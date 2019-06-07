Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Energías sustentables en México Vianeth Santana Rodriguez
  2. 2. Energía eólica en México  México cuenta con una capacidad enorme para producir energía utilizando el viento y esto se demuestra a través de algunos importantes números:  Actualmente se producen 2,551 Megawatts de electricidad de manera eólica.  31 parques eólicos en el país.  La energía eólica cubre las necesidades de consumo eléctrico de 411,000 casas en el país (211,00 en Campeche y 177,000 en Colima)  Incluso ya hay empresas mexicanas que la utilizan para abastecer de energía a sus fábricas y reducir sus costos; este es el caso de Bimbo, Cemex y Grupo Peñoles.  En el caso de la energía eólica para hogares, la tecnología aún es complicada de adquirir. Existen algunos modelos de turbina pensados para ser instalados en los techos de los hogares, sin embargo, la mayoría son caros y aún no tienen la capacidad de cubrir las necesidades totales de energía de un hogar corriente.
  3. 3. Energía geotérmica en México  Nuestro país es uno de los principales productores de energía a partir del uso de fuentes geotérmicas:  México comenzó a usar fuentes geotérmicas en 1973.  Es el 4º país a nivel mundial en utilizar fuentes geotérmicas, superado solamente por Estados Unidos, Filipinas e Indonesia.  Se cuenta con una capacidad instalada de producción de 1,081 Megawatts, pero en términos operativos se generan únicamente 883 megawatts.  La energía generada con fuentes geotérmicas representa el 2% del 100% total de la electricidad en México.  Hay 5 campos de operación de esta fuente, de los cuales 4 son operados por CFE.  Lamentablemente, la energía geotérmica no es una fuente que pueda ser utilizada fácilmente a nivel doméstico, es necesaria una buena tecnología y conocimientos técnicos para poder hacer uso de ella, por lo cual no es una opción viable para ti o para mi.
  4. 4. Energía hidráulica en México  Actualmente, de entre todos las fuentes de energía sustentable, la hidráulica supera con creces a otras fuentes como la solar, eólica o incluso, la geotérmica. Algunos datos para tener en cuenta:  Las plantas hidroeléctricas generan 13% de la electricidad total del país.  El 80% de esas plantas se encuentran en 4 ríos nacionales: Balsas, Grijalva, Papaloapan y Santiago.  Sin embargo, presenta un tema de preocupación importante para nuestro país:  Su uso puede tener impactos ambientales importantes en los ecosistemas de los ríos y las costas donde estos desembocan.  Así mismo, su uso es de gran escala, como es el caso de las presas hidroeléctricas utilizadas por CFE.
  5. 5. Energía solar en México  El aprovechamiento de la energía solar en nuestro país crece cada año y su uso presenta datos interesantes:  Cerca del 90% del territorio mexicano registra una irradiación solar de entre 5 y 6 kilowatt por metro cuadrado, un porcentaje 70% más alto al compararla con la irradiación de otros países que llevan la batuta en este sector.  La energía solar en México genera 200 Megawatts.  A pesar de que sus porcentajes de generación energética es menor en comparación con otro tipo de fuentes, la energía solar tiene la ventaja de que puede ser aprovechada a nivel doméstico con el uso de paneles solares de tamaño reducido y con capacidad de trabajar hasta por 25 años.  El uso de la energía solar a nivel doméstico y comercial genera variados beneficios para los usuarios, y desde el 2007 la Comisión Federal de Electricidad creó un sistema de interconexión que permite a los usuarios utilizar la energía que CFE suministra y la que uno mismo genera con paneles solares.

×