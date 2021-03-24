Successfully reported this slideshow.
李密（224年-287年），字令伯，一名虔，西晋犍为武阳（今 四川彭山）人。晋初散文家。曾仕蜀汉，蜀亡后，晋武帝征 他为太子洗（xiǎn）马时，他写了这篇表。幼年丧父，母何 氏改嫁，由祖母抚养成人。后李密以对祖母孝敬甚笃而名 扬乡里。
对照翻译
对照翻译： 臣密言：臣以险衅(xìn)，夙 (sù)遭闵(mǐn)凶。生孩六月， 慈父见背。行(xíng)年四岁， 舅夺母志。祖母刘悯(mǐn)臣 孤弱，躬亲抚养。臣少(shào) 多疾病，九岁不行(xíng)，零 丁孤苦，至于成立。既无伯叔 ...
注释 a)险衅（xìn）：灾难祸患。指命运坎坷。 b)夙 ：早。这里指幼年时。闵，通“悯”，指可忧患的事（多指疾病死 丧）。凶，不幸。 c)见背 ：弃我而死去。 d)舅夺母志 ：指由于舅父强行改变了李密母亲守节的志向。 e)成立 ：长大成人。 ...
第一部分陈述家庭的不幸和祖孙相依为 命的情形。先以“臣以险衅，夙遭闵凶”八 字，概括自己的坎坷命运。然后讲述幼年 时期失父失母，孤苦多病，全赖祖母抚养 ，说明“臣无祖母，无以至今日”；再述家 门人丁不旺，祖母疾病缠身，说明“祖母 无臣，无以终余...
对照翻译： 逮(dai第四声，通“待”，等到) 奉圣朝，沐浴清化。前太守臣 逵(kuí)察臣孝廉，后刺史臣 荣举臣秀才。臣以供养无主， 辞不赴命。诏书特下，拜臣郎 中，寻蒙国恩，除臣洗(xiǎn) 马。猥(wěi)以微贱，当侍东宫 ，非臣陨首所...
注释 a)废离 ：废养而远离。 b)清化 ：清明的政治教化。 c)太守 ：郡的地方长官。 d)察 ：考察。这里是推举的意思。孝廉：汉代以来举荐人才的一种科目，举孝 顺父母、品行方正的人。汉武帝开始令郡国每年推举孝廉各一名，晋时仍保 留此制，但办...
第二部分写朝廷对自己优礼有加，而自 己却由于祖母供养无主，不能奉诏的两 难处境。先以“逮奉圣朝，沐浴清化”表达 自己对晋武帝的感激之情，再历叙州郡 朝廷优礼的事实。然后明确提出奉诏奔 驰和孝养祖母的矛盾，为下文留下悬念。
对照翻译： 伏惟圣朝以孝治天下，凡在 故老，犹蒙矜(jīn)育，况臣孤 苦，特为尤甚。且臣少仕伪朝 ，历职郎署，本图宦(huàn)达 ，不矜名节。今臣亡国贱俘， 至微至陋。过蒙拔擢(zhuó)， 宠命优渥(wò)，岂敢盘桓 (huán)，有所希...
注释 a)伏惟 ：旧时奏疏、书信中下级对上级常用的敬语。 b)故老 ：遗老。 c)矜育 ：怜惜抚育。 d)伪朝 ：指蜀汉。 e)历职郎署：指曾在蜀汉官署中担任过郎官职务。 f)矜 ：矜持爱惜。 g)宠命 ：恩命。指拜郎中、洗马等官职。 h)优渥...
第三部分提出了以孝治天下的治国纲领，陈述自 己的从政经历和人生态度，并再次强调自己的特 别处境，进一步打消了武帝的疑虑，求得体恤。针 对上文留下的孝顺祖母和回报国恩之间的两难选 择，这段首句即言以孝治天下是治国纲领，言外之 意是孝养祖母虽为徇私...
对照翻译： 臣密今年四十有(yòu)四，祖 母今年九十有(yòu)六，是臣 尽节于陛下之日长，报养刘 之日短也。乌鸟私情，愿乞终 养。臣之辛苦，非独蜀之人士 及二州牧伯所见明知，皇天 后土,实所共鉴。愿陛下矜 (jīn)悯愚诚，听臣微志，庶刘 ...
注释 a) 陛下 ：对帝王的尊称。 b) 乌鸟私情 ：相传乌鸦能反哺，所以常用来比喻子女对父母的孝养之 情。 c) 二州 ：指益州和梁州。益州治所在今四川省成都市，梁州治所在 今陕西省勉县东，二州区域大致相当于蜀汉所统辖的范围。牧伯：刺 史。上...
第四部分明确提出陈情的目的“愿乞终养”， 先尽孝后尽忠。作者先比较自己和祖母年岁， 说明尽孝之时短，尽忠之日长，然后提出“终 养”的要求。再极其诚恳地说明自己的情况， 是天人共鉴。表达自己对朝廷生当陨首，死当 结草的忠心。
绝
事真情浓理切——《陈情表》赏析 人们常说“忠则《出师》，孝则《陈情》”。被誉为千古 美文的《陈情表》，是李密因祖母年老多病，须由自 己侍奉，暂不能应征做官，而向晋武帝陈述衷情的 表。在忠孝不能两全的情况下，欲先尽孝而后尽忠 是这篇表的主旨。作者...
