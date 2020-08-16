Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P. “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Ciuda...
Actualmente, un profesional se considera como alguien “altamente calificado” en un campo específico: alguien que tiene una...
En este sentido, la ética profesional y los valores comprenden cuestiones de responsabilidad, solución de problemas y toma...
En muchos países y en distintas organizaciones e instituciones se crean códigos de ética para que el ingeniero los aplique...
Etica profesional del ingeniero
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Etica profesional del ingeniero

70 views

Published on

Ética y Deontología Profesional
Veronica Morin
26417856

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Etica profesional del ingeniero

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P. “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Ciudad Ojeda – Edo. Zulia La Ética Profesional del Ingeniero Estudiante: Verónica Morin C.I: 26.417.856 Asignatura: Ética y Deontología Profesional Actividad 3er. Corte (20%)
  2. 2. Actualmente, un profesional se considera como alguien “altamente calificado” en un campo específico: alguien que tiene una experiencia apropiada y demostrada, la cual se traduce en conocimientos y habilidades vitales para el bienestar de todos los miembros de la sociedad. En particular, los profesionales afirman ser regulados por estándares éticos, que usualmente se expresan en un código de ética. De esta forma, los profesionales requieren un alto grado de autonomía, entre estos se pueden mencionar los doctores, abogados, los maestros, los ingenieros, entre otros. En términos generales, un profesional requiere un entrenamiento avanzado para adquirir las habilidades, el conocimiento y la práctica de un arte. Por otro lado, la Ética es una ciencia práctica y normativa que estudia racionalmente la maldad y la bondad de los actos humanos, da normas para la vida, orienta la conducta práctica, dirige, encauza las decisiones libres del hombre; en resumen es rectora de la conducta humana para ejecutar actos buenos acordes con la razón. De esta forma, la profesión es la actividad personal puesta de una manera estable y honrada al servicio de la sociedad y en beneficio propio a impulsos de la vocación y con la dignidad que corresponde a la persona. La finalidad del trabajo profesional es el bien común; un profesionista debe ofrecer una preparación especial en el sentido de capacidad intelectual, moral y física. La capacidad intelectual de un profesional en su materia, consiste en el cúmulo de conocimientos que dentro de su rama lo hacen apto para desarrollar trabajos especializados, de esto se deduce la responsabilidad que tiene el profesionista en el ejercicio de su actividad y la obligación que adquiere de estar al tanto de los avances científicos de su especialidad. La capacidad moral, es el valor del profesionista como persona, lo cual le da dignidad, seriedad y nobleza a su trabajo, además de esto, lo hace valer no solo como profesional, sino como persona en su ambiente laboral.
  3. 3. En este sentido, la ética profesional y los valores comprenden cuestiones de responsabilidad, solución de problemas y toma de decisiones ante diversas situaciones. Día a día, el ser humano se enfrenta a la necesidad de hacer elecciones para cada actividad que realiza y en esto se funda la necesidad de la ética. Siempre existe una infinidad de opciones a elegir, siempre hay más de una forma de realizar una asignación, más de una manera de resolver un problema. Es decir, en palabras coloquiales, el hombre elige la manera que más le agrada, que más le conviene, optando por una alternativa y no por otra. Los ingenieros al igual que otras profesiones, tienen un conocimiento especial que influencia el bienestar de los seres humano, donde se debe retener la confianza del público y entonces ser competentes y tener altos estándares morales. Por ello, la palabra “ingeniero” viene de la palabra latina ingenium, que significa “talento, genio, imaginación creativa, habilidad nativa”. La ingeniería es una actividad antigua, donde se comenta que muchas cosas han sido logradas por los primeros ingenieros, los cuales fueron los responsables de varias construcciones e invenciones antiguas. En tiempos antiguos, no existía la educación ingenieril formal, donde estos creaban por prueba y error. La ingeniería proporciona edificios, transporte y aviación seguros, comunicaciones confiables, fuentes de energía asequibles y dispositivos que son útiles para otras profesiones y áreas de la vida. En virtud de esto, la ingeniería tiene todos los atributos de una profesión, en donde los conocimiento de las matemáticas y de las ciencias naturales, que se adquieren mediante el estudio, la experimentación y la práctica, se aplica con juicio para desarrollar formas de utilizar, económicamente, los materiales y las fuerzas de la Naturaleza para el beneficio de la humanidad. El código de ética de una organización es un conjunto de principios y reglas que definen el comportamiento ideal con el propósito de ampliar la imagen pública; establece reglas de conducta para sus miembros y alienta la toma de decisiones que involucran valores para el bien público. Los códigos de ética actuales son el resultado de un largo desarrollo en el tiempo.
  4. 4. En muchos países y en distintas organizaciones e instituciones se crean códigos de ética para que el ingeniero los aplique al realizar su trabajo. La mayoría de éstos incluyen códigos con principios fundamentales que consideran las actividades del ingeniero. Varias fuentes de información en Latinoamérica indican bastantes similitudes entre los códigos de ética de cada país, entre estos se pueden mencionar:  El ingeniero reconoce que el mayor mérito es el trabajo, por lo que ejercerá su profesión comprometido con el servicio a la sociedad, atendiendo al bienestar y progreso de la mayoría.  El ingeniero debe rechazar los trabajos que tengan como fin atenuar contra el interés general; de esta manera evitará situaciones que impliquen peligros o constituyan una amenaza contra el medio ambiente, la vida, la salud y demás derechos del ser humano.  Es un deber ineludible del ingeniero sostener el prestigio de la profesión y velar por su cabal ejercicio; asimismo, mantener una conducta profesional cimentada en la capacidad, la honradez, la fortaleza, la templanza, la magnanimidad, la modestia, la franqueza y la justicia, con conciencia de subordinar el bienestar individual al bien social.  El ingeniero debe procurar el perfeccionamiento constante de sus conocimientos, en particular de su profesión, divulgar su saber, compartir su experiencia, proveer oportunidades para la formación y la capacitación de los trabajadores, brindar reconocimiento, apoyo moral y material a la institución educativa en donde realizó sus estudios ; de esta manera revertirá a la sociedad las oportunidades que ha recibido. Aunado a esto, las instituciones educativas deben preocuparse porque sus estudiantes desarrollen una conciencia social, donde sus estudiantes cuenten con la habilidad y motivación para realizar correctamente los trabajos o tareas que les son asignados; es por ello que se considera de gran importancia cultivar esta conciencia.

×