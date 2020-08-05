VREB July 2020 Statistics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VICTORIA REAL ESTATE BOARD 3035 Nanaimo Street Victoria, BC V8T 4W2 T 250.385.7766 F 250.385.8773 www.vreb.org www.openhou...
Sales by Property Type Single Family Greater Victoria Single Family Other Areas Single Family Total All Areas Condo Apartm...
The ratio of counts of total residential sales over total active residential listings for the last 25 months Produced: 04-...
The Victoria Real Estate Board uses the MLS® Home Price Index (MLS® HPI) to report on market trends. The MLS® HPI uses the...
MLS® HPI benchmark and value - Condominium / Apartments Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 Statistics 12 Months Ago % Di...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago ...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago ...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago ...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago ...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago ...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago ...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – SF-All ...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – Con Cor...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – Twn Cor...
Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – SF-All ...
Monthly Sales Summary (Mark I) Residential Waterfront Properties Integrated Into Their Own Districts Units Total Volume Ju...
Monthly Sales Summary (Mark I) Residential Waterfront Properties Integrated Into Their Own Districts Units Total Volume Ju...
Monthly Sales Summary (Mark I) Residential Waterfront Properties Integrated Into Their Own Districts Units Total Volume Ju...
Monthly Sales Summary (Mark II) Waterfront Properties Segregated Into a 'Waterfront' District Units Total Volume July 2020...
Monthly Sales Summary (Mark II) Waterfront Properties Segregated Into a 'Waterfront' District Units Total Volume July 2020...
Monthly Sales Summary (Mark II) Waterfront Properties Segregated Into a 'Waterfront' District Units Total Volume July 2020...
Active Listings, New Listings and Sales The last 25 months of counts of active listings, new listings and new sales (all p...
Sales to Active Listings Ratio The ratio of counts of total residential sales over total active residential listings for t...
Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeL...
Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeL...
Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeL...
Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeL...
Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeL...
Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeL...
Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeL...
Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeL...
  1. 1. VICTORIA REAL ESTATE BOARD 3035 Nanaimo Street Victoria, BC V8T 4W2 T 250.385.7766 F 250.385.8773 www.vreb.org www.openhousesvictoria.ca August 4, 2020 Victoria real estate market continues to adapt in the changing times A total of 979 properties sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region this July, 38.7 per cent more than the 706 properties sold in July 2019 and 21.2 per cent more than the previous month of June 2020. Sales of condominiums were up 11.2 per cent from July 2019 with 239 units sold. Sales of single family homes were up 61.1 per cent from July 2019 with 559 sold. “If we look at the numbers alone, June and July were unseasonably busy months and the number of sales this month are on the higher end of our market for a typical July,” says Victoria Real Estate Board President Sandi-Jo Ayers. “But we are not in a typical season. We cannot derive an ongoing trend nor forecast by looking at activity because we know the market is subjected to unusual factors amidst a health crisis. Our spring market was delayed because of the pandemic. It is likely that our spring demand moved into summer now that folks are moving around our community more freely. Time will tell if these factors are resulting in a very compressed cycle of activity or if this trend will persist in the fall.” There were 2,653 active listings for sale on the Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service® at the end of July 2020, 10 percent fewer properties than the total available at the end of July 2019 and a 1.7 per cent decrease from the 2,698 active listings for sale at the end of June 2020. “A big factor in our market right now is that we continue to see this very long term, very low supply of inventory which puts pressure on our market and prices,” adds Ayers. “Though we had a good number of new listings come to market this month, many of those listings were snapped up by buyers. Our average active listings for July over the past ten years is 3,767 but our current local inventory is more than a thousand properties less than that. Right now we have a lot of demand for single family homes – without the numbers to meet demand - prospective buyers are often entering into multiple offer, competitive situations or are unable to find appropriate properties. It’s a challenging market to navigate, but your REALTOR® is standing by to help should you wish to discuss a strategy to buy or sell a home in our current market.” The Multiple Listing Service® Home