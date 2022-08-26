Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grade 1 Proper Common noun (August 24,2022).pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Grade 1 Proper Common noun (August 24,2022).pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Grade 1 Proper Common noun (August 24,2022).pptx

  1. 1. Dear Lord, thank you for this day! Please watch over us as we learn today. Help us focus intently on our teachers and give us the strength that we need throughout the day.
  2. 2. Friday Thurs Friday
  3. 3. August 26, 2022
  4. 4. Let’s Sing and Dance!
  5. 5. (Food Category) 1. meat 2. pasta 3. fries 4. cake 5. cookies
  6. 6. before house compare certain field
  7. 7. A Noun is a name of a person, place, thing, animal, plant, or event.
  8. 8. Does not name a particular person, place or thing.
  9. 9. Names a specific person, place, or thing. It always begins with a capital letter.
  10. 10. PROPER NOUN COMMON NOUN
  11. 11. Reading and Grammar book page 19
  12. 12. Reading and Grammar book page 20

