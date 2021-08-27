Mindful meditation -Ways To Improve Your Self-Awareness

There’s a saying, “If you truly want to change your life you must first change your mind.” We’ve all come across friends or family members who are always ruminating about past wrongs. Or perhaps, we could be one of them… We’re constantly seeking for solution to enhance our ability to deal with everyday struggles. Our ruminating brain keeps our mind spinning about the past. Our minds are constantly agonizing over missed opportunities replaying failures. Want to learn how to break the pattern of dwelling on past mistakes?