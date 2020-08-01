Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ISO 9001:2015 QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
INDTRODUCTION
ISO 9001:2008 ISO 9001:2015 1. Scope 1. Scope 2. Normative references 2. Normative references 3. Terms and definitions 3. ...
ISO 9001:2008 ISO 9001:2015 1. Customer focus 1. Customer focus 2. Leadership 2. Leadership 3. Involvement of people 3. En...
Thank you ……Vicky Sharma
Iso 9001 2015 ppt
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Iso 9001 2015 ppt

12 views

Published on

ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Iso 9001 2015 ppt

  1. 1. ISO 9001:2015 QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
  2. 2. INDTRODUCTION
  3. 3. ISO 9001:2008 ISO 9001:2015 1. Scope 1. Scope 2. Normative references 2. Normative references 3. Terms and definitions 3. Terms and definitions 4. Quality management system 4. The organization and its context 5. Management responsibility 5. Leadership 6. Resource management 6. Planning 7. Product realization 7. Support 8. Measurement, analysis and improvement 8. Operation 9. Performance evaluation 10. Improvement STRUCTURE ISO 9001:2008 vs ISO 9001:2015
  4. 4. ISO 9001:2008 ISO 9001:2015 1. Customer focus 1. Customer focus 2. Leadership 2. Leadership 3. Involvement of people 3. Engagement of people 4. Process approach 4. Process approach 5. Continual improvement 5. Improvement 6. Factual approach to decision making 6. Evidence-based decision making 7. Mutually beneficial supplier relationships 7. Relationship management 8. System approach to Management Quality Principles of ISO 9001:2008 vs ISO 9001:2015
  5. 5. Thank you ……Vicky Sharma

×