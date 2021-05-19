Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Plano de mi empresa Cliente #1 con SAI de emergencias Cliente #2 con SAI de emergencias Servidor con SAI de emergencias
Rack para guardar el material necesario para el funcionamiento de Internet Baño
Taller de reparaciones
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
32 views
May. 19, 2021

Plano de mi empresa

parte5

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
Digital Vertigo: How Today's Online Social Revolution Is Dividing, Diminishing, and Disorienting Us Andrew Keen
(3/5)
Free
Google's PageRank and Beyond: The Science of Search Engine Rankings Amy N. Langville
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Stop Checking Your Likes: Shake Off the Need for Approval and Live an Incredible Life Susie Moore
(4/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
This Machine Kills Secrets: How Wikileakers, Cypherpunks, and Hacktivists Aim to Free the World's Information Andy Greenberg
(3/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Instagram for Business for Dummies: 2nd Edition Jenn Herman
(0/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President—What We Don't, Can't, and Do Know Kathleen Hall Jamieson
(3/5)
Free
Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: The Many Faces of Anonymous Gabriella Coleman
(4/5)
Free
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Secret Life: Three True Stories of the Digital Age Andrew O'Hagan
(3/5)
Free
Protecting Your Internet Identity: Are You Naked Online? Ted Claypoole
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plano de mi empresa

  1. 1. Plano de mi empresa Cliente #1 con SAI de emergencias Cliente #2 con SAI de emergencias Servidor con SAI de emergencias
  2. 2. Rack para guardar el material necesario para el funcionamiento de Internet Baño
  3. 3. Taller de reparaciones

×