VERÓNICA Y MADDI
En 2018 en maquillaje destaca el colorido y el brillo, tanto en los ojos como en los labios.  LABIOS VAMP La tendencia de...
 DELINEADO COMPLETO Y CUT CREASE - El eyeliner es uno de los protagonistas del maquillaje invierno 2018. Sobre las pasare...
Delineado completo Cut crease
 BRILLOS METÁLICOS El acabado metálico sigue de plena tendencia esta temporada. Ya no solo en los ojos, donde podemos jug...
 OJOS “GLOSSY” El efecto vinilo sigue conquistando las pasarelas más prestigiosas del mundo. Consigue ese acabado efecto ...
 SOMBRAS A TODO COLOR El colorido en los ojos se mantiene esta temporada, con especial presencia del azul y los tonos cál...
 PESTAÑAS MARCADAS Las pestañas cobran un mayor protagonismo en le maquillaje con diferentes posibilidades: pestañas post...
 ROSA, ROSA, ROSA Sin duda, el protagonista de la temporada en lo que a color se refiere. Se lleva en looks que combinan ...
 LABIOS BITONO Esta temporada, se lleva combinar dos tonos diferentes de labial de la misma gama en labio superior e infe...
 ROSTRO RESPLANDECIENTE El iluminador no pierde fuelle en el maquillaje de tendencia de este otoño 2017. Se llevan rostro...
Tendencias 2018
Tendencias 2018
Tendencias 2018
Tendencias 2018
Tendencias 2018
Tendencias 2018
Tendencias 2018
Tendencias 2018
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tendencias 2018

30 views

Published on

hjkhbvcfxt45syjiokjb43w

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tendencias 2018

  1. 1. VERÓNICA Y MADDI
  2. 2. En 2018 en maquillaje destaca el colorido y el brillo, tanto en los ojos como en los labios.  LABIOS VAMP La tendencia de los labios oscuros se inclina por los tonos «berry» o ciruela, en looks de maquillaje sofisticados y sensuales, que por lo general se acompañan de un maquillaje de ojos minimalista. Son colores perfectos para el otoño, que favorecen tanto a las pieles blancas como a las oscuras.
  3. 3.  DELINEADO COMPLETO Y CUT CREASE - El eyeliner es uno de los protagonistas del maquillaje invierno 2018. Sobre las pasarelas lo hemos visto con trazos intensos, tanto sobre el párpado móvil como sobre el inferior, en acabados difuminados o gráficos. - Destaca la tendencia “cut crease” que se recupera de los 60 con delineados dramáticos sobre la banana del ojo y que consiguen un efecto muy plástico.
  4. 4. Delineado completo Cut crease
  5. 5.  BRILLOS METÁLICOS El acabado metálico sigue de plena tendencia esta temporada. Ya no solo en los ojos, donde podemos jugar con una infinidad de tonos y paletas de sombras metalizadas, sino también en los labios incluso. Para conseguir ese brillo shimer en la boca, prueba a aplicar cualquier tono de sombra metalizada con un gloss transparente encima.
  6. 6.  OJOS “GLOSSY” El efecto vinilo sigue conquistando las pasarelas más prestigiosas del mundo. Consigue ese acabado efecto mojado aplicando con ayuda de un pincel un poco de gloss transparente o vaselina incolora sobre tus sombras de ojos favoritas. Funcionan tanto con difuminados en negro tipo «smokey» como con sombras de colores. ¡Causarás impresión! Aprovecha tu gloss para dar un acabado brillante también a tus labios, ya que la tendencia del labial mate está dando paso poco a poco al regreso del brillo.
  7. 7.  SOMBRAS A TODO COLOR El colorido en los ojos se mantiene esta temporada, con especial presencia del azul y los tonos cálidos, sobre todo el cobre. Sobre las pasarelas hemos visto combinaciones de eyeliner negro con un color neón, como puede ser violeta o incluso amarillo, así como combinaciones multicolores de lo más atrevido, solo reservadas para auténticos artistas de la brocha de maquillaje.
  8. 8.  PESTAÑAS MARCADAS Las pestañas cobran un mayor protagonismo en le maquillaje con diferentes posibilidades: pestañas postizas XXL, que se han convertido en una constante sobre las alfombras rojas más prestigiosas; pestañas con grumos, espesas y gruesas, para un efecto «messy», e incluso dibujadas con eyeliner buscando un efecto mirada «baby doll».
  9. 9.  ROSA, ROSA, ROSA Sin duda, el protagonista de la temporada en lo que a color se refiere. Se lleva en looks que combinan el mismo tono de rosa el labios, mejillas y ojos. Incluso las pestañas se tiñen de rosa en los looks más atrevidos. Desde rosa palo hasta fucsia, pasando por nudes y terracotas, los maquillajes en rosa están de moda.
  10. 10.  LABIOS BITONO Esta temporada, se lleva combinar dos tonos diferentes de labial de la misma gama en labio superior e inferior. También los efectos «ombré», con degradados de cualquier tipo. Prueba a combinar dos tonos de rojo, uno vibrante en el labio inferior y uno apagado, en el superior.
  11. 11.  ROSTRO RESPLANDECIENTE El iluminador no pierde fuelle en el maquillaje de tendencia de este otoño 2017. Se llevan rostros impecables con maquillajes de acabado ligero y puntos de luz muy estudiados y marcados. ¡Practica el «strobing make up»! Consulta este listado de 10 iluminadores para un maquillaje «strobing» perfecto.

×