Price Index benchmark value for a single family home in the Victoria Core in July 2019 was $861,100. The benchmark value for the same home in July 2020 increased by 5.7 per cent to $910,400, 1.6 per cent more than June’s value of $896,200. The MLS® HPI benchmark value for a condominium in the Victoria Core area in July 2019 was $520,900, while the benchmark value for the same condominium in July 2020 increased by 1.7 per cent to $529,900, 0.8 per cent more than the June value of $525,600. About the Victoria Real Estate Board – Founded in 1921, the Victoria Real Estate Board is a key player in the development of standards and innovative programs to enhance the professionalism of Realtors. The Victoria Real Estate Board represents 1,374 local Realtors. If you are thinking about buying or selling a home, connect with your local Realtor for detailed information on the Victoria and area housing market. PRESIDENT Sandi-Jo Ayers PRESIDENT ELECT David Langlois TREASURER Karen Dinnie-Smyth PAST PRESIDENT Cheryl Woolley DIRECTORS Sheila Aujla Robert Cole Jackie Ngai Graden Sol Patrick Novotny EXECUTIVE OFFICER David Corey
  2. 2. Sales by Property Type Single Family Greater Victoria Single Family Other Areas Single Family Total All Areas Condo Apartment Row/Townhouse Manufactured Home Total Residential Total Sales Active Listings Units Median$Average$LY%LM% LY%LM% LY%LM% Units Median$Average$ Units Median$Average$ July 2020 533 239 124 14 936 559 979 26 2,653 399 209 100 11 780 460 808 61 2,698 303 215 89 19 670 347 706 44 2,949 $1,033,706 $480,614 $589,594 $246,149 $1,021,323 $767,473 $865,000 $432,000 $549,900 $249,450 $850,000 $757,500 $1,014,746 $480,097 $593,408 $418,500 $980,737 $758,283 $865,750 $425,000 $564,900 $210,000 $839,000 $750,000 $837,781 $456,850 $574,679 $274,053 $814,706 $655,800 $750,000 $415,000 $525,000 $254,000 $737,750 $528,750 33.6% 14.4% 24.0% 27.3% 20.0% 21.5% 21.2% -57.4% -1.7% 75.9% 11.2% 39.3% -26.3% 39.7% 61.1% 38.7% -40.9% -10.0% 1.9% 0.1% -0.6% -41.2% 4.1% 1.2% 23.4% 5.2% 2.6% -10.2% 25.4% 17.0% -0.1% 1.6% -2.7% 18.8% 1.3% 1.0% 15.3% 4.1% 4.7% -1.8% 15.2% 43.3% June 2020 July 2019 Legend Units: net number of listings sold LM%: percentage change since Last Month LY%: percentage change since This Month Last Year Average$: average selling price Median$: median selling price Total Residential: includes sales of residential property types Total Sales: includes sales of all property types Active Listings: total listings of all types on the market at midnight on the last day of the month This Month Last Month Produced: 04-Aug-2020 July 2020Previous Periods Comparison This Month Last Year Page 1 of 1Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ® July 2020 Statistics Package for Media Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 Statistics Previous Periods Comparison of Unit Sales, Average Prices and Median Prices Previous Periods Comparison of MLS® HPI Benchmark Prices and MLS® HPI Index Values
  3. 3. The ratio of counts of total residential sales over total active residential listings for the last 25 months Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Sales to Active Listings Ratio This chart tracks the ratio of total residential sales over total active residential listings at month-end for each of the last 25 months. The active listing count and the sales count can be viewed as indicators of housing supply and demand respectively. Observing the ratio between them can thus help indicate a "buyers' market", where there is downward pressure on prices, and a "sellers' market", where there is upward pressure on prices. - below 10%, there is downward pressure on prices (buyers' market) - above 25%, there is upward pressure on prices (sellers' market) - in the 15-20% range, there is little pressure on prices either way (balanced market) Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 Statistics Total new MLS® listings and total MLS® sales for entire district
  4. 4. The Victoria Real Estate Board uses the MLS® Home Price Index (MLS® HPI) to report on market trends. The MLS® HPI uses the concept of a benchmark home, a notional home with common attributes of typical homes in a defined area. Through the analysis of over ten years of Victoria Real Estate Board MLS® sales data, the MLS® HPI defined benchmark homes for Victoria in each category (single family homes, townhouses, condos) and for each neighbourhood. The benchmark starting point was 2005, where each type of property and neighbourhood was assigned an index value of 100. MLS® HPI benchmark and value - Single Family Homes Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 Statistics 12 Months Ago % Difference from 12 Months Ago (July 2019 to July 2020) Select Timeframe: 1. Area Group VREB Area Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection All 2. Property Type Single Family-All (SF-All) Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – SF-All Core – SF-All Westshore – SF-All Peninsula – SF-All Gulf Islands – SF-All Malahat & Area – SF-All -2.4% 5.7% 5.7% 8.1% 3.8% 7.2%
  5. 5. MLS® HPI benchmark and value - Condominium / Apartments Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 Statistics 12 Months Ago % Difference from 12 Months Ago (July 2019 to July 2020) Select Timeframe: 1. Area Group VREB Area Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection All 2. Property Type Condo Apartment (Con) Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – Con Core – Con Westshore – Con Peninsula – Con -1.7% 1.6% 1.7% 3.7%
