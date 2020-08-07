Semana 9 diferencial, introduccion, antiderivadas o primitivas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Introducción a las diferenciales Antiderivada o primitiva Diferenciales Varias notas para clase Ing. Xavier Silva Calculo de Larson, Calculo de Leithold
  2. 2. Antiderivadas o primitivas • Escribir la solución general de una ecuación diferencial • Usar la notación de la integral indefinida para las antiderivadas o primitivas • Utilizar las reglas de la integración básica para encontrar antiderivadas • Encontrar una solución particular de una ecuación diferencial. Antiderivadas o primitivas Vamos a encontrar una función F cuya derivada es f(x)= 3x2, por lo que se sabe de derivadas es posible afirmar que: F(x)= x3 porque d/dx(x3)=3x2 La función F es una antiderivadas de f.
  3. 3. Definición de una antiderivada o primitiva Se dice que una función es una antiderivada o primitiva de f, en un intervalo I si F(x)=f(x) para todo x en I. Nótese que F es una antiderivada de f. Para entender por que, observamos que F1(x)=x3, F2(x)=x3-5 y F3(x)=x3+97 Son todas antiderivadas de f(x) =3x2. De hecho, para cualquier constante C, la función dada x3+C es una antiderivada de f.
  4. 4. Teorema Representación de antiderivadas o primitivas Si F es una antiderivada de f en un intervalo I, entonces G es una antiderivada de f en el intervalo I si y solo si G es de la forma G(x)= F(x) +C, para todo x en I, donde C es una constante. Demostracion La prueba del teorema en un sentido es directiva. Esto es, si G(x)=F(x)+C, F´(x)=f(x), y C es constante, entonces G´(x) = d/dx[F(x)+C]= F´(x)+0=∫(x). Para probar este teorema en otro sentido, se supone que G es una antiderivada de f. Se define una función H tal que H(x)=G(x)- F(x). Para cualquiera dos puntos a y b (a<b) en el intervalo, H es continua dentro de [a,b] y diferenciable dentro de (a,b). Mediante el teorema del valor medio 𝐻´(𝑐) = 𝐻 𝑏 − 𝐻(𝑎) 𝑏 − 𝑎 Para algún c en (a,b). Sin embargo H´( c)=0, por consiguiente H(a)=H(b). Dado que a y b son puntos arbitrarios en el intervalo, se sabe que H es una función constante C. Asi G(x)-F(x)=C y esto conlleva a que G(x)=F(x)+C.
  5. 5. Teorema Si f(x) es una integral indefinida de la funcion g(x) en el intervalo [a,b], entonces la función h(x) lo será también si y solo si h(x)=g(x)+C, donde C es una constante arbitraria. Se dice que C es una constante de integración. Ahora demostramos: Si h(x) +C, donde C es una contante, tenemos dh(x) dx = df(x) dx + dC dx = df(x) dx Por definicion, si h(x) es una integral indefinida de g(x), tenemos dh(x) dx = g(x). Pero en ese caso dh(x) dx = g(x) y f(x) es tambien una integral indefinida de g(x).
  6. 6. Si h(x) y f(x) son integrales indefinidas de la función g(x), tenemos que g(x) = dh(x) dx y g(x) = df(x) dx : consideremos ahora, la funcion m(x)=h(x)- g(x). Entonces m´(x)= h´(x)- f´(x) = g(x)-g(x)=0. Podemos considerar que m´(x)=0, si y solo si m(x) es una función constante. Es decir , m(x) = h(x)- f(x)=C, o sea, h(x)=f(x)+C.
  7. 7. La integral indefinida de una función f(x) es el conjunto formado por todas las primitivas de f(x) . Se representa de la siguiente manera: y se lee: integral de f(x) diferencial de x . Por lo tanto, la integral indefinida de f(x) es: donde F(x) es una primitiva de f(x) y C∈R .
