Tipos de ceratividad

Nombre:Verónica Mendoza Curso: Segundo “B” Diseño Grafico Docente: Ángel Arias
Muchas veces nos decimos en voz alta o quizás con esa “voz interna”: No soy creativo, ¿Creativo yo?, Creatividad: Eso no e...
Creatividad analógica.- La analógica nos da pie a trabajar la relación de semejanza entre cosas distintas. Solemos utiliza...
5.- Creatividad intuitiva.- Es la más compleja, las ideas llegan a nuestra mente o las generamos de manera tranquila; por ...
Características de Innovación Para que una empresa logre el éxito debe llevar a cabo cada cierto tiempo innovaciones tecn...
GRACIAS
