CURRENTLY PEOPLE WHO EARN THE MINIMUM WAGE ARE NOT ABLE TO AFFORD HOUSING, THUS MAKING “THE AMERICAN DREAM” PRACTICALLY DE...
ACCORDING TO A 2014 CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE REPORT, INCREASING THE MINIMUM WAGE TO $9.00/HR FROM THE CURRENT $7.25/HR,...
INCREASING THE MINIMUM WAGE WOULD RAISE THE WAGES OF PEOPLE CURRENTLY MAKE SLIGHTLY MORE THAN THE CURRENT $7.25/HR RESEARC...
IF WE RAISED IT TO $10.10/HR 900,000 PEOPLE WOULD BE OUT OF POVERTY, THAT’S THE ENTIRE POPULATION OF SOUTH DAKOTA. [2] [3]
HIGHER MINIMUM WAGES WOULD REDUCE GOVERNMENT WELFARE SPENDING THE CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS REPORTED IN 2014 IF THE MIN...
WITH THAT KIND OF FEDERAL SAVINGS THE GOVERNMENT COULD USE THAT MONEY TOWARDS EDUCATION OR HEALTHCARE.[4] [5]
THE INVISIBLE WORKING CLASS: INCREASING THE MINIMUM WAGE WOULD REDUCE INCOME EQUALITY WHICH WOULD ALLOW SOME 48 MILLION AM...
WHEN WORKERS RECEIVE A HIGHER WAGE OF PAY THEY ARE MORE PRODUCTIVE, THERE IS LESS ABSENTEEISM AND PEOPLE ARE LESS LIKELY T...
WORKS CITED 1. US CENSUS BUREAU, "POVERTY THRESHOLDS BY SIZE OF FAMILY AND NUMBER OF CHILDREN," CENSUS.GOV 2. WIKIPEDIA, “...
GOALS AND CHOICES FOR THIS I WANTED TO TRY A DIFFERENT WAY OF PRESENTING MY INFORMATION TO MY AUDIENCE, RATHER THAN JUST A...
Persuasion effect (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Persuasion effect (1)

37 views

Published on

I wanted to show the financial struggle of the working poor of
America and how raising the Federal minimum wage could help millions of Americans.

Published in: News & Politics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Persuasion effect (1)