  6. 6. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago 3 Months Ago 6 Months Ago 12 Months Ago 3 Years Ago 5 Years Ago January 2005 Victoria REB – SF-All Victoria – SF-All Victoria West – SF-All Oak Bay – SF-All Esquimalt – SF-All View Royal – SF-All Saanich East – SF-All Saanich West – SF-All Sooke – SF-All Langford – SF-All Metchosin – SF-All Colwood – SF-All Highlands – SF-All North Saanich – SF-All Sidney – SF-All Central Saanich – SF-All ML Malahat & Area – SF-All GI Gulf Islands – SF-All $994,100 $989,200 $986,300 $974,600 $960,400 $958,000 $941,700 $934,700 $933,100 $927,900 $909,000 $900,100 $897,900 $880,600 $875,800 $874,100 $873,100 $871,400 $871,400 $871,100 $865,100 $856,100 $848,700 $842,800 $838,600 $833,900 $831,700 $829,600 $820,700 $816,700 $808,100 $805,000 $802,900 $800,500 $791,300 $790,900 $789,400 $785,100 $783,400 $783,300 $782,200 $778,800 $775,900 $769,400 $758,000 $757,700 $755,600 $754,300 $753,700 $744,900 $744,700 $729,800 $723,300 $722,600 $720,900 $718,700 $714,500 $708,500 $707,900 $705,200 $703,900$702,200 $698,500 $697,800 $697,300 $692,700 $691,100$688,300 $682,600 $679,200$676,600 $673,300 $667,100 $665,600 $664,300 $657,900 $657,300$656,700 $648,000 $646,700 $637,500 $629,400 $626,300 $625,200 $623,100 $622,100 $620,200 $612,800 $601,500 $596,000 $591,900 $582,500 $581,700 $575,600 $571,800 $555,700 $553,400 $552,000 $551,500 $550,900 $541,400 $538,100 $534,400 $533,100 $529,900 $529,100 $524,100 $517,300 $515,900 $511,200 $487,300 $479,700 $479,400 $456,400 $455,400 $454,800 $452,400 $440,700 $438,000 $437,700 $415,100 $394,500 $370,800 $363,200 $359,600 $357,100 $357,000 $349,200 $332,600 $329,800 $321,400 $308,000 $292,400 $291,500 $284,200 $282,400 $265,000 $1,234,700 $1,232,500 $1,229,200 $1,219,300$1,212,600$1,185,600 $1,021,900 Benchmark Price by Timeframe and Property Type Value or percent change Value Percent change HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price 1. Area Group VREB District Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection All 2. Property Type Single Family-All (SF-All)
  7. 7. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago 3 Months Ago 6 Months Ago 12 Months Ago 3 Years Ago 5 Years Ago January 2005 Victoria REB – SF-All Victoria – SF-All Victoria West – SF-All Oak Bay – SF-All Esquimalt – SF-All View Royal – SF-All Saanich East – SF-All Saanich West – SF-All Sooke – SF-All Langford – SF-All Metchosin – SF-All Colwood – SF-All Highlands – SF-All North Saanich – SF-All Sidney – SF-All Central Saanich – SF-All ML Malahat & Area – SF-All GI Gulf Islands – SF-All 262.1 256.8 254.5 245.0 242.1 240.2 239.9 238.5 237.5 236.9 236.9 235.2 235.0 235.0 233.3 230.4 229.9 229.1 228.7 227.6 227.3 224.9 224.9 224.8224.6 224.4 224.4 224.3 224.3 224.2 223.7 223.5 223.3 223.0 222.7 222.0 221.5 221.3 221.1 220.9 220.8 220.3 220.0 219.9 219.7 219.1 217.9 217.3 217.3 217.2 217.1 217.1 217.0 216.6 216.6 215.7 214.8 213.1 213.0 213.0 212.3 212.2 212.0 211.6 211.3 211.1 211.1 210.9 210.5 209.7 208.8 208.6 207.0 206.8 206.0 204.9 204.6 204.3 204.0 203.0 202.5 202.4 201.9 201.2 201.2 200.1 200.0 199.7 199.1 196.6 195.8 195.1 194.8 193.9 192.2 191.8 191.6 189.2 188.0 186.6 184.7 184.6 183.2 181.8 180.9 179.8 175.4 159.2 157.7 157.1 156.4 156.1 151.5 151.2 150.3 149.7 149.3 147.0 144.2 143.1 142.2 141.5 136.2 135.7 135.0 124.6 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 HPI by Timeframe and Property Type Value or percent change Value Percent change HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price 1. Area Group VREB District Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection All 2. Property Type Single Family-All (SF-All)
  8. 8. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago 3 Months Ago 6 Months Ago 12 Months Ago 3 Years Ago 5 Years Ago January 2005 Victoria REB – Con Victoria – Con Victoria West – Con Oak Bay – Con Esquimalt – Con View Royal – Con Saanich East – Con Saanich West – Con Langford – Con Colwood – Con Sidney – Con Central Saanich – Con $836,000$814,700$809,300 $808,900 $790,000 $721,900 $639,400 $622,700$620,700 $617,700$608,100 $535,600 $527,100$522,000 $521,600 $521,400$516,100 $512,800 $511,700 $511,000 $507,900 $504,600 $497,900$495,800 $493,500 $492,800 $492,000 $491,700 $491,000 $488,000 $487,600 $486,600 $485,800 $483,100 $482,700 $475,700$473,600 $473,400 $457,200 $455,700 $453,600 $448,100$446,900 $444,000 $442,700 $439,300$431,900 $430,600 $428,700 $427,500 $426,900 $422,100 $421,000 $420,500 $420,400 $418,000 $418,000 $417,600 $412,100$412,100 $408,800 $407,900 $399,300 $393,000$385,200$384,900 $378,000 $376,500 $369,300 $363,400 $359,100 $355,800 $338,800 $329,200 $323,300 $319,000 $312,700 $305,500 $297,300 $285,900 $259,400 $259,100 $257,400 $253,200 $253,000 $242,300 $210,400 $205,300 $203,900 $202,500 $191,500 $176,600 $171,400 $169,700 $161,300 $155,700 Benchmark Price by Timeframe and Property Type Value or percent change Value Percent change HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price 1. Area Group VREB District Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection All 2. Property Type Condo Apartment (Con)
