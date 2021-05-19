Successfully reported this slideshow.
Internet
May. 19, 2021

Plano de mi empresa

Parte 5

  1. 1. Plano de mi empresa Cliente #1 con SAI de emergencias Cliente #2 con SAI de emergencias Servidor con SAI de emergencias
  2. 2. Rack para guardar el material necesario para el funcionamiento de Internet Baño
  3. 3. Taller de reparaciones