  8. 8. Llamamos integral indefinida al conjunto de primitivas de una función. ∫ f(x)dx=F(x)+C Las propiedades de la integral indefinida son: 1.- La integral de una suma es la suma de las integrales. ∫[ f(x)+g(x)]dx= ∫ f(x)dx+ ∫ g(x)dx 2.- La integral de una resta es la resta de las integrales ∫[ f(x)-g(x)]dx= ∫f(x)dx- ∫ g(x)dx 3.- La integral de una constante por una función es igual a la constante por la integral de la función. ∫k. f(x)dx=k ∫ f(x)dx
  9. 9. Reglas de las integrales indefinidas simples I. Integral de 0= ∫0dx=C II. Integral del diferencial dx= ∫dx=x+C III. Integral de una constante=∫k.dx=k ∫dx=kx+C IV. Integral de una potencia :∫xndx= xn+1 𝑛+1 +C cuando n es diferente-1 V. Integral de la inversa de x= ∫ 1 𝑥 dx=logx+C VI. Integral de funciones exponenciales= ∫exdx= ex+C =∫axdx= ax 𝑙𝑛𝑎+C
  10. 10. Demostramos la propiedad de la suma Sea p(x)=m(x)+n(x), donde m´(x) =g(x), n´(x)=h(x) y sea f(x)=g(x)+h(x), asi que p´(x)=m´(x)+n´(x)=g(x)+h(x)=f(x), es decir ∫f(x) dx=p(x)=m(x)+n(x). Pero por definición de m(x) y n(x), tenemos ∫g(x)dx=m(x) y ∫h(x) dx=n(x) Es decir ∫f(x)dx = ∫g(x) dx + ∫h(x)dx O sea ∫[g(x) + h(x)]dx = ∫ g(x) dx + ∫ h(x)dx
  11. 11. Reglas de Integracion
  12. 12. Una ecuación que contiene derivadas o diferenciales recibe el nombre de ecuación diferencial. Algunas ecuaciones diferenciales son muy simples: (I) 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 = 2x ; (II) 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 = 2𝑥2 3𝑦3; (III) 𝑑2 𝑦 𝑑𝑥2= 4x+3 El orden de una ecuación diferencial será el orden de la derivada de mayor grado. Por lo tanto (I) y (II) son ecuaciones diferenciales de primer orden, y (III) , de segundo. El tipo mas simple de ecuación diferencial es una ecuación de primer orden de forma 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 =f(x) (IV) Para lo cual (I) es un ejemplo particular. Si escribimos (IV) con diferenciales, tenemos dy=f(x)dx. (V) Otro tipo de ecuación diferencial de primer orden es la que tiene la forma 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑔(𝑥) ℎ(𝑦) (VI)
  13. 13. La ecuación (II) constituye el ejemplo especifico de una ecuación de este tipo. Si (VI) se escribe con diferenciales, tenemos h(y)dy=g(x)dx Tanto en (V) como en (VII), el lado izquierdo solamente incluye la variable y, y el derecho solo incluye la variable x. Así las variables están separadas y decimos que se trata de ecuaciones diferenciales con variables separables. Considérese (V). Para resolver esta ecuación debemos hallar todas las funciones G´ para las cuales y=G(x) tal que la ecuación se satisfaga. Así que si F es una antiderivada de f, todas las funciones G estarán definidas por G(x)=F(x)+C, donde C es una constante arbitraria. Es decir, si d(F(X)+ C)=f(x)dx, entonces lo que se conoce como solución completa de (V) esta dada por y =F(x)+C
  14. 14. La ecuación (VIII) representa una familia de funciones dependientes de una constante arbitraria C. Esta se denomina familia de un solo parámetro. Las gráficas de estas funciones forman una familia de curvas uniparametricas en el plano y por cualquier punto particular (x1 y y1) pasa una sola curva de la familia. Vamos demostrándolo, suponga que deseamos hallar la solución de la ecuación diferencial dy=2x dx (IX) El conjunto de todas las antiderivadas del primer miembro de (IX) es (y+C1) y el conjunto de todas las antiderivadas de 2x es (x2+C2). Por lo tanto, se tiene Y+C1=x2+C2 Como C2-C es una constante arbitraria si C2 y C1 son arbitrarias, podemos sustituir C2 y C1 por C, y así obtenemos Y=x2+C (X)
  15. 15. Que es la solución completa de la ecuación diferencial dada La ecuación (X) representa una familia de funciones de un parámetro. En la grafica se muestran la representación de las funciones correspondientes a C=-4, C=-1, C=0, C=1y C=2
  16. 16. Considérese ahora (VII) que es h(y)dy=g(x)dx Si anti diferenciamos en ambos lados de la ecuación tenemos ∫h(y)=∫g(x) dx Si H es una antiderivada de h y G lo es de g, la solución completa de (VII) esta dada por H(y)=G(x) dx
  17. 17. Hallar la solución completa de la ecuación diferencial 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 = 2𝑥2 3𝑦3 Solución si la ecuación se escribe con diferenciales tenemos 3𝑦3 dy= 2𝑥2 dx Y las variables están separadas. Antidiferenciamos en ambos lados la ecuación y obtenemos ∫ 3𝑦3 𝑑𝑦 =∫ 2𝑥2 dx 𝟑𝒚 𝟒 𝟒 = 2𝑥3 3 + 𝐶 12 9𝑦4= 8𝑥3 +C Que es la solución completa En (XI) la constante arbitraria se escribe como C/12 de manera que cuando ambos lados de la ecuación se multiplican por 12, la constante arbitraria se vuelve C.
  18. 18. Con frecuencia en problemas que implican diferenciales, se busca obtener soluciones particulares que cumplan ciertas condiciones llamadas condiciones de frontera o bien, condiciones iniciales. Por ejemplo si una ecuación diferencial de primer orden, así como la condición de frontera que y=y1, cuando x=x1, entonces, después de evaluar la solución completa, si x y y que se encuentran en esta se sustituyen por x1 y y 1, o sea, se determina un valor especifico de C. Cuando este valor de C se vuelve a sustituir en la solución completa, se obtiene una solución particular.
