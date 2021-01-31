Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POLÍTICAS Y JURÍDICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO -Autor: Esc...
SOCIEDAD Agrupación de personas Convivencia y actividad conjunta de individuos Intereses comunes Interactuar entre sí Junt...
FACTORES Político Cultural Económico Ecológico Educativo Sociología Criminal Estudio del delito en cuanto al fenómeno soci...
TEORÍAS Asociación diferencial Delito de cuello blanco Subcultura del crimen Integrativismo Integradora Anomia y tensión D...
REFERENCIAS Gracias • https://derechoareplica.org/index.php/derecho/236-la-teoria-de-las-subculturas-delictivas • https://...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La sociedad y teorías sociológicas de la criminalidad

121 views

Published on

VERONICA ESCALONA CI29517298 UFT SAIA B MATERIA CRIMINOLOGIA PROF ANDRES VALDERRAMA

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

La sociedad y teorías sociológicas de la criminalidad

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POLÍTICAS Y JURÍDICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO -Autor: Escalona Verónica. -C.I: V-29.517.298. -Sección: CRI222 - SAIAB. -Docente: Andrés Valderrama Barquisimeto. Febrero,2021.
  2. 2. SOCIEDAD Agrupación de personas Convivencia y actividad conjunta de individuos Intereses comunes Interactuar entre sí Juntos alcanzar un objetivo Desempeñar una función o papel particular Red de relaciones interdependientes
  3. 3. FACTORES Político Cultural Económico Ecológico Educativo Sociología Criminal Estudio del delito en cuanto al fenómeno social Gobierno Administración Pública Habitad Pobreza o riqueza Disfuncional
  4. 4. TEORÍAS Asociación diferencial Delito de cuello blanco Subcultura del crimen Integrativismo Integradora Anomia y tensión Delito cometido por una persona de respetabilidad y estatus social alto en el curso de su ocupación Consecuencia del proceso de aprendizaje a través de asociaciones de una sociedad plural y conflictiva. Atender la crisis de los valores en su relación con los hechos y las normas. Se dividen en grupos y subgrupos con códigos de valores diferentes La motivación para delinquir parte de los deseos de bienes materiales para obtener prestigio social o de la búsqueda de sensaciones. Desviación, del individuo ante la contradicción que surge entre los fines o metas que se ha propuesto y los medios existentes
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS Gracias • https://derechoareplica.org/index.php/derecho/236-la-teoria-de-las-subculturas-delictivas • https://www.usc.gal/export9/sites/webinstitucional/gl/servizos/uforense/descargas/teorias_de_riesgo_de_l a_delincuencia.pdf • https://www.kennedy.edu.ar/noticias/integrativismo-articulacion-derecho-y-ciencias-sociales/ • file:///C:/Users/Usuario/Downloads/Dialnet-ElPerfilDelDelincuenteDeCuelloBlanco-7219659.pdf • https://scielo.conicyt.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0718-83582012000100002

×