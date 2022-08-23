Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Personal Brand Exploration - Victor Azevedo

Aug. 23, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 15
1 of 15

Personal Brand Exploration - Victor Azevedo

Aug. 23, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Education

A keynote of my personal brand exploration I made for my Project and Portfolio 1 class at FullSail University on August 18th 2022.

A keynote of my personal brand exploration I made for my Project and Portfolio 1 class at FullSail University on August 18th 2022.

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
Free
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free

Personal Brand Exploration - Victor Azevedo

  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Victor Azevedo: Sportscasting Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 August 3, 2022
  2. 2. I am an existential nihilist, but not a pessimist, and an individualist who disapproves of emotionalism. I’m the only person I know that refers to himself as a U.S. citizen rather than referring to my Native American or Mexican heritage. All of my work experience is in shipping and receiving, and when one location wouldn’t give me more responsibility, I didn’t hesitate to find a location that would. I work hard and don’t tolerate myself making mistakes on projects big or small. From a young age I grew a fondness for pop-culture, specifically the explanation of peoples addiction to it and the in-depth analysis of each interest itself. IDENTITY Picture of You Goes Here
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: •Announcer •Host •Radio Announcer BRAND ARCHETYPE - Based on the Kaye Putnam personal brand archetype quiz, I am what is referred to as the Sage archetype. Meaning my work habits include high levels of research, decisiveness, and intelligence. The things others should recognize is my wisdom and understanding. Commentator for Pro-Wrestling Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here
  4. 4. Pro-Wrestling Fans TARGET AUDIENCE Haris Krcic Outreach Plan: • I will create a bigger online presence • Connecting through linkedIn • By the time I have made a big enough impact in my field that I can send a demo reel of my accomplishments. Recruiter at WWE Dina (Siljkovic) Lalic Outreach Plan: • Research the biggest combat sports stories and prepare a demo broadcast • Connecting through linkedIn • Immediately continue to build my brand to prove I deserve a job. Recruiting Operations Manager at WWE Meredith Hutt Outreach Plan: • A relocation to Connecticut, to apply at to work at WWE headquarters. • Apply for internship • Within two weeks if I have heard nothing, I would make a follow-up email. Vice President of Human Resources at WWE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2024) •Intern at a wrestling promotion ‣Increase my knowledge of the operations to become a key contributor to the culture and be promoted to a permanent position by December 31, 2029. Mid Term: (2029-2034) •Work for a wrestling promotion ‣Build a reputable brand and create relationships within the organization to become an assistant to the commentator team and mentored by a commentator by December 31, 2033. Long Term: (2039-2044) •Become a full time commentator ‣Using my intimate knowledge of the sport and my fanbase as a great asset to the promotion, become an important figure in the field of pro- wrestling commentary by December 31, 2044.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Pro fi ciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Pro fi ciencies: Video editing SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Writing Novice / Adept / Expert Active learning Novice / Adept / Expert Speaking Novice / Adept / Expert Social perceptivness SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Monitering Novice / Adept / Expert Active listening Novice / Adept / Expert Speaking Novice / Adept / Expert
  7. 7. PROMISE I connect the fanbase by decoding the narrative of pro-wrestling.
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: •Receiving Manager •Inventory Control Specialist •Receiving Associate Education: •High School Diploma, Gunderson High School •Sportscasting, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2024) Awards: •Employee of the Month
  9. 9. COMPETITION Antonio Aragon Industry Experience: • HRIS Intern at WWE Education: • Western Connecticut State University Leadership Experience: • Management focused in Human Resources Skills and Pro fi ciencies: • Customer Service Training • Independant Thinking • Leadership Victor Azevedo Overall Online Presence: • 28 connections • Grade: Poor, 00 out of 100 Industry Experience: • Student Education: • Gunderson High School • Fullsail University Leadership Experience: • Receiving Manager Skills and Pro fi ciencies: • Communication • Employee of the Month • Problem Solving Overall Online Presence: • No online presence yet, no banner image customized, no professionalism of headshot, Profile is brand new and untouched, no published articles, not active on other social media, LinkedIn URL is not