  19. 19. Aplicando Para encontrar la solución particular de la ecuación diferencial dy=2x dx (IX) que satisfaga la condición inicial de que y = 6 cuando x=2, sustituimos estos valores en Y=x2+C y se despeja C, dando 6 =4 +C o C=2. Si sustituimos este valor de C en Y=x2+C obtenemos Y=x2+2 que es la solución particular que buscamos. La ecuación 𝑑2 𝑦 𝑑𝑥2= 4x+3 constituye un ejemplo de un tipo particular de ecuación diferencial de segundo orden. 𝑑2 𝑦 𝑑𝑥2= f(x) (XII)
  20. 20. Para resolverla necesitamos dos anti diferenciaciones sucesivas y en la solución completa se producen dos constantes arbitrarias. Por lo tanto, la solución de XII representa una familia de funciones de dos parámetros y sus graficas forman una familia de curvas biparametricas en el plano. El ejemplo muestra el método para obtener la solución completa de una ecuación de esta clase.
  21. 21. 𝑑2 𝑦 𝑑𝑥2= 4x+3 Encontrar la solución completa de la ecuación diferencial. Como 𝑑2 𝑦 𝑑𝑥2= 𝑑𝑦´ 𝑑𝑥 , la ecuación dada puede escribirse como 𝑑𝑦´ 𝑑𝑥 =4x+3 Así tenemos con diferenciales dy´=(4x+3)dx Al anti diferenciar ∫dy´=∫(4x+3)dx De lo cual se obtiene y´= 2𝑥2+3x+C1 Como y´= 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 , se hace esta sustitución en la ecuación anterior y se obtiene 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 =2𝑥2+3x+C1 Usando diferenciales se tiene dy= (2𝑥2+3x+C1)dx Antidiferenciando tenemos ∫dy=∫(2𝑥2+3x+C1)dx y= 2 3 x3+3 2 x2+C1+C2 solución completa
  22. 22. Encontrar la solución de la ecuación diferencial y´´= 0 Cual es la función de x que al derivarla dos veces obtenemos 0 , buscando encontramos y´= c . Porque (y´)´= 0 Por lo tanto la f(x) será igual a C1x+C2 y= Cx+C Aquí están todas las rectas del plano que cortan al eje y Por lo tanto la familia de funciones con dos parámetros que abarca esta ecuación son todas las rectas del plano. Pues están todas las pendientes, al constar de Cx. Y también al tener c como el lugar donde corta el eje de las ordenadas, es decir si c son todos los números reales, estarían todos los lugares en donde se corta el eje de las y.
  23. 23. Encontrar la solución de la ecuación diferencial y´´= 2 Cual es la función de x que al derivarla dos veces obtenemos 2 , por lo que determinamos que y´= 2x+C1 . Por lo tanto la f(x) será igual a x2+Cx+C2 La representación gráfica de la primitiva será de un grupo de parábolas que cortan hacia arriba por cuanto x esta elevada al cuadrado y es positiva.
  24. 24. Tenemos la ecuación y´= 𝒇/𝒙) 𝒈(𝒚) La y’ esta despejada entonces procedemos a separar variables Y´= 𝑓/𝑥) 𝑔(𝑦) = g(y)y´=f(x) Integramos respecto de x por ambos lados a fin de mantener la igualdad න g(y)y´ = න𝑓 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 Aquí vemos que y´dx=dy puesto que y´ multiplicada por dx es igual al diferencial de y, la y es función de x y el diferencial de una función de x es la derivada por el diferencial de la variable independiente. Así tenemos ‫׬‬ g(y)dy = ‫׬‬ 𝑓 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 G(y)=F(x)+C Tenemos la solución de la ecuación integral.
  25. 25. Encontrar la solución general de la ecuación diferencial y´- 𝑥 𝑦 =0 Despejamos y´= 𝑥 𝑦 Variables separadas y´y= x Integramos ‫׬‬ y´y 𝑑𝑥 = ‫׬‬ 𝑥𝑑𝑥 නy´y 𝑑𝑥 = න𝑥𝑑𝑥 Aquí vemos que y´dx es igual a dy por lo tanto tenemos නy´y 𝑑𝑥 = න𝑥𝑑𝑥 𝑦2 2 = 𝑥2 2 +C 𝑦2 = 2( 𝑥2 2 +C) 𝑦2 = 2𝑥2 2 +2 C y2 = x2+C y=+ 𝑥2 + 𝐶
  26. 26. Encontrar la solución de la ecuación diferencial y´=y Cual es la función de x que al derivarla vuelve a ser ella misma, buscando encontramos y=ex . Aquí podemos ver que y´= ex Hallemos la primitiva Entonces Integramos ‫׬‬ y´𝑑𝑥 = ‫׬‬ 𝑒 𝑥 𝑑𝑥 𝑦2 = 𝑒 𝑥 +C 𝑦 = 𝑒 𝑥 +2 C 𝒚 = 𝒆 𝒙 + C 𝑦

