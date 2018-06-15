Observacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nombre: Verónica Mendoza Curso: Segundo “B” Diseño Grafico Docente: Ángel Arias TALLER DE CREATIVIDAD
  1. 1. Nombre: Verónica Mendoza Curso: Segundo “B” Diseño Grafico Docente: Ángel Arias TALLER DE CREATIVIDAD
  2. 2. Que es observación La de la observación es una práctica típicamente humana y por ende se trata de una palabra que usamos de manera extendida las personas para referirnos a la misma, que consiste en la acción de observar algo, mirarlo con detenimiento, examinarlo exhaustivamente. En la observación adquirimos de manera activa información, conocimientos, del mundo que nos rodea. En tanto, los sentidos son claves en esa actividad, ya que es a través de ellos, la vista, el olfato, el oído, el tacto, que logramos esos conocimientos que sin dudas nos ayudarán muchísimo a la hora de conocer distintos aspectos de la realidad pero también nos asistirán en movimientos y otras acciones. Examinar la cosa con mucha detención ObservaciónEn términos generales, cuando alguien habla de observación se está refiriendo a la acción y resultado de observar algo o en su defecto a alguien. Cuando se observa alguna cuestión lo que se hace es examinar la cosa con mucha detención, mirarlo con sumo detenimiento, con el objetivo de advertir sus ventajas y desventajas. La observación es una actividad que llevan a cabo casi todos los seres vivos, porque como bien describimos, la puesta en práctica de la misma les permite extraer y asimilar información valiosísima para su desarrollo, crecimiento y hasta para la supervivencia.
  3. 3. Tipos de observación Tipos de observación Observación de campo En esta observación el objeto a estudiar se encuentra en un lugar fuera del laboratorio, y el observador se ha de dirigir a este lugar para estudiar el fenómeno. En esta no es posible la manipulación delas variables y se dificulta sacar conclusiones. Observación de laboratorio Refiere a la observación que a diferencia de la anterior el objeto o fenómeno a observar es trasladado a un laboratorio para fines de estudios. En este tipo de observación el observador puede manipular las variables y puede llegar a conclusiones. Observación científica En este tipo de observación el sujeto realiza una guía antes de contactar el objeto a investigar, donde establece el punto que debe tomar en cuenta del objeto, en que debe enfocarse y las cosas que pueden encontrar. Observación no científica Observación no científica Observación no científica A diferencia de la observación científica, esta se realiza de forma espontánea sin premeditar o planificar la observación a realizar. Es el tipo de observación que ocurre cuando una persona entra en contacto con un fenómeno sea conocido o no, y que no ha planificado su estudio. En muchas ocasiones este tipo de observación llega a ser el inicio de una futura investigación. Observación directa Ocurre cuando el investigador está en contacto con el objeto a investigar. Es el tipo de observación más segura, ya que el observador puede conocer y estudiar con sus propios ojos el fenómeno, sin que otros le cuenten de este. Aquí la investigación puede ser dirigida a lo que desee el observador. Observación indirecta A diferencia de la anterior, en esta el observador nunca entra en contacto con el fenómeno, mas bien solo se enfoca en las observaciones realizadas por terceros, las cuales las relaciona y las compara para llegar a una determinada conclusión
  4. 4.  Características de observación Características de la observación científica La primera y más importante consideración en cualquier observación consiste en determinar con exactitud lo que se va a observar, delimitar con precisión y sin ambigüedades lo que se va a observar. Definir el constructo a valorar en términos de conductas observables. Por ejemplo, si queremos medir la “curiosidad” hemos de determinar en qué consiste esa conducta. Por lo tanto, la principal tarea práctica del observador consiste en asignar conductas a las categorías, al describir la participación de las categorías deben ser exhaustivas y excluirse mutuamente y es preciso definir el universo de conductas que se pretende observar. Será preciso también delimitar el cómo o instrumentos que vamos a emplear en la observación; así como el cuándo y dónde y, en el momento de definir la muestra, a quién. Se debe tener presente además cuartro puntos muy fundamentales: •Existe un objetivo especifico de investigación para realizar la observación. •Se planifica sistemáticamente. •Se registra también sistemáticamente. •Se llevan a cabo controles metodológicos para garantizar la fiabilidad y validez