  9. 9. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago 3 Months Ago 6 Months Ago 12 Months Ago 3 Years Ago 5 Years Ago January 2005 Victoria REB – Con Victoria – Con Victoria West – Con Oak Bay – Con Esquimalt – Con View Royal – Con Saanich East – Con Saanich West – Con Langford – Con Colwood – Con Sidney – Con Central Saanich – Con 269.5 268.6 267.4 265.8 264.7 264.1263.4 261.7260.7 260.0 258.9 258.9 257.7 256.9 256.3 255.7 254.8 253.1 252.7 252.4 252.0 251.5 251.2 250.6 250.5 249.2 249.1 248.1 247.9 247.4247.2 246.8 246.1 245.6 245.3 244.1 243.2 242.5 241.8 240.5 240.3 240.3 239.9 239.5 238.9 238.8 238.4 238.0 236.7 235.3 234.2 233.4 233.4233.4 233.2 231.7 231.5 230.7 230.6 229.0 226.1 223.2 222.8 217.1 213.1 211.0 209.5 207.6 207.6 203.6 201.5 192.7 166.4 159.6 158.1 152.9 152.3 151.6 149.8 149.3 147.7 146.8 137.2 130.1 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 HPI by Timeframe and Property Type Value or percent change Value Percent change HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price 1. Area Group VREB District Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection All 2. Property Type Condo Apartment (Con)
  10. 10. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago 3 Months Ago 6 Months Ago 12 Months Ago 3 Years Ago 5 Years Ago January 2005 Victoria REB – Twn Victoria – Twn Victoria West – Twn Esquimalt – Twn View Royal – Twn Saanich East – Twn Saanich West – Twn Sooke – Twn Langford – Twn Colwood – Twn Sidney – Twn Central Saanich – Twn ML Malahat & Area – Twn GI Gulf Islands – Twn $704,600 $701,400$700,800 $697,200 $692,800 $689,800 $687,300 $685,600$681,600 $671,200 $653,900$647,000 $645,600 $640,700 $639,700$639,100 $636,500 $635,700$633,700 $631,500$628,000 $627,200 $626,000$623,200 $621,000 $620,700 $607,100 $597,400 $597,000$597,000 $595,600 $595,100 $591,500 $590,400 $590,100 $589,900 $582,300 $581,800 $581,100$579,800 $576,400 $576,000 $575,000 $574,400 $570,800 $564,600 $561,000$560,300 $556,100 $555,900 $554,200 $553,700 $552,700 $550,300 $550,200 $547,000 $541,600 $537,500 $535,300 $535,200$534,700 $534,600 $532,700 $529,800 $527,300 $524,400 $522,100$512,500 $509,200 $506,800$504,200 $501,900$498,200 $482,300 $481,100 $481,100 $479,900$477,000 $474,800 $468,300 $468,100 $466,100 $463,300 $459,600 $435,600 $431,600 $425,200 $422,000 $413,900 $410,500 $401,500 $393,700 $381,400 $368,500 $359,000 $351,600 $339,000 $334,600 $322,900 $322,600 $287,700 $278,300 $269,500 $266,600 $266,100 $261,800 $256,100 $250,100 $247,600 $245,700 $241,900 $234,700 Benchmark Price by Timeframe and Property Type Value or percent change Value Percent change HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price 1. Area Group VREB District Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection All 2. Property Type Townhouse (Twn)
  11. 11. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board July 2020 1 Month Ago 3 Months Ago 6 Months Ago 12 Months Ago 3 Years Ago 5 Years Ago January 2005 Victoria REB – Twn Victoria – Twn Victoria West – Twn Esquimalt – Twn View Royal – Twn Saanich East – Twn Saanich West – Twn Sooke – Twn Langford – Twn Colwood – Twn Sidney – Twn Central Saanich – Twn ML Malahat & Area – Twn GI Gulf Islands – Twn 279.8277.6 276.9275.3 271.1 254.5250.8 250.3249.2 248.3 246.0244.7 243.2 239.0238.7 238.3 229.9 229.1227.5 225.3 224.9 223.5222.7 222.6 222.2 221.7 221.3 221.3 221.0 219.5 219.5 219.1 218.4 218.3 218.0 217.8217.6 217.5 217.4217.2 216.8 216.1 215.9 215.7 214.5214.5 214.0 213.8 213.8 213.4 212.0 211.8 208.9 202.4 202.3 201.0 200.9 200.1 199.1 197.8 196.2 195.8 194.5 193.6 193.1 192.7 192.6 192.6 191.7 191.2191.0 190.3 190.0189.4 187.9 187.4 187.1 186.3 185.5 182.9 182.8 172.7 172.6 166.4 165.5 164.8 162.5 150.6 149.5 148.7 148.4 147.8 146.1 143.1 138.5 129.5 126.1 122.7 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 HPI by Timeframe and Property Type Value or percent change Value Percent change HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price 1. Area Group VREB District Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection All 2. Property Type Townhouse (Twn)
  12. 12. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – SF-All Core – SF-All Westshore – SF-All Peninsula – SF-All Select Date Range: All values Jan 2005 Jan 2006 Jan 2007 Jan 2008 Jan 2009 Jan 2010 Jan 2011 Jan 2012 Jan 2013 Jan 2014 Jan 2015 Jan 2016 Jan 2017 Jan 2018 Jan 2019 Jan 2020 Jan 2021 Benchmark Price ($) 300,000 400,000 500,000 600,000 700,000 800,000 900,000 Benchmark Price Performance over Time 1. Area Group VREB Area Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection Multiple values 2. Property Type Single Family-All (SF-All) HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price Adding labels Hold Ctrl (Cmd) and select points on the chart to show multiple date/value labels
  13. 13. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – Con Core – Con Westshore – Con Peninsula – Con Select Date Range: All values Jan 2005 Jan 2006 Jan 2007 Jan 2008 Jan 2009 Jan 2010 Jan 2011 Jan 2012 Jan 2013 Jan 2014 Jan 2015 Jan 2016 Jan 2017 Jan 2018 Jan 2019 Jan 2020 Jan 2021 Benchmark Price ($) 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 500,000 550,000 Benchmark Price Performance over Time 1. Area Group VREB Area Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection All 2. Property Type Condo Apartment (Con) HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price Adding labels Hold Ctrl (Cmd) and select points on the chart to show multiple date/value labels