customized Grade: Poor, 00 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Nicholas Harksen Noteworthy Experience: • Winning two SFL League championships • Assistant Couch at Oakridge High school Industry Experience: • Anchor at Sportskeeda Education: • FullSail University Skills and Pro fi ciencies: • Adobe creative cloud • Public Speaking • Leadership Overall Online Presence: • 6 connections, banner image is customized, headshot is professional, profile not detailed, no published articles, active on other social media?, Their LinkedIn URL is not customized • Grade: Superior, 90 out of 100 Victor Azevedo Industry Experience: • Student Education: • FullSail University • Gunderson High School Leadership Experience: • Receiving Manager Skills and Pro fi ciencies: • Communication • Employee of the Month • Problem Solving Overall Online Presence: • No online presence yet, no banner image customized, no professionalism of headshot, Profile is brand new and untouched, no published articles, not active on other social media, LinkedIn URL is not customized Grade: Poor, 00 out of 100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION “VICTOR” For wrestling fans who want a deeper insight to the sport, I provide A FOCUS OF THE MOST SIMPLE DETAILS OF THE STORIES IN THE RING because I HAVE BEEN STUDYING AND ACCUMULATING KNOWLEDGE ABOUT THIS SPORT SINCE I WAS A CHILD.
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • National Sports Media Association (N.S.M.A.) ‣ Organization to join • NAB Show ‣ Saturday April 15- Wednesday April 19 2023 | Las Vegas • American Sportscasters Online ‣ Organization to join Digital Marketing • Primary Content: My content will include reviews of wrestling show where I speak about what worked and what didn’t, and how this will effect the product for the future. I will build credibility with wrestling fans by presenting a high quality product. • Primary Tools: I would make a weekly live show on twitch which would allow fan interaction and have miscellaneous content on YouTube • Website: My website would have exclusive content, merchandise, archive of all my content, and dates of any events I would participate in. Picture of You Goes Here
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • I will seek a mentor who is experience in sports commentary. Who has a lifestyle of the rich and famous. T he partnership should be made by 2030. Formal Education • B.S. Sportscasting FullSail University 2024 Technical Skills • Writing - Community Center, April 2028 • Promo cutting - bleacherreport.com, December 2026 • Sportscasting - FullSail University, June 2024 Soft Skills • Public Speaking - Community Center, February 2026 • Social Perceptiveness - Study.com, January 2027 • Stamina - Gym, Lifetime
  14. 14. Victor Azevedo Pro-wrestling fails to connect to the mainstream audience, but if you understand and connect pop-culture AND pro-wrestling, you can make more fans. In fact, I have converted multiple people who would previously never watch pro-wrestling by comparing it to their favorite films, shows, books, or comics. “
  15. 15. REFERENCES 27-3011.00 - Broadcast Announcers and Radio Disc Jockeys. (n.d.). Onet*Online. https://www.onetonline.org/link/ summary/27-3011.00 Sage Brand Archetype - Kaye Putnam | Psychology Brand Strategy. (n.d.). Kaye Putnam | Psychology Driven Brand Strategist. https://www.kayeputnam.com/brand- archetype-sage/ [Jerry Lawler and J.R. doing commentary on Monday Night Raw]. (n.d.). https://i0.wp.com/thewrestlingestate.com/ wp-content/uploads/2018/01/ jr_lawler_article_2-1433658454-800.jpg?fit=642%2C361 Haris Krcic “Home” [LinkedIn Page] August 6, 2022 https://www.linkedin.com/in/haris-krcic-63a555155/ Dina (Sijkovic) Lalic “Home [LinkedIn] August 6, 2022 https://www.linkedin.com/in/dina-lalic-a696162b/ Meredith Hutt “Home” [LinkedIn] August 6, 2022 https://www.linkedin.com/in/meredith-hutt-0952248/ What is a KPI? Definition, Best Practices, and Examples. (n.d.). Klipfolio. https://www.klipfolio.com/resources/articles/ what-is-a-key-performance-indicator 27-3023.00 - News Analysts, Reporters, and Journalists. (n.d.). News, Analysts, Reports, and Journalists. https:// www.onetonline.org/link/summary/27-3023.00 [Receiving job]. (n.d.). https://www.coastjobs.com/wp-content/ uploads/2020/03/shutterstock_252243190.jpg Antonio Aragon “Home” [LinkedIn] August 6, 2022 https://www.linkedin.com/in/antonio-aragon-b36666189/ Nicholas Harken “Home” [LinkedIn] August 6, 2022 https:www.linkedin.com/in/nicholas-harksen-195a43241/ Broadcasters and Writers |. (n.d.). National Sports Media Association. https://nationalsportsmedia.org Thanks for Joining Us at the. (n.d.). 2022 NAB Show. https:// nabshow.com/2022/ American Sportscasters Online. (n.d.). American Sportscasters Association. http://www.americansportscastersonline.com Edelman, B. (2015, April). How to Launch Your Digital Platform. Harvard Business Review. https://hbr.org/ 2015/04/how-to-launch-your-digital-platform Carvin, J. (2017, September 30). Working the Mic: A Look at the Different Promo Styles in the WWE Today. Bleacher Report. https://bleacherreport.com/articles/808804- working-the-mic-a-look-at-the-different-promo-styles-in- the-wwe-today

×