  1. 1. CURRENTLY PEOPLE WHO EARN THE MINIMUM WAGE ARE NOT ABLE TO AFFORD HOUSING, THUS MAKING “THE AMERICAN DREAM” PRACTICALLY DEAD FOR MANY PEOPLE, ACCORDING TO A 2015 REPORT FROM THE NATIONAL LOW HOUSING INCOME. [8]
  2. 2. ACCORDING TO A 2014 CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE REPORT, INCREASING THE MINIMUM WAGE TO $9.00/HR FROM THE CURRENT $7.25/HR, WOULD GET ROUGHLY 300,000 OUT OF POVERTY
  3. 3. INCREASING THE MINIMUM WAGE WOULD RAISE THE WAGES OF PEOPLE CURRENTLY MAKE SLIGHTLY MORE THAN THE CURRENT $7.25/HR RESEARCHES AT THE WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISORS (CEA) FOUND THAT AN INCREASE IN THE MINIMUM WAGE TO $10.10/HR WOULD RAISE WAGES FOR ROUGHLY 28 MILLION AMERICAN DUE TO THE RIPPLE EFFECT ALONE[6][7]
  4. 4. IF WE RAISED IT TO $10.10/HR 900,000 PEOPLE WOULD BE OUT OF POVERTY, THAT’S THE ENTIRE POPULATION OF SOUTH DAKOTA. [2] [3]
  5. 5. HIGHER MINIMUM WAGES WOULD REDUCE GOVERNMENT WELFARE SPENDING THE CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS REPORTED IN 2014 IF THE MINIMUM WAGE WAS RAISED TO $10.10/HR THE SNAP PROGRAM WOULD BE ABLE TO REDUCE SPENDING BY $4.6 BILLION DOLLARS.
  6. 6. WITH THAT KIND OF FEDERAL SAVINGS THE GOVERNMENT COULD USE THAT MONEY TOWARDS EDUCATION OR HEALTHCARE.[4] [5]
  7. 7. THE INVISIBLE WORKING CLASS: INCREASING THE MINIMUM WAGE WOULD REDUCE INCOME EQUALITY WHICH WOULD ALLOW SOME 48 MILLION AMERICANS RISE OUT OF POVERTY, ACCORDING A 2014 REPORT FROM CNN MONEY. [9][10]
  8. 8. WHEN WORKERS RECEIVE A HIGHER WAGE OF PAY THEY ARE MORE PRODUCTIVE, THERE IS LESS ABSENTEEISM AND PEOPLE ARE LESS LIKELY TO LOOK FOR ANOTHER JOB THAT PAYS MORE.
  9. 9. WORKS CITED 1. US CENSUS BUREAU, "POVERTY THRESHOLDS BY SIZE OF FAMILY AND NUMBER OF CHILDREN," CENSUS.GOV 2. WIKIPEDIA, “LIST OF U.S. STATES AND TERRITORIES BY POPULATION”, EN.WIKIPEDIA.ORG 3. ALTDAILY.COM “NO MINIMUM WAGE RAISE FOR YOU, VIRGINIA”, CAPITAL NEW SERVICE, JANUARY 20,2015 4. AMY LIVINSTON, MONEYCRASHERS.COM, “HOW TO GET EBT FOOD STAMPS-SNAP PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY & APPLICATION” 5. DAVID COOPER, "RAISING THE FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGE TO $10.10 WOULD SAVE SAFETY NET PROGRAMS BILLIONS AND HELP ENSURE BUSINESSES ARE DOING THEIR FAIR SHARE," ECONOMIC POLICY INSTITUTE WEBSITE, OCT. 16, 2014 6. COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISORS, "THE ECONOMIC CASE FOR RAISING THE MINIMUM WAGE," WHITEHOUSE.GOV, FEB. 12, 2014 7. COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISORS, "THE ECONOMIC CASE FOR RAISING THE MINIMUM WAGE," WHITEHOUSE.GOV, FEB. 12, 2014 8. ANA SWANSON, "WHAT YOU'D NEED TO EARN IN EVERY STATE TO RENT A DECENT APARTMENT," WASHINGTON POST, JUNE 9, 2015 9. PATRICK GILLESPIE, “OVER 48 MILLION AMERICANS LIVE IN POVERTY”, CNN MONEY, OCTOBER, 16,2014 10. DAILY MAIL REPORTER, “MAKING THE INVISIBLE, VISIBLE: HAUNTING PICTURES OF AMERICA’S MOST VULNERABLE PEOPLE SHOT BY PHOTOJOURNALISTS AGAINST POVERTY”, DAILYMAIL.COM, MARCH 21, 2012
  10. 10. GOALS AND CHOICES FOR THIS I WANTED TO TRY A DIFFERENT WAY OF PRESENTING MY INFORMATION TO MY AUDIENCE, RATHER THAN JUST A TRADITIONALLY TYPED TWO PAGE PAPER. I DECIDED THAT I WANTED TO TRY AND HAVE MORE VISUALS TO SHOW MY INFORMATION TO MAKE IT MORE PERSONAL FOR MY AUDIENCE SO THEY COULD CONNECT WITH IT ON A MORE PERSONAL LEVEL. BY PUTTING A FACE TO THIS ISSUE IT HUMANIZES THE PROBLEM, AS A RESULT THE AUDIENCE IS MORE LIKELY TO CARE ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE TELLING THEM. I WANTED MY AUDIENCE TO CARE ABOUT HAVING THE MINIMUM WAGE BE RAISED, FOR THE WORKING POOR IN AMERICA NOT MAKING ENOUGH MONEY TO SURVIVE IS A VERY REAL HARDSHIP FOR MILLIONS OF PEOPLE. BECAUSE OF THIS THE CYCLE OF POVERTY IN AMERICA WILL CONTINUE FOR GENERATIONS TO COME UNLESS WE AS A COUNTRY DECIDE TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES NOW.

×