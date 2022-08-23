1.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION
Victor Azevedo: Sportscasting
Project & Portfolio I: Week 1
August 3, 2022
2.
I am an existential nihilist, but not a pessimist,
and an individualist who disapproves of
emotionalism. I’m the only person I know that
refers to himself as a U.S. citizen rather than
referring to my Native American or Mexican
heritage. All of my work experience is in shipping
and receiving, and when one location wouldn’t
give me more responsibility, I didn’t hesitate to
find a location that would. I work hard and don’t
tolerate myself making mistakes on projects big
or small. From a young age I grew a fondness for
pop-culture, specifically the explanation of
peoples addiction to it and the in-depth analysis
of each interest itself.
IDENTITY
3.
PROFESSION
Potential Job Titles:
•Announcer
•Host
•Radio Announcer
BRAND ARCHETYPE - Based
on the Kaye Putnam personal brand
archetype quiz, I am what is referred
to as the Sage archetype. Meaning
my work habits include high levels
of research, decisiveness, and
intelligence. The things others
should recognize is my wisdom and
understanding.
Commentator for Pro-Wrestling
4.
Pro-Wrestling Fans
TARGET AUDIENCE
Haris Krcic
Outreach Plan:
• I will create a bigger online presence
• Connecting through linkedIn
• By the time I have made a big enough impact in my
field that I can send a demo reel of my
accomplishments.
Recruiter at WWE
Dina (Siljkovic) Lalic
Outreach Plan:
• Research the biggest combat sports stories and prepare
a demo broadcast
• Connecting through linkedIn
• Immediately continue to build my brand to prove I
deserve a job.
Recruiting Operations
Manager at WWE
Meredith Hutt
Outreach Plan:
• A relocation to Connecticut, to apply at to work at WWE
headquarters.
• Apply for internship
• Within two weeks if I have heard nothing, I would make
a follow-up email.
Vice President of Human
Resources at WWE
5.
GOALS
Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2024)
•Intern at a wrestling promotion
‣Increase my knowledge of the operations to
become a key contributor to the culture and be
promoted to a permanent position by
December 31, 2029.
Mid Term: (2029-2034)
•Work for a wrestling promotion
‣Build a reputable brand and create
relationships within the organization to become
an assistant to the commentator team and
mentored by a commentator by December 31,
2033.
Long Term: (2039-2044)
•Become a full time commentator
‣Using my intimate knowledge of the sport and
my fanbase as a great asset to the promotion,
become an important figure in the field of pro-
wrestling commentary by December 31, 2044.
6.
SKILLS ANALYSIS
Notable Skills & Current Pro
fi
ciencies:
Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current
Pro
fi
ciencies:
Video editing
SOFT
HARD
Novice / Adept / Expert
Writing Novice / Adept / Expert
Active learning Novice / Adept / Expert
Speaking Novice / Adept / Expert
Social perceptivness
SOFT
HARD
Novice / Adept / Expert
Monitering Novice / Adept / Expert
Active listening Novice / Adept / Expert
Speaking Novice / Adept / Expert
7.
PROMISE
I connect the fanbase by decoding the
narrative of pro-wrestling.
8.
CREDENTIALS
Work Experience:
•Receiving Manager
•Inventory Control Specialist
•Receiving Associate
Education:
•High School Diploma, Gunderson High
School
•Sportscasting, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2024)
Awards:
•Employee of the Month
9.
COMPETITION
Antonio Aragon
Industry Experience:
• HRIS Intern at WWE
Education:
• Western Connecticut State University
Leadership Experience:
• Management focused in Human Resources
Skills and Pro
fi
ciencies:
• Customer Service Training
• Independant Thinking
• Leadership
Victor Azevedo
Overall Online Presence:
• 28 connections
• Grade: Poor, 00 out of 100
Industry Experience:
• Student
Education:
• Gunderson High School
• Fullsail University
Leadership Experience:
• Receiving Manager
Skills and Pro
fi
ciencies:
• Communication
• Employee of the Month
• Problem Solving
Overall Online Presence:
• No online presence yet, no banner image customized,
no professionalism of headshot, Profile is brand new
and untouched, no published articles, not active on
other social media, LinkedIn URL is not customized
Grade: Poor, 00 out of 100
10.
COMPETITION
Nicholas Harksen
Noteworthy Experience:
• Winning two SFL League championships
• Assistant Couch at Oakridge High school
Industry Experience:
• Anchor at Sportskeeda
Education:
• FullSail University
Skills and Pro
fi
ciencies:
• Adobe creative cloud
• Public Speaking
• Leadership
Overall Online Presence:
• 6 connections, banner image is customized, headshot is
professional, profile not detailed, no published articles,
active on other social media?, Their LinkedIn URL is not
customized
• Grade: Superior, 90 out of 100
Victor Azevedo
Industry Experience:
• Student
Education:
• FullSail University
• Gunderson High School
Leadership Experience:
• Receiving Manager
Skills and Pro
fi
ciencies:
• Communication
• Employee of the Month
• Problem Solving
Overall Online Presence:
• No online presence yet, no banner image customized,
no professionalism of headshot, Profile is brand new
and untouched, no published articles, not active on
other social media, LinkedIn URL is not customized
Grade: Poor, 00 out of 100
11.
BRAND POSITION
“VICTOR”
For wrestling fans who want a deeper insight to
the sport, I provide A FOCUS OF THE MOST
SIMPLE DETAILS OF THE STORIES IN THE RING
because I HAVE BEEN STUDYING AND
ACCUMULATING KNOWLEDGE ABOUT THIS
SPORT SINCE I WAS A CHILD.
12.
NETWORKING &
MARKETING
Industry Events & Organizations
• National Sports Media Association (N.S.M.A.)
‣ Organization to join
• NAB Show
‣ Saturday April 15- Wednesday April 19 2023 | Las Vegas
• American Sportscasters Online
‣ Organization to join
Digital Marketing
• Primary Content: My content will include reviews of
wrestling show where I speak about what worked and what
didn’t, and how this will effect the product for the future. I will
build credibility with wrestling fans by presenting a high
quality product.
• Primary Tools: I would make a weekly live show on twitch
which would allow fan interaction and have miscellaneous
content on YouTube
• Website: My website would have exclusive content,
merchandise, archive of all my content, and dates of any
events I would participate in.
13.
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Mentor
• I will seek a mentor who is experience in sports
commentary. Who has a lifestyle of the rich and famous.
T he partnership should be made by 2030.
Formal Education
• B.S. Sportscasting FullSail University 2024
Technical Skills
• Writing - Community Center, April 2028
• Promo cutting - bleacherreport.com, December 2026
• Sportscasting - FullSail University, June 2024
Soft Skills
• Public Speaking - Community Center, February 2026
• Social Perceptiveness - Study.com, January 2027
• Stamina - Gym, Lifetime
14.
Victor Azevedo
Pro-wrestling fails to connect to the mainstream
audience, but if you understand and connect pop-culture AND
pro-wrestling, you can make more fans. In fact, I have converted multiple
people who would previously never watch pro-wrestling by comparing it to
their favorite films, shows, books, or comics.
“
15.
REFERENCES
