Animales en peligro de extinción
ANIMALES EN EXTINCIÓN
Se considera que hay animales en peligro de extinción cuando todos los miembros de una especie están en peligro de desapar...
Clasificación según la Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza EX EWLC CRNT VU EN
EX Animales extintos Desaparición de todos los miembros de una especie La paloma migratoria, una de las cientos de especie...
Animales extintos en estado silvestre EW Cuando todos los sobrevivientes de una especie están en cautiverio Órix de cuerno...
Animales en peligro crítico de extinción CR Especies con un descenso poblacional de entre 80 y 90% Lince ibérico.
Animales en peligro de extinción EN Cuando todos los miembros de la especie están a punto de desaparecer por desaparición ...
Animales vulnerablesVU Con alta probabilidad de convertirse en una especie en peligro de extinción Vermilingua u oso hormi...
Animales casi amenazados NT A punto de convertirse en vulnerable, en peligro o en peligro crítico Rhinella sternosignata
Animales de preocupación menor LC A punto de convertirse en vulnerable, en peligro, en peligro crítico o casi amenazados C...
Gracias 🔙
No notes for slide

Extinción ii

×