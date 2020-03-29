Espermatogenesis Veronica Cardenas.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Qué es? Es el mecanismo encargado de la producción de espermatozoides; es la gametogénesis en el hombre. La espermatogéne...
 Es un proceso de división celular a través del cual a partir de una célula diploide se producen cuatro células haploides...
REGULACIÓN HORMONAL DURANTE LA ESPERMATOGÉNESIS  Testosterona: Se trata de la hormona masculina más importante, ya que in...
ESPERMIOGÉNESIS La espermiogénesis es el proceso a través del cual las espermátidas se convierten en espermatozoides, redu...
OVOGÉNESIS LA OVOGÉNESIS SE DEFINE COMO EL CONJUNTO DE PROCESOS DE FORMACIÓN (O GÉNESIS) DEL ÓVULO, EL GAMETO FEMENINO. LA...
  1. 1. ¿Qué es? Es el mecanismo encargado de la producción de espermatozoides; es la gametogénesis en el hombre. La espermatogénesis tiene una duración aproximada de 62 a 75 días en la especie humana y se mantiene durante toda la vida del varón. Los testículos para poder producir espermatozoides, tendrán que esperar hasta la pubertad, cuando estén suficientemente desarrollados.( La ovogénesis se inicia en la mujer el tercer mes del desarrollo intrauterino. En el hombre, la espermatogénesis, cuando éste alcanza la pubertad. En la ovogénesis se produce sólo un gameto funcional. La espermatogénesis, en la especie humana, comienza cuando las células germinales de los túbulos seminíferos de los testículos se multiplican. Se forman unas células llamadas espermatogonias. Cuando el individuo alcanza la madurez sexual las espermatogonias aumentan de tamaño y se transforman en espermatocitos de primer orden. Se basa en que las personas que tienen relaciones sexuales deberían poder asumir también las posibles consecuencias negativas de dichas relaciones Madurez Sexual: Verónica Cardenas
  2. 2.  Es un proceso de división celular a través del cual a partir de una célula diploide se producen cuatro células haploides.  Diploide: Son las células que tienen un número doble de cromosomas.  Haploide: Que presenta en su núcleo una serie simple de cromosomas  El objetivo de la meiosis es generar células sexuales.  Cuando un espermatozoide y un óvulo se unen en la fecundación, sus dos juegos de haploides de cromosomas se unen para formar un nuevo conjunto diploide completo, es decir, un ADN o genoma totalmente nuevo.  La meiosis, junto con la fecundación, es la base de la reproducción sexual y la variabilidad genética dentro de las poblaciones.  La Meiosis I, también conocida como fase reductiva, es la etapa donde los pares de células homólogas se separan, dando como resultado que el material genético de las células hijas sea la mitad del de las células progenitoras  Profase I: los cromosomas se condensan y forman pares.  Metafase I: los pares homólogos se alinean en la placa metafásica para que se produzca la separación.  Anafase I: los cromosomas se separan moviéndose a extremos opuestos de las células, mientras que las cromátidas hermanas permanecen juntas.  Telofase I: se forman las células haploides. Cada cromosoma tendrá dos cromátidas hermanas, que ya no serán iguales entre sí.  Telofase II: El producto final de la meiosis son espermatozoides u óvulos MEIOSIS
  3. 3. REGULACIÓN HORMONAL DURANTE LA ESPERMATOGÉNESIS  Testosterona: Se trata de la hormona masculina más importante, ya que influye en el mantenimiento de los huesos y músculos, en la producción de espermatozoides y glóbulos blancos, en el mantenimiento del deseo sexual, en el estado de ánimo, en la distribución del vello corporal, en la distribución de la grasa, en las funciones cognitivas.  FSH u hormona folículo estimulante: Ésta hormona es producida por la glándula pituitaria o hipófisis, una glándula pequeña ubicada debajo del cerebro. La hormona foliculoestimulante juega un papel importante en el desarrollo y el funcionamiento sexual.  LH u hormona luteinizante: También conocida como lutropina, es producida por la hipófisis y junto a la hormona foliculoestimulante (FSH), forma parte de un grupo de hormonas conocida como gonadotropinas y participa en el proceso de regulación de la producción de testosterona.  Inhibina: Actúa sobre la hipófisis inhibiendo la secreción de FSH y con ello deteniendo la espermatogénesis.
  4. 4. ESPERMIOGÉNESIS La espermiogénesis es el proceso a través del cual las espermátidas se convierten en espermatozoides, reduciendo el citoplasma Comprende una serie de transformaciones morfológicas que experimenta la espermátida, hasta convertirse en espermatozoide adulto. Durante esta fase, la cromatina nuclear se condensa formando la cabeza del espermatozoide, formándose también el acrosoma y la cola
  5. 5. OVOGÉNESIS LA OVOGÉNESIS SE DEFINE COMO EL CONJUNTO DE PROCESOS DE FORMACIÓN (O GÉNESIS) DEL ÓVULO, EL GAMETO FEMENINO. LA OVOGÉNESIS SOLO TIENE LUGAR EN LAS HEMBRAS (O MUJERES) Y SE LLEVA A CABO EN LOS OVARIOS LOS OVARIOS SON DOS ÓRGANOS CON FORMA DE ALMENDRA, DE UNOS 4 A 5 CENTÍMETROS DE DIÁMETRO, SITUADOS EN LA PARTE SUPERIOR DE LA CAVIDAD PÉLVICA, EN UNA DEPRESIÓN DE LA PARED LATERAL DEL ABDOMEN. A DIFERENCIA DE LA ESPERMATOGÉNESIS, LA OVOGÉNESIS ES UN PROCESO MUY LARGO PRIMERA ETAPA: ETAPA PRENATAL, ES DECIR, ANTES DEL NACIMIENTO (MIENTRAS LA HEMBRA ES TODAVÍA UN EMBRIÓN) SEGUNDA ETAPA: ETAPA POSTNATAL, ES DECIR, DESPUÉS DEL NACIMIENTO (CUANDO LA HEMBRA LLEGA A LA PUBERTAD Y SE PRODUCEN CAMBIOS HORMONALES OVOGÉNESIS POSTNATAL: LA OVOGÉNESIS POSTNATAL SON TODOS AQUELLOS PROCESOS QUE SUFREN LAS CÉLULAS QUE DARÁN LUGAR A LAS CÉLULAS SEXUALES FEMENINAS. CADA HEMBRA TIENE ALREDEDOR DE UN MILLÓN DE OVOCITOS PRIMARIOS EN DICTIOTENA CUANDO NACE, HASTA QUE LLEGA LA MADUREZ SEXUAL. EN ESE MOMENTO EL NÚMERO DE OVOCITOS SE REDUCE A UNOS 400.000-500.000, YA QUE UNA GRAN CANTIDAD SON ELIMINADOS. ESTE PROCESO ES MUY IMPORTANTE, YA QUE SE ELIMINAN OVOCITOS DEFECTUOSOS QUE NO DARÍAN LUGAR A UN EMBRIÓN SANO. ADEMÁS, NO TODOS LOS OVOCITOS SECUNDARIOS LIBERADOS POR UNA MUJER SON FECUNDADOS Y SOLO ALGUNOS DE LOS OVOCITOS FECUNDADOS (CIGOTOS) LLEGAN A DESARROLLAR UN EMBRIÓN SANO
