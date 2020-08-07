Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universidad Ferm�n Toro Cabudare Student...
Use safety instruments when working with machines. Do not manipulate machines without being previously authorized to do so.
Staff must maintain order and cleanliness of the work area to avoid accidents. You should always supervise the machines wh...
Use the tools for their specific use and remove the defective ones.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Safety Rules

31 views

Published on

Oraciones en inglés relacionadas con las Normas de Seguridad Laboral
Realizado por Verónica Torres
Sección SAIA B

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Safety Rules

  1. 1. Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universidad Ferm�n Toro Cabudare Student: Ver�nica Torres C.I:V-28.399.477 Section: SAIA B Teacher: Olga �lvarez
  2. 2. Use safety instruments when working with machines. Do not manipulate machines without being previously authorized to do so.
  3. 3. Staff must maintain order and cleanliness of the work area to avoid accidents. You should always supervise the machines when they are running.
  4. 4. Use the tools for their specific use and remove the defective ones.

×