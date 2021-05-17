Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POLÍTICAS Y JURÍDICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO LA CRIMINOG...
CRIMINOGÉNESIS GENOTIPO FENOTIPO HERENCIA CONCEPTO Estudio de las causas que llevan a una persona a realizar un acto antis...
BIOTIPO CONCEPTO Representado porgrupos de individuos de descendenciacomún que presentan los mismos caracteres hereditario...
CONCEPTO CARÁCTERÍSTICAS EJEMPLO ENDOCRINOLOGÍA Estudia las glándulas que producen las hormonas, los efectos normales de s...
REFERENCIAS  Sánchez, M. (2014).Criminologíaendocrinología.es.slideshare.net. https://es.slideshare.net/joseral/criminolo...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POLÍTICAS Y JURÍDICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO LA CRIMINOGÉNESIS -Autor: Escalona Verónica. -C.I: V-29.517.298 . -Sección: CRI222–SAIAB. -Docente: Yelena Martínez. Barquisimeto, Mayo, 2021.
  2. 2. CRIMINOGÉNESIS GENOTIPO FENOTIPO HERENCIA CONCEPTO Estudio de las causas que llevan a una persona a realizar un acto antisocial o criminal. Conjunto de genes trasmitidos de generación en generación a un individuo de cualquier especie. Expresión en forma física de las características de un individuo de cualquier especie. Fenómeno biológico por el cual los ascendientes trasmiten a los descendientes todas las cualidades buenas o patológicas. CARACTERÍSTICAS  Los estímulos del medio pueden desembocar en una conducta antisocial.  Se enfoca en desentrañar todos los posibles factores que pueden influir en una persona para que esta cometa un delito. 1. Herencial: se daen el momento en que el ovulo es fecundado. 2. Permanente: no cambia 3. Inmutable: invariable que no se ve siendo una carga genética, que no cambia. 1. Variable: se puede adaptar. 2. Mutable: Se puede alterar o modificar. 3. Cambia y se modifica la personalidad del individuo No se considera que exista una herencia criminal, sino una predisposición genética donde se combina con un medio ambiente desfavorable y trae como resultado que una persona cometa un crimen. EJEMPLO Personalidad básica o influencias ambientales. Se encuentra en el ADN, en la información genética de cada individuo. Color y forma de los ojos, del cabello, la complexión física, altura, los patrones en piel, etc. Una persona predispuestaal crimen se desarrolla en un ambiente sano, es poco probable que se convierta en delincuente, pero un sujeto sin predisposición genética cometa un crimen
  3. 3. BIOTIPO CONCEPTO Representado porgrupos de individuos de descendenciacomún que presentan los mismos caracteres hereditarios CLASIFICACIÓN DE KRETSCHMER Leptosomático o esquizotímico: Sujeto de aspecto débil, delgadas, aplanadas, de rostro alargado, nariz delgada y puntiaguda, poca vellosidad corporal, de difícil adaptación, introvertidos, de personalidad retraída y seria, de energía serena y gran tenacidad. No cometen mayores actos de violencia sino de robo, falsificaciones, abusos de confianza y son obsesivos. Atlético o epileptoide: Esqueleto bien formado, musculatura, líneas alargadas, miembros bien formados, poco desarrollo visceral y de las caderas, caballera espesa, barba carrada, cuerpo velludo y piel áspera. Son salvajes, brutales, encarnizados, incendiarios y reincidentes. Pícnico o ciclotímico: Muy corpulentos, de líneas cortas y redondeadas, vísceras voluminosas y grasientas, extremidades cortas, rostro redondo, a menudos calvos, poco desarrollo piloso y muscular. Son de naturaleza tardía y astuta como en la estafa y el fraude. Llegan al homicidio antes sentimiento irresistibles o depresión melancólica pudiendo llegar al homicidio colectivo. TIPOLOGÍA DE SHELDON Endomorfo: vísceras digestivas pesadas y muy desarrolladas, con estructura somática relativamente débil. Mesomorfo: gran desarrollo de las estructuras somáticas, alto peso específico, dureza, erecto, fuerte, resistente, tronco grande, pecho consistente, de manos grandes. Ectomorfo: cuerpo frágil, alargado, delicado, con extremidades largas y delgadas, músculos pobres, tórax chato, huesos poco consistentes y finos, hombros caídos cara pequeña, nariz, afilada y pelo fino. Rasgos caracterológicos y temperamentales propios: Viscerotómico es endomorfo, cómodo, lento, glotón, sociable, cortés, amable, tolerante, hogareño, extrovertido. Somatotómico es mesomorfo, firme, aventurero, energético, atlético, ambicioso, osado, valiente, agresivo, inestable, escrupuloso, estridente, dinámico. Cerebrotónico es ectomorfo, rígido, rápido, aprensivo, controlado, asocial, desordenado, hipersensible, solitario, pleno de problemas de carácter funcional, alergias, insomnios, sensible al ruido, introvertido, etc.