  14. 14. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – Twn Core – Twn Westshore – Twn Peninsula – Twn Select Date Range: All values Jan 2005 Jan 2006 Jan 2007 Jan 2008 Jan 2009 Jan 2010 Jan 2011 Jan 2012 Jan 2013 Jan 2014 Jan 2015 Jan 2016 Jan 2017 Jan 2018 Jan 2019 Jan 2020 Jan 2021 Benchmark Price ($) 250,000 300,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 500,000 550,000 600,000 650,000 Benchmark Price Performance over Time 1. Area Group VREB Area Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection Multiple values 2. Property Type Townhouse (Twn) HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price Adding labels Hold Ctrl (Cmd) and select points on the chart to show multiple date/value labels
  15. 15. Note: Areas with insufficient sales are not included in the HPI. Source: Victoria Real Estate Board Victoria REB – SF-All Victoria REB – Twn Victoria REB – Con Select Date Range: All values Jan 2005 Jan 2006 Jan 2007 Jan 2008 Jan 2009 Jan 2010 Jan 2011 Jan 2012 Jan 2013 Jan 2014 Jan 2015 Jan 2016 Jan 2017 Jan 2018 Jan 2019 Jan 2020 Jan 2021 Benchmark Price ($) 200,000 300,000 400,000 500,000 600,000 700,000 800,000 Benchmark Price Performance over Time 1. Area Group VREB Area Summary 3. Area/Property Type Selection Multiple values 2. Property Type Multiple values HPI or Benchmark Price HPI Benchmark Price Adding labels Hold Ctrl (Cmd) and select points on the chart to show multiple date/value labels
  16. 16. Monthly Sales Summary (Mark I) Residential Waterfront Properties Integrated Into Their Own Districts Units Total Volume July 2020 District Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Residential Single Family Detachedl Greater Victoria Victoria / Victoria West 59 $64,381,600 Oak Bay 24 $44,513,380 Esquimalt 11 $8,705,900 View Royal 11 $9,230,800 Saanich East 101 $125,496,438 Saanich West 36 $37,086,179 Central Saanich 22 $27,132,900 North Saanich 44 $56,178,241 Sidney 21 $18,867,400 Highlands 9 $9,115,000 Colwood 27 $20,313,169 Langford 85 $68,489,395 Metchosin 2 $1,402,500 Sooke 44 $29,943,920 Gulf Islands 37 $30,108,522 Total Greater Victoria 533 $550,965,344 Other Areas Malahat & Area 26 $19,954,300 Total Other Areas 26 $19,954,300 Total Single Family Detached 559 $570,919,644 Condo Apartmentl Greater Victoria Victoria / Victoria West 97 $49,428,975 Oak Bay 5 $3,230,000 Esquimalt 14 $5,263,800 View Royal 6 $2,765,900 Saanich East 30 $15,047,400 Saanich West 14 $5,960,888 Central Saanich 10 $4,607,900 Sidney 17 $8,575,756 Colwood 6 $2,897,900 Langford 32 $13,686,345 Sooke 6 $2,496,900 Total Greater Victoria 237 $113,961,764 Other Areas Malahat & Area 2 $904,900 Total Other Areas 2 $904,900 Total Condo Apartment 239 $114,866,664 Page 1 of 3Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  17. 17. Monthly Sales Summary (Mark I) Residential Waterfront Properties Integrated Into Their Own Districts Units Total Volume July 2020 District Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Row/Townhousel Greater Victoria Victoria / Victoria West 17 $12,528,400 Oak Bay 2 $1,330,000 Esquimalt 3 $1,559,000 View Royal 1 $549,000 Saanich East 15 $11,568,788 Saanich West 10 $6,814,800 Central Saanich 8 $3,904,900 Sidney 9 $4,495,500 Colwood 12 $6,685,655 Langford 33 $17,451,845 Sooke 12 $5,439,211 Gulf Islands 2 $782,500 Total Greater Victoria 124 $73,109,599 Total Row/Townhouse 124 $73,109,599 Manufactured Homel Greater Victoria View Royal 3 $802,000 Central Saanich 5 $1,508,900 Sidney 1 $374,900 Langford 3 $538,900 Sooke 1 $185,000 Gulf Islands 1 $36,384 Total Greater Victoria 14 $3,446,084 Total Manufactured Home 14 $3,446,084 Total Residential 936 $762,341,991 Page 2 of 3Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  18. 18. Monthly Sales Summary (Mark I) Residential Waterfront Properties Integrated Into Their Own Districts Units Total Volume July 2020 District Produced: 04-Aug-2020 $783,868,301979Grand Totals Other Property Lots & Acreagel Greater Victoria Oak Bay 1 $1,000,000 Saanich East 3 $2,308,000 Central Saanich 3 $4,420,000 North Saanich 3 $1,902,500 Colwood 2 $750,000 Langford 4 $1,423,900 Sooke 4 $874,700 Gulf Islands 10 $3,197,000 Total Greater Victoria 30 $15,876,100 Other Areas Malahat & Area 4 $1,142,600 Total Other Areas 4 $1,142,600 Total Lots & Acreage 34 $17,018,700 1 $1,750,000Commercial Landl 8 $2,757,610Other Commercial Propertiesl Page 3 of 3Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  19. 19. Monthly Sales Summary (Mark II) Waterfront Properties Segregated Into a 'Waterfront' District Units Total Volume July 2020 District Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Residential Single Family Detachedl Greater Victoria Victoria 52 $53,869,600 Victoria West 5 $3,952,000 Oak Bay 23 $40,513,380 Esquimalt 11 $8,705,900 View Royal 10 $8,065,800 Saanich East 96 $106,986,438 Saanich West 35 $36,146,379 Central Saanich 21 $24,632,900 North Saanich 40 $47,111,241 Sidney 19 $14,767,400 Highlands 8 $7,920,000 Colwood 27 $20,313,169 Langford 84 $67,184,395 Metchosin 2 $1,402,500 Sooke 40 $26,488,920 Gulf Islands 28 $20,254,622 Waterfront (all districts) 32 $62,650,700 Total Greater Victoria 533 $550,965,344 Other Areas Malahat & Area 24 $17,449,300 Waterfront (all districts) 2 $2,505,000 Total Other Areas 26 $19,954,300 Total Single Family Detached 559 $570,919,644 Condo Apartmentl Greater Victoria Victoria 77 $36,700,575 Victoria West 13 $7,459,500 Oak Bay 4 $2,644,000 Esquimalt 12 $4,432,800 View Royal 5 $2,200,900 Saanich East 30 $15,047,400 Saanich West 14 $5,960,888 Central Saanich 10 $4,607,900 Sidney 16 $8,125,756 Colwood 5 $2,590,900 Langford 32 $13,686,345 Sooke 1 $360,000 Waterfront (all districts) 18 $10,144,800 Total Greater Victoria 237 $113,961,764 Other Areas Waterfront (all districts) 2 $904,900 Total Other Areas 2 $904,900 Total Condo Apartment 239 $114,866,664 Page 1 of 3Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  20. 