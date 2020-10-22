Educacion a distancia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Educaci�n a Distancia Vicente Yanguez
Historia de la Educaci�n a Distancia La educaci�n a distancia nace a finales del siglo XIX y principio del XX 1830 Nacimie...
A finales del a�o 1960 cuando se crea la Open University Brit�nica y se hace referencia a esta fecha como referencia de la...
En los �ltimos a�os la educaci�n a distancia tambi�n ha cambiado, se puede decir que es la etapa de la ense�anza telem�tic...
La educaci�n a distancia a desarrollado habilidades tanto en el docente como en el dicente por medios de estrategias que n...
  1. 1. Educaci�n a Distancia Vicente Yanguez
  2. 2. Historia de la Educaci�n a Distancia La educaci�n a distancia nace a finales del siglo XIX y principio del XX 1830 Nacimiento del tel�grafo 1840 Isaac Pitman creo sistema de taquigraf�a. 1856 Dos profesores Franc�s inician clases de lengua extrajera por correspondencia. 1876 Innovaci�n con la invenci�n del tel�fono 1910 env�o de mensajes por medio de c�digos. 1923 Nace la Televisi�n
  3. 3. A finales del a�o 1960 cuando se crea la Open University Brit�nica y se hace referencia a esta fecha como referencia de la educaci�n a distancia con elementos multimedia. La radio y la televisi�n ya estaban presentes en la gran mayor�a de hogares en Europa creando as� un ambiente proclive al uso de los nuevos medios para la educaci�n. El texto escrito, base fundamental del aprendizaje desde siempre, se empez� a apoyar en recursos de tipo audiovisual como los cassettes, las diapositivas, los v�deocassettes. El tel�fono era usado ya para que el tutor o profesor se pudiera comunicar con los alumnos, entre otros. En esta segunda etapa ya queda roto el concepto tradicional de clase, porque las posibilidades de interacci�n sin asistir a un aula se multiplican notablemente gracias al dise�o y producci�n de materiales did�cticos que cada vez mejora m�s y m�s. La interacci�n entre alumnos queda en segundo plano. La educaci�n multimedia http://www.educacionline.com/blog/historia-de-la-educacion-a-distancia/
  4. 4. En los �ltimos a�os la educaci�n a distancia tambi�n ha cambiado, se puede decir que es la etapa de la ense�anza telem�tica es tambi�n la actual. Esta tercera generaci�n de educaci�n a distancia tuvo inicio en los a�os 80 con la evoluci�n de la inform�tica y los programas flexibles de ense�anza asistida con ordenador. Un momento posterior es aquel en el que se inicia a trabajar por medio de campus virtuales, algo que en un primer momento no exist�a. Si bien todos estos avances no se pueden datar con exactitud, es cierto que en la actualidad, todas pueden darse aunque est� comprobado que la educaci�n telem�tica que hace uso de todas las herramientas tecnol�gicas que la modernidad ponen a nuestra disposici�n, es la m�s eficaz para los estudiantes. La educaci�n a distancia de nuestros d�as http://www.educacionline.com/blog/historia-de-la-educacion-a-distancia/
  5. 5. La educaci�n a distancia a desarrollado habilidades tanto en el docente como en el dicente por medios de estrategias que no hab�an aplicado antes.

