May. 16, 2021

Transito

Transito

Pautas para el desarrollo del transito por el territorio académico del proyecto

  1. 1. EXPLICACIÓN DE TRÁNSITO POR EL TERRITORIO ACADÉMICO DE MI PROYECTO Normativa Interna del Sistema Alterno Para Procesos Académicos (NISAPPA) de Proyectos Socio Integradores y/o Socio Tecnológicos. 08/04/2020 Profesora: Vickmar Gómez
  2. 2. EVENTO I: GESTACIÓN TERRITORIAL Tránsito por el Territorio Académico de mi Proyecto Desarrollar un ENSAYO INDIVIDUAL por cada integrante del equipo de proyecto donde haya una disertación propia del estudiante donde evidencie el conocimiento adquirido durante la carrera, con apoyo de teóricos, de los cuales se hará sus respectivas citas; el mismo puede tener gráficos, figuras, cuadro todo lo que el autor (estudiante) considere necesario para reforzar su postura. Al final debe estar las Referencias. T odo el texto académico debe cumplir con las normasAPA.
  3. 3. ¿Y cómo redacto el ensayo Individual? Realizar un marco introductorio donde se evidencie el conocimiento adquirido durante el Trayecto de proyecto. I Desarrollar la postura del estudiante en cuanto a: lo aprendido, lo que pretende mejorar y sus deseos de innovar o emprender en el campo de la Mecánica. T odo fundamentado con teóricos, mediante citas textuales. Mediante los siguientes elementos claves → E Culminan con una conclusión general sobre la narrativa descrita en el ensayo. REFERENCIAS ¿Y cómo redacto el ensayo Individual? ¿Y cómo redacto el ensayo Individual? Mediante los siguientes elementos claves →
  4. 4. ¿Dónde aplico estas normas APA? En Microsoft Word Márgenes (Configura Página): 3cm Superior, Inferior y Derecho. (Párrafo) Interlineado: 1.5 cm Espaciado ente párrafo: 10pto Anterior y Posterior
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS: Se presentan en orden alfabético y con sangría francesa de 1cm. Libros Arias, F. (2006). El Proyecto de Investigación. Introducción a la metodología Científica. (Sexta Edición). Editorial Episteme, Caracas, Venezuela. Trabajo de Pasantía o de Grado Escalona, M. (2019). Informe de pasantías realizado en el departamento de control de calidad de PDVSA San Tomé. Trabajo de Pasantía no publicado. Universidad Politécnica Territorial “José Antonio Anzoátegui”. ElTigre. Fuentes Legales Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999). Gaceta Oficial de la República de Venezuela, 5.453 (Extraordinario), marzo 24, 2000. Material de Internet Indicadores Financieros. [Documento en Línea] Disponible: https://www.euston96.com/indicadores-financieros/ [Consulta: 2020, enero 07]