20. Monthly Sales Summary (Mark II) Waterfront Properties Segregated Into a 'Waterfront' District Units Total Volume July 2020 District Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Row/Townhousel Greater Victoria Victoria 16 $12,043,400 Victoria West 1 $485,000 Oak Bay 2 $1,330,000 Esquimalt 3 $1,559,000 View Royal 1 $549,000 Saanich East 15 $11,568,788 Saanich West 10 $6,814,800 Central Saanich 8 $3,904,900 Sidney 9 $4,495,500 Colwood 12 $6,685,655 Langford 33 $17,451,845 Sooke 12 $5,439,211 Gulf Islands 1 $715,000 Waterfront (all districts) 1 $67,500 Total Greater Victoria 124 $73,109,599 Total Row/Townhouse 124 $73,109,599 Manufactured Homel Greater Victoria View Royal 3 $802,000 Central Saanich 5 $1,508,900 Sidney 1 $374,900 Langford 3 $538,900 Sooke 1 $185,000 Waterfront (all districts) 1 $36,384 Total Greater Victoria 14 $3,446,084 Total Manufactured Home 14 $3,446,084 Total Residential 936 $762,341,991 Page 2 of 3Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  21. 21. Monthly Sales Summary (Mark II) Waterfront Properties Segregated Into a 'Waterfront' District Units Total Volume July 2020 District Produced: 04-Aug-2020 $783,868,301979Grand Totals Other Property Lots & Acreagel Greater Victoria Oak Bay 1 $1,000,000 Saanich East 3 $2,308,000 Central Saanich 3 $4,420,000 North Saanich 3 $1,902,500 Colwood 2 $750,000 Langford 4 $1,423,900 Sooke 4 $874,700 Gulf Islands 10 $3,197,000 Total Greater Victoria 30 $15,876,100 Other Areas Malahat & Area 4 $1,142,600 Total Other Areas 4 $1,142,600 Total Lots & Acreage 34 $17,018,700 1 $1,750,000Commercial Landl 8 $2,757,610Other Commercial Propertiesl Page 3 of 3Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  22. 22. Active Listings, New Listings and Sales The last 25 months of counts of active listings, new listings and new sales (all property types) July 2020 Produced: 04-Aug-2020 1,200 1,400 1,600 1,800 2,000 2,200 2,400 2,600 2,800 3,000 3,200 3,400 3,600 3,800 4,000 Jul2018 Aug2018 Sep2018 Oct2018 Nov2018 Dec2018 Jan2019 Feb2019 Mar2019 Apr2019 May2019 Jun2019 Jul2019 Aug2019 Sep2019 Oct2019 Nov2019 Dec2019 Jan2020 Feb2020 Mar2020 Apr2020 May2020 Jun2020 Jul2020 Total Active MLS® Listings 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 1,800 2,000 Jul2018 Aug2018 Sep2018 Oct2018 Nov2018 Dec2018 Jan2019 Feb2019 Mar2019 Apr2019 May2019 Jun2019 Jul2019 Aug2019 Sep2019 Oct2019 Nov2019 Dec2019 Jan2020 Feb2020 Mar2020 Apr2020 May2020 Jun2020 Jul2020 Total New MLS® Listings and Total MLS® Sales Listings Sales Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ® Page 1 of 1
  23. 23. Sales to Active Listings Ratio The ratio of counts of total residential sales over total active residential listings for the last 25 months July 2020 Produced: 04-Aug-2020 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% Jul2018 Aug2018 Sep2018 Oct2018 Nov2018 Dec2018 Jan2019 Feb2019 Mar2019 Apr2019 May2019 Jun2019 Jul2019 Aug2019 Sep2019 Oct2019 Nov2019 Dec2019 Jan2020 Feb2020 Mar2020 Apr2020 May2020 Jun2020 Jul2020 The Sales to Active Listings Ratio This chart tracks the ratio of total residential sales over total active residential listings at month-end for each of the last 25 months. The active listing count and the sales count can be viewed as indicators of housing supply and demand respectively. Observing the ratio between them can thus help indicate a "buyers' market", where there is sustained downward pressure on prices, and a "sellers' market", where there is sustained upward pressure on prices. Based on a regression analysis performed by the Economics Department of the BC Real Estate Association in each market area of the province, the Sales to Active Listings Ratio for Victoria can be interpreted as follows: - below 14%, there is downward pressure on prices (buyers' market) - above 20%, there is upward pressure on prices (sellers' market) - in the 14-20% range, there is little pressure on prices either way (balanced market) Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ® Page 1 of 1
  24. 24. Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeLast Year Year To Date This Year % ChangeLast Year Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Single Family - Residential Units Listed 606 Units Sold 447 Sell/List Ratio 74 Sales Dollars $424,909,995 Average Price / Unit $950,582 Price Ratio 99 Days To Sell 34 Active Listings at Month End 679 % % 482 283 59 $222,527,688 $786,317 98 39 992 % % 26 58 91 21 -13 -32 % % % % % % 2905 1815 62 $1,618,590,425 $891,785 99 38 % % 3532 1914 54 $1,567,674,749 $819,057 98 39 % % -18 -5 3 9 -4 % % % % % Single Family - Residential Waterfront Units Listed 45 Units Sold 32 Sell/List Ratio 71 Sales Dollars $64,852,800 Average Price / Unit $2,026,650 Price Ratio 95 Days To Sell 75 Active Listings at Month End 138 % % 52 24 46 $27,422,700 $1,142,613 95 69 206 % % -13 33 136 77 9 -33 % % % % % % 271 125 46 $220,538,363 $1,764,307 94 87 % % 