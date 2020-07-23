Gerencia de la construccion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GERENCIA DE LA CONSTRUCCIÓN Facilitador: Arq.MSc. Gabriel Gómez Niño Bachiller: Verónica Goitia CI: 275.527.715 REPÚBLICA ...
La gerencia de proyectos es la disciplina de planificar, captar, dinamizar y organizar talentos y administrar recursos, de...
Fases Cada proyecto necesita una meta, o un conjunto de objetivos, que deben cumplirse para finalizar el proyecto. Esta me...
Construcción civil Es el área que engloba a los profesionales destinados a planificar, supervisar y erigir infraestructura...
Memoriadescriptiva 5 Meromia descriptiva- Casa Cronos, por: Moirë arquitectos La Casa Cronos se encuentra ubicada en Pinam...
Planos 6 Planos (planta conjuntos, cortes y perspectiva) El proyecto se materializa con el sistema constructivo metálico S...
Cortes 7 Planos (planta conjuntos, cortes y perspectiva) La casa se eleva sobre pilotes separándose del terreno, fortaleci...
Complementos 8 Presupuestos Un presupuesto es la presentación por escrito del costo de una obra o proyecto y estará compue...
Complementos 9 Factibilidad Es dada por las instituciones que se encargan de regular la ejecución de un proyecto, siendo u...
Bibliografía 10 • https://ingcivil42.wordpress.com/2015/06/12/planific acion-y-programacion-de-obras- civiles/#:~:text=La%...
  1. 1. GERENCIA DE LA CONSTRUCCIÓN Facilitador: Arq.MSc. Gabriel Gómez Niño Bachiller: Verónica Goitia CI: 275.527.715 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA. MINISTERIO DE PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN. INSTITUTO POLITÉCNICO UNIVERSITARIO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO.” EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN
  2. 2. La gerencia de proyectos es la disciplina de planificar, captar, dinamizar y organizar talentos y administrar recursos, de manera tal que se pueda culminar todo el trabajo requerido para desarrollar completamente un proyecto, dentro del alcance, calidad, tiempo, y costo definidos, sin preocupaciones y buen clima interpersonal. Introducción a la gerencia Introducción 2
  3. 3. Fases Cada proyecto necesita una meta, o un conjunto de objetivos, que deben cumplirse para finalizar el proyecto. Esta meta debe dividirse en objetivos que puedan medirse para que sepamos hacia dónde vamos y qué necesitamos para llegar ahí. Definir los objetivos. Estimar el tiempo y el costo por actividad 3 Una vez definidos los objetivos, se debe poner una fecha de finalización para que todos puedan tener claro lo que se espera y para cuándo. Luego de eso, se debe armar una lista de tareas a realizar, esto permite tener un orden y deben seguirse al pie de la letra antes de la fecha de la finalización del proyecto. Definir la fecha de finalización y definir todas las actividades del proyecto Tener un costo por actividad permite controlar fácilmente el rendimiento de todo el proyecto y tomar decisiones basadas en lo que funciona y en lo que no. ¿Cómo administrar un proyecto?
  4. 4. Construcción civil Es el área que engloba a los profesionales destinados a planificar, supervisar y erigir infraestructuras, tomando en cuenta las rigurosas normas de control de calidad del país a que pertenezca. Se consideran también los trabajos de demolición cuando los mismos están dirigidos a despejar un área para la posterior construcción, así como aquellos trabajos de ampliación y modernización destinados a modificar la función, forma o dimensión original de las construcciones existentes. Construccióncivil 4 Planificación de una obra de construcción Es el conjunto de actividades tendentes a simular la realización de un trabajo, ordenándolo de la manera más económica posibles y previendo todas las acciones para la ejecución del mismo. En esta, se debe seguir el siguiente contenido: • Programa detallado del proceso de ejecución elegido • Necesidades de recursos físicos • Valoración del coste del proceso constructivo elegido • Plan de calidad • Plan de seguridad • Plan de control de producción
  5. 5. Memoriadescriptiva 5 Meromia descriptiva- Casa Cronos, por: Moirë arquitectos La Casa Cronos se encuentra ubicada en Pinamar, costa atlántica de la provincia de Buenos Aires. El proyecto responde al requerimiento de construir una casa para vacacionar en verano y en invierno en pleno contacto con la naturaleza. El terreno se encuentra en su estado natural, presenta una importante cantidad de coníferas características en la zona, un suelo arenoso y visuales abiertas hacia el bosque.
  6. 6. Planos 6 Planos (planta conjuntos, cortes y perspectiva) El proyecto se materializa con el sistema constructivo metálico Steel Framing, la envolvente se compone de diversas capas, cada una de las cuales resuelve distintas necesidades técnicas, hidrófugas, térmicas, etc. La elección del sistema constructivo y los materiales de terminación permiten fortalecer la estética contemporánea, obtener excelentes prestaciones técnicas, menores tiempos de construcción, disminuir la generación de desechos en obra y el impacto sobre el terreno. Tiene un área total de 86 m².
  7. 7. Cortes 7 Planos (planta conjuntos, cortes y perspectiva) La casa se eleva sobre pilotes separándose del terreno, fortaleciendo dicho contraste entre la casa y el paisaje, generando el menor impacto sobre el terreno.
  8. 8. Complementos 8 Presupuestos Un presupuesto es la presentación por escrito del costo de una obra o proyecto y estará compuesto por una serie de partidas y sub- partidas dentro de las cuales deberán de estar todos los conceptos que comprenden la obra a realizar Cronogramas Es la representación gráfica de un conjunto de tareas ordenados en el tiempo. Es una herramienta de gestión de proyectos pues permiten planificar, en función del tiempo y de los objetivos, todas las actividades que necesitemos llevar a cabo para la culminación de un trabajo. COMPLEMENTOS Análisis de precio unitario Es un modelo matemático que estima el costo por unidad de medida de una partida (Bs. /Und). Para estimar el costo se toman en cuenta los costos de los materiales, de los equipos y de la mano de obra que se requieren para la ejecutar una unidad de la partida.
  9. 9. Complementos 9 Factibilidad Es dada por las instituciones que se encargan de regular la ejecución de un proyecto, siendo un ejemplo la electrificación de un urbanismo nuevo debe tener la factibilidad de servicio de la empresa eléctrica de la región. Permisos Es requerido normalmente por la administración local, para la realización de cualquier tipo de construcción, supone la autorización municipal para realizar las obras. Su fin es comprobar la adecuación de la solicitud de licencia a lo establecido en la normativa urbanística. COMPLEMENTOS Estudio de mercado El estudio de mercado n permite obtener información, veraz y objetiva sobre el comportamiento de la oferta y demanda en el sector de la construcción.
  10. 10. Bibliografía 10 • https://ingcivil42.wordpress.com/2015/06/12/planific acion-y-programacion-de-obras- civiles/#:~:text=La%20planificaci%C3%B3n%20de% 20una%20obra,del%20proceso%20de%20ejecuci% C3%B3n%20elegido • https://www.plataformaarquitectura.cl/cl/803611/ca sa-cronos-moire-arquitectos • https://www.ecured.cu/Construcci%C3%B3n_civil#D efinici.C3.B3n • https://www.chilecubica.com/estudio- costos/presupuesto/ • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Licencia_de_obra Bibliografía