  4. 4. CONCEPTO CARÁCTERÍSTICAS EJEMPLO ENDOCRINOLOGÍA Estudia las glándulas que producen las hormonas, los efectos normales de sus secreciones, y los trastornos derivados del mal funcionamiento de las mismas, así como todos los problemas hormonales y metabólicos que ocurren en adultos y niños. 1.Sus secreciones se liberan directamente en el torrente sanguíneo. 2.Es muy amplia: el cuerpo posee muchas hormonas. 3.Los órganos y tejidos liberan hormonas. Glándula pineal, pituitaria, tiroides, Timo, suprarrenal, Páncreas, Ovario, Testículo. ENDOCRINOLOGÍA CRIMINAL Intenta descubrir el origen de la delincuencia en el funcionamiento de las glándulas de secreción interna para demostrar la decisiva influencia de las hormonas en la etiología y aparición del delito 1. Aparecer como una rama de la ciencia en el siglo XX. 2. Gracias a los estudios de Nicolás Pende. Comportamiento desviado de hormonas sexuales. Hurtos, Insendios, acciones agresivas. Homicidios. Delincuencia. DESVIACIONES SEXUALES Serie de comportamientos sexuales que se caracterizan por la excitación del sujeto ante objetos y situaciones que difiere de lo que es considerado como normal. Fantasías, objetos o acciones que son extrañas, poco naturales y bizarras para lograr excitación sexual. Fetichismo, sadismo sexual,etc. PARAFILIAS Deseos sexuales de gran intensidad y fantasías excitantes, con intervención de objetos inanimados, niños o adultos que no consienten, o el sufrimiento o la humillación de uno mismo o de la pareja. Posee una gran cantidad de acciones parciales como ver, oler, mostrar, golpear, morder etc. Masoquismo, Exhibicionismo, pedofilia. DELITOS SEXUALES Afectan a personas de cualquier edad y sexo, contra su consentimiento ya que perturban su desarrollo sexual. Arremeten contra sexualidad, dignidad u honor Violación, estupro, abuso sexual
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS  Sánchez, M. (2014).Criminologíaendocrinología.es.slideshare.net. https://es.slideshare.net/joseral/criminologia- endocrinologia#:%7E:text=Endocrinolog%C3%ADa%20criminal%20Aparece%20como%20una,hormonas%20en %20la%20etiolog%C3%ADa%20y  Manuales MSD. (2019). Generalidades sobre el sistema endocrino. Manual MSD versión para profesionales. https://www.msdmanuals.com/es-ve/professional/trastornos-endocrinol%C3%B3gicos-y- metab%C3%B3licos/principios-de-endocrinolog%C3%ADa/generalidades-sobre-el-sistema-endocrino  Pérez, J.. DERECHO Y CAMBIO SOCIAL.derecho. https://www.derechoycambiosocial.com/revista012/criminologia%20y%20biologia.htm#:%7E:text=Como%20se% 20ha%20dicho%20con,versa%20sobre%20el%20tipo%20humano  A. (2017,17 enero). Criminogenesis.club ensayos. https://www.clubensayos.com/Temas- Variados/Criminogenesis/3785399.html#:%7E:text=Fenotipo%3A%20es%20contrario%20al%20genotipo,lo%20l argo%20de%20la%20vida.