311 101 32 $132,154,661 $1,308,462 95 93 % % -13 24 67 35 -6 % % % % % Single Family - Residential Acreage Units Listed 73 Units Sold 46 Sell/List Ratio 63 Sales Dollars $58,092,149 Average Price / Unit $1,262,873 Price Ratio 99 Days To Sell 44 Active Listings at Month End 148 % % 51 24 47 $25,235,387 $1,051,474 95 80 199 % % 43 92 130 20 -45 -26 % % % % % % 328 174 53 $191,469,598 $1,100,400 97 62 % % 352 150 43 $138,804,471 $925,363 96 71 % % -7 16 38 19 -13 % % % % % Condo Apartment Units Listed 406 Units Sold 239 Sell/List Ratio 59 Sales Dollars $114,866,664 Average Price / Unit $480,614 Price Ratio 98 Days To Sell 43 Active Listings at Month End 769 % % 308 215 70 $98,222,783 $456,850 98 42 619 % % 32 11 17 5 3 24 % % % % % % 2313 1100 48 $528,740,644 $480,673 98 40 % % 2201 1314 60 $610,278,135 $464,443 98 38 % % 5 -16 -13 3 4 % % % % % Page 1 of 8Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  25. 25. Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeLast Year Year To Date This Year % ChangeLast Year Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Row/Townhouse Units Listed 160 Units Sold 124 Sell/List Ratio 78 Sales Dollars $73,109,599 Average Price / Unit $589,594 Price Ratio 99 Days To Sell 44 Active Listings at Month End 245 % % 119 89 75 $51,146,419 $574,679 99 39 235 % % 34 39 43 3 14 4 % % % % % % 847 523 62 $309,918,653 $592,579 99 47 % % 883 497 56 $300,912,630 $605,458 98 38 % % -4 5 3 -2 24 % % % % % Half Duplex (Up and Down) Units Listed 0 Units Sold 0 Sell/List Ratio Sales Dollars $0 Average Price / Unit Price Ratio Days To Sell Active Listings at Month End 0 % % 1 0 0 $0 1 % % -100 -100 % % % % % % 3 2 67 $691,000 $345,500 95 172 % % 1 0 0 $0 % % 200 % % % % % Half Duplex (Side by Side) Units Listed 41 Units Sold 25 Sell/List Ratio 61 Sales Dollars $16,514,300 Average Price / Unit $660,572 Price Ratio 100 Days To Sell 24 Active Listings at Month End 51 % % 12 8 67 $4,279,000 $534,875 99 34 25 % % 242 213 286 24 -31 104 % % % % % % 101 58 57 $37,862,200 $652,797 99 32 % % 80 48 60 $30,603,840 $637,580 98 51 % % 26 21 24 2 -36 % % % % % Half Duplex (Front and Back) Units Listed 6 Units Sold 1 Sell/List Ratio 17 Sales Dollars $472,500 Average Price / Unit $472,500 Price Ratio 103 Days To Sell 55 Active Listings at Month End 7 % % 4 2 50 $1,376,500 $688,250 95 34 5 % % 50 -50 -66 -31 62 40 % % % % % % 14 8 57 $5,077,900 $634,738 99 35 % % 23 14 61 $9,738,000 $695,571 98 36 % % -39 -43 -48 -9 -3 % % % % % Page 2 of 8Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  26. 26. Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeLast Year Year To Date This Year % ChangeLast Year Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Recreational Units Listed 7 Units Sold 3 Sell/List Ratio 43 Sales Dollars $467,900 Average Price / Unit $155,967 Price Ratio 96 Days To Sell 43 Active Listings at Month End 18 % % 4 5 125 $846,600 $169,320 92 32 21 % % 75 -40 -45 -8 34 -14 % % % % % % 23 8 35 $887,900 $110,988 94 273 % % 30 12 40 $1,620,100 $135,008 93 48 % % -23 -33 -45 -18 473 % % % % % Manufactured Home Units Listed 19 Units Sold 14 Sell/List Ratio 74 Sales Dollars $3,446,084 Average Price / Unit $246,149 Price Ratio 95 Days To Sell 74 Active Listings at Month End 41 % % 28 19 68 $5,207,000 $274,053 95 51 48 % % -32 -26 -34 -10 47 -15 % % % % % % 118 80 68 $18,731,209 $234,140 95 63 % % 147 100 68 $20,898,788 $208,988 95 53 % % -20 -20 -10 12 17 % % % % % Residential Lots Units Listed 52 Units Sold 22 Sell/List Ratio 42 Sales Dollars $8,240,600 Average Price / Unit $374,573 Price Ratio 97 Days To Sell 118 Active Listings at Month End 136 % % 32 15 47 $4,219,750 $281,317 97 100 192 % % 63 47 95 33 18 -29 % % % % % % 200 75 38 $32,677,274 $435,697 99 131 % % 251 82 33 $24,360,470 $297,079 94 141 % % -20 -9 34 47 -7 % % % % % Residential Lots - Waterfront Units Listed 2 Units Sold 1 Sell/List Ratio 50 Sales Dollars $1,050,000 Average Price / Unit $1,050,000 Price Ratio 81 Days To Sell 32 Active Listings at Month End 35 % % 3 4 133 $1,452,444 $363,111 94 428 21 % % -33 -75 -28 189 -93 67 % % % % % % 42 7 17 $5,163,125 $737,589 91 233 % % 30 10 33 $6,115,944 $611,594 95 269 % % 40 -30 -16 21 -13 % % % % % Page 3 of 8Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  27. 27. Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeLast Year Year To Date This Year % ChangeLast Year Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Residential Acreage Units Listed 8 Units Sold 9 Sell/List Ratio 113 Sales Dollars $5,599,100 Average Price / Unit $622,122 Price Ratio 93 Days To Sell 114 Active Listings at Month End 69 % % 14 5 36 $6,041,500 $1,208,300 94 122 95 % % -43 80 -7 -49 -7 -27 % % % % % % 96 43 45 $25,255,100 $587,328 93 139 % % 107 32 30 $18,224,500 $569,516 93 153 % % -10 34 39 3 -9 % % % % % Residential Acreage - Waterfront Units Listed 4 Units Sold 2 Sell/List Ratio 50 Sales Dollars $2,129,000 Average Price / Unit $1,064,500 Price Ratio 97 Days To Sell 284 Active Listings at Month End 33 % % 6 0 0 $0 31 % % -33 6 % % % % % % 26 12 46 $11,818,182 $984,849 90 152 % % 29 8 28 $16,525,000 $2,065,625 96 298 % % -10 50 -28 -52 -49 % % % % % Revenue - Duplex/Triplex Units Listed 5 Units Sold 5 Sell/List Ratio 100 Sales Dollars $5,610,000 Average Price / Unit $1,122,000 Price Ratio 95 Days To Sell 47 Active Listings at Month End 10 % % 5 1 20 $1,015,000 $1,015,000 97 80 14 % % 0 400 453 11 -41 -29 % % % % % % 34 22 65 $21,800,950 $990,952 96 43 % % 27 9 33 $8,711,800 $967,978 97 39 % % 26 144 150 2 12 % % % % % Revenue - Multi Units Units Listed 5 Units Sold 1 Sell/List Ratio 20 Sales Dollars $2,650,000 Average Price / Unit $2,650,000 Price Ratio 89 Days To Sell 124 Active Listings at Month End 21 % % 2 0 0 $0 8 % % 150 163 % % % % % % 25 2 8 $4,400,000 $2,200,000 88 77 % % 11 4 36 $6,488,000 $1,622,000 97 70 % % 127 -50 -32 36 10 % % % % % Page 4 of 8Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  28. 28. Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeLast Year Year To Date This Year % ChangeLast Year Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Revenue - Apartment Block Units Listed 0 Units Sold 0 Sell/List Ratio Sales Dollars $0 Average Price / Unit Price Ratio Days To Sell Active Listings at Month End 0 % % 0 1 $2,850,000 $2,850,000 92 110 2 % % -100 -100 -100 % % % % % % 9 3 33 $8,498,900 $2,832,967 93 128 % % 8 3 38 $11,280,000 $3,760,000 93 89 % % 13 0 -25 -25 44 % % % % % Revenue - Commercial Units Listed 10 Units Sold 0 Sell/List Ratio Sales Dollars $0 Average Price / Unit Price Ratio Days To Sell Active Listings at Month End 51 % % 9 5 56 $2,859,000 $571,800 94 45 39 % % 11 -100 -100 31 % % % % % % 50 9 18 $7,440,900 $826,767 96 90 % % 56 21 38 $12,144,120 $578,291 94 95 % % -11 -57 -39 43 -5 % % % % % Revenue - Industrial Units Listed 1 Units Sold 0 Sell/List Ratio Sales Dollars $0 Average Price / Unit Price Ratio Days To Sell Active Listings at Month End 13 % % 0 0 $0 1 % % 1200 % % % % % % 2 0 0 $0 % % 2 1 50 $249,000 $249,000 100 21 % % 0 -100 -100 % % % % % Business with Land & Building Units Listed 1 Units Sold 0 Sell/List Ratio Sales Dollars $0 Average Price / Unit Price Ratio Days To Sell Active Listings at Month End 9 % % 1 0 0 $0 32 % % 0 -72 % % % % % % 41 17 41 $27,563,992 $1,621,411 91 144 % % 34 9 26 $6,770,059 $752,229 106 139 % % 21 89 307 116 4 % % % % % Page 5 of 8Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  29. 29. Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeLast Year Year To Date This Year % ChangeLast Year Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Business Only Units Listed 12 Units Sold 2 Sell/List Ratio 17 Sales Dollars $107,500 Average Price / Unit $53,750 Price Ratio 67 Days To Sell 91 Active Listings at Month End 47 % % 9 4 44 $264,900 $66,225 82 116 73 % % 33 -50 -59 -19 -21 -36 % % % % % % 70 14 20 $1,103,000 $78,786 76 114 % % 88 22 25 $1,821,500 $82,795 73 106 % % -20 -36 -39 -5 7 % % % % % Motel/Hotel Units Listed 0 Units Sold 0 Sell/List Ratio Sales Dollars $0 Average Price / Unit Price Ratio Days To Sell Active Listings at Month End 0 % % 0 0 $0 1 % % -100 % % % % % % 2 0 0 $0 % % 1 0 0 $0 % % 100 % % % % % Lease - Office Units Listed 10 Units Sold 1 Sell/List Ratio 10 Sales Dollars $14 Average Price / Unit $14 Price Ratio 88 Days To Sell 76 Active Listings at Month End 66 % % 0 1 $25 $25 298 18 % % 0 -44 -44 -74 267 % % % % % % 53 3 6 $54 $18 338 293 % % 29 10 34 $200 $20 183 % % 83 -70 -73 -10 61 % % % % % Lease - Retail Units Listed 6 Units Sold 3 Sell/List Ratio 50 Sales Dollars $82 Average Price / Unit $27 Price Ratio 92 Days To Sell 236 Active Listings at Month End 45 % % 4 0 0 $0 27 % % 50 67 % % % % % % 34 9 26 $1,822 $202 111 234 % % 30 6 20 $116 $19 2 110 % % 13 50 1467 945 112 % % % % % Page 6 of 8Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  30. 30. Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeLast Year Year To Date This Year % ChangeLast Year Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Lease - Warehouse Units Listed 0 Units Sold 0 Sell/List Ratio Sales Dollars $0 Average Price / Unit Price Ratio Days To Sell Active Listings at Month End 0 % % 0 0 $0 1 % % -100 % % % % % % 1 0 0 $0 % % 1 0 0 $0 % % 0 % % % % % Lease - Industrial Units Listed 0 Units Sold 1 Sell/List Ratio Sales Dollars $14 Average Price / Unit $14 Price Ratio 111 Days To Sell 304 Active Listings at Month End 7 % % 0 0 $0 0 % % % % % % % % 1 1 100 $14 $14 111 304 % % 1 1 100 $9 $9 45 % % 0 0 56 56 576 % % % % % Lease - Other Units Listed 0 Units Sold 0 Sell/List Ratio Sales Dollars $0 Average Price / Unit Price Ratio Days To Sell Active Listings at Month End 1 % % 3 1 33 $25 $25 51 25 % % -100 -100 -100 -96 % % % % % % 51 2 4 $30 $15 61 % % 31 10 32 $212 $21 140 % % 65 -80 -86 -29 -57 % % % % % Commercial Land Units Listed 1 Units Sold 1 Sell/List Ratio 100 Sales Dollars $1,750,000 Average Price / Unit $1,750,000 Price Ratio 100 Days To Sell 472 Active Listings at Month End 14 % % 3 0 0 $0 18 % % -67 -22 % % % % % % 24 1 4 $1,750,000 $1,750,000 100 472 % % 20 2 10 $1,520,000 $760,000 84 250 % % 20 -50 15 130 89 % % % % % Page 7 of 8Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®
  31. 31. Monthly Comparative Activity By Property Type Includes All MLS® Property Types July 2020 Current Month This Year % ChangeLast Year Year To Date This Year % ChangeLast Year Produced: 04-Aug-2020 Units Listed 1480 Units Sold 979 Sell/List Ratio 66 Sales Dollars $783,868,301 Average Price / Unit $800,683 Price Ratio 98 Days To Sell 45 Active Listings at Month End 2653 % % Grand Totals 1152 706 61 $454,966,721 $644,429 98 48 2949 % % 28 39 72 24 -7 -10 % % % % % % 7684 4113 54 $3,079,981,235 $748,841 98 48 % % 8316 4380 53 $2,926,896,304 $668,241 98 47 % % -8 -6 5 12 3 % % % % % Page 8 of 8Victoria Real Estate Board Multiple Listing Service ®

