Sap hana controlling co or management accounting viinfotech

Sap hana controlling co or management accounting

controlling or management accounting

SAP S/4-HANA CONTROLLING

  1. 1. Contact: +91 9740413132, 9341080909 _____________________________________________________________________________________ www.viinfotech.com 1 SAP S/4-HANA CONTROLLING SYLLABUS Course Overview: Course Name SAP S/4 HANA CONTROLLING(CO)/Management Accounting Demo Classes On Demand Mode of Classes Online Course Duration 40-45 Hours Class Availability Weekdays & Weekends Demo Training Email ID : info@viinfotech.com Goals Management Accounting Cost Center Accounting Product Costing COPA Material Leader Basic Settings for Controlling Defining Controlling Area Defining Number ranges for Controlling Area Cost Center Accounting Defining Cost Center Standard Hierarchy Creation of Cost Centers and cost center groups Display cost center master records Change cost center master records Creation of cost center groups Posting to cost centers Creation of secondary cost element master records Cost center reports Period end closing activities in cost center accounting: o Assessment o Distribution o Periodic Reposting
  2. 2. Contact: +91 9740413132, 9341080909 _____________________________________________________________________________________ www.viinfotech.com 2 o Indirect activity allocation INTEGRATION OF CONTROLLING WITH PRODUCTION PLANNING BOM Routing Work Center MRP run PRODUCT COST CONTROLLING Introduction to product cost controlling Data Flow in Product costing Areas in Product cost controlling Cost objects Product Cost Planning Cost estimate with quantity structure Work in process Calculation Standard Product Cost Calculation Actual Product Cost Calculation Settlement of Variances to Accounts PRODUCT COST BY ORDER Define costing variant Check Costing Variant to Manufacturing Orders (PP) Define Goods Received Valuation for Order Delivery WORK IN PROGRESS CALCULATION Define Results Analysis Keys Define Cost Elements for WIP Calculation Define Results Analysis Versions Define Valuation Methods (Actual Costs) Define Line IDs Define Assignments Define Update Define Posting Rules for Setting Work in Process VARIANCE CALCULATION Define Variance Keys
  3. 3. Contact: +91 9740413132, 9341080909 _____________________________________________________________________________________ www.viinfotech.com 3 Define Default Variance Keys for Plants Define Target Cost Version Assign Variance Key in Material Master SETILMENT Create Settlement Profile Create PA Transfer Structure Maintain Number Ranges for Settlement Documents COPA – CONTROLLING PROFITABILITY ANALYSIS Account based COPA Costing based COPA o Introduction to profitability analysis o Data Flow in profitability Analysis o Maintaining the operating concern o Assignment of controlling area to operating concern o Activating the profitability analysis o Define number ranges for actual postings o Mapping of SD conditions types to COPA value fields o Maintain Characteristics o Maintain Value Fields o Define Profitability Segment Characteristics o Maintain Characteristics Values o Define characteristics Derivation o Valuation Strategy PROFIT CENTER ACCOUNTING Basic Settings for Profit Center Accounting Creation of Profit Centers Maintenance of control parameters for actual postings Maintaining planning versions for profit centers Maintaining the number ranges for profit center documents
  4. 4. Contact: +91 9740413132, 9341080909 _____________________________________________________________________________________ www.viinfotech.com 4 Creation of profit center master records Display of profit center master records Changing the profit center master records ACTUAL COSTING WITH MATERIAL LEDGER Activate Valuation Areas for Material Ledger Assign Currency types to Material Ledger Type Assign Material Ledger Types to Valuation Area Maintain Number Ranges for Material Ledger Documents Activate Actual Costing Assignment of Accounts for Automatic Postings

