaire pour produi...
Le bitcoin, une monnaie ? Unité de compte? Réserve de valeur? Intermédiaire des échanges? 6
Les mineurs, un cercle très fermé (1) - 1 1 2 2 3 0 1000 2000 3000 TH/s Millions date Puissance de minage déployée Puissan...
Convergence vers une structure oligopolistique 8
Analyse couts/bénéfices de la communauté des mineurs - 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 U...
Impact sur le marché du Bitcoin Spéculation sur la hausse du cours Faible liquidité Baisse de la rentabilité du minage Cap...
44% 48% 8% 99,91% Répartition de la richesse en BTC Parts de marché 11
Impact sur le marché du Bitcoin Spéculation sur la hausse du cours Faible liquidité Baisse de la rentabilité du minage Cap...
13 𝑀𝑉 = 𝑃𝑇 Où : • M : masse monétaire en circulation • V : vitesse de circulation de la monnaie • PT : valeur des échanges...
Impact sur le marché du Bitcoin Spéculation sur la hausse du cours Faible liquidité Baisse de la rentabilité du minage Cap...
Boom du Bitcoin ? OUI MAIS .. 15
Impact sur le marché du Bitcoin Spéculation sur la hausse du cours Faible liquidité Baisse de la rentabilité du minage Cap...
Le bitcoin, une innovation ? 17 La vraie prouesse technologique : la Blockchain Une pérennité économique remise en cause p...
Bibliographie 18 Gélibert, R., Chaley, A. G., & Bernede, P. Projet securité réseau: Proof-of-work. Parouty, J. L. Éléments...
Remerciements 19 Mohammed El Rhabi, Directeur académique Abdelkader Sifi, , Directeur académique Nadia Filali , Caisse des...
ID du Block précédent FONCTION DE HASHAGE ID ID Block n - 2 Block n - 1 ID Block n HASHCODE : 5HS34&G7Z6#QD@JE#TZ Conditio...
Les mineurs, un cercle très fermé (2)  Stratégie 1: mineur seul ▪ 𝑃 𝑋 = 𝐺 = 𝑝 = 1 𝑁 𝐸 𝑋 = 𝑝 ∗ 𝐺 ▪ 𝑃 𝑋 = 0 = 1 − 𝑝 𝑉1 𝑋 = ...
Les défis du Bitcoin Unité de compte Réserve de valeur Intermédiaire des échanges Volatilité Problème de liquidité Politiq...