　一、叙“辞不就职”的种种事由 1、 家庭的不幸 开篇“臣以险衅，夙遭闵凶”八字，极其概括地定 出了作者年少时的不幸。接着细致地描绘了“险 衅”、“闵凶”的具体内容。其不幸表现有三： A、“生孩六月，慈父见背”，不幸之一。 B、“行年四岁，舅夺...
2、祖母的病情 李密在文中反复强调祖母的病：第一段的“夙婴疾病，常在 床蓐”，第二段的“刘病日笃”，第三段的“日薄西山，气息奄 奄，人命危浅，朝不虑夕”。真是“祖母无臣，无以终余 年”。 这样反复强调中，让我们感觉到李密的孝情是特定 情境下的非...
二、抒“不能废远”的拳拳私情 　　叙事之余，李密借用巧妙的抒情方式，将内心种种复 杂的情感层层展开，其拳拳私情抒写得淋漓尽致。 　　1、因“沐浴清化”而对朝廷深深的感恩之情 　　文中不乏对武帝对朝廷的颂词，对自己深受其恩的最 大感激。叙述朝廷的...
2、因“处境狼狈”而产生的忧惧之情。 　　作者先写从朝廷到州郡，到县的各级统治机构，接连 着“责臣”、“催臣”、“临门”、“急于星火”，这些短句，非常 精练形象地描绘了一幅无可阻遏的催命图，面对这样一 幅催命图，作者陷入了两难处境：“欲奉命奔驰...
　　3、因“刘病日笃”而割舍不下的尽孝之情 　　文章开篇就叙述了李密年少时的不幸遭遇，并不是用自己的不 幸来赚取一把同情的泪，而是让读者体会到：一个失怙失恃又无叔 伯兄长并且体弱多病的孩子，他的成长，饱蘸了祖母多少关顾之爱 ，倾注了祖母多少矜悯...
三、阐“愿乞终养”的条条理由 　　李密在叙之以事，动之以情之后，进一步晓之以理。委 婉地提出了“愿乞终养”，先尽孝后尽忠的理由： 　　1、圣朝以孝治天下，成全李密是以孝治天下的一个范 例。 　　2、孤苦皇天后土所鉴。“凡在故老，犹蒙矜育，况臣孤...
3、尽节陛下之日长，报刘之日短。“臣密今年四十 又四，祖母刘今年九十有六”，由此得出结论“是臣 尽节于陛下之日长，报刘之日短也”。这一结论清 楚地陈述了“报国恩”与“循私情”只是为时极短的矛 盾，稍稍从长远着眼就根本不是矛盾了。也就合情 合理、...
谢谢
陈情表
陈情表

  1. 1. 作者简介 李密（224年-287年），字令伯，一名虔，西晋犍为武阳（今 四川彭山）人。晋初散文家。曾仕蜀汉，蜀亡后，晋武帝征 他为太子洗（xiǎn）马时，他写了这篇表。幼年丧父，母何 氏改嫁，由祖母抚养成人。后李密以对祖母孝敬甚笃而名 扬乡里。师事当时著名学者谯周，博览五经，尤精《春秋 左传》。初仕蜀汉为尚书郎。蜀汉亡，晋武帝召为太子洗 马，李密以祖母年老多病、无人供养而力辞。祖母去世后 ，方出任太子洗马，迁汉中太守。后免官，卒于家中。著有 《述理论》十篇，不传。《华阳国志》、《晋书》均有李密传。
  2. 2. 对照翻译
  3. 3. 对照翻译： 臣密言：臣以险衅(xìn)，夙 (sù)遭闵(mǐn)凶。生孩六月， 慈父见背。行(xíng)年四岁， 舅夺母志。祖母刘悯(mǐn)臣 孤弱，躬亲抚养。臣少(shào) 多疾病，九岁不行(xíng)，零 丁孤苦，至于成立。既无伯叔 ，终鲜(xiǎn)兄弟；门衰祚 (zuò)薄，晚有儿息。外无期 (jī)功强(qiǎng)近之亲，内无 应门五尺之僮(tóng)。茕茕 (qióng)孑（jie第二声）立，形 影相吊。而刘夙婴（yīng）疾病 ，常在床蓐(rù)；臣侍汤药，未 曾废离。 臣子李密陈言：臣子因命运不好，小 时候就遭遇到了不幸，刚出生六个 月，我慈爱的父亲就不幸去世了。经 过了四年，舅父强行改变了母亲原 想守节的志向。我的奶奶刘氏，怜悯 我从小丧父又多病消瘦，便亲自对 我加以抚养。臣子小的时候经常有 病，九岁时还不会走路。孤独无靠， 一直到成人自立。既没有叔叔伯伯， 也没有哥哥弟弟，门庭衰微福气少， 直到很晚才有了儿子。在外面没有 比较亲近的亲戚，在家里又没有照 管门户的僮仆。孤孤单单地自己生 活，每天只有自己的身体和影子相 互安慰。而祖母刘氏很早就疾病缠 身，常年卧床不起，我侍奉她吃饭喝 药，从来就没有停止侍奉离开过她。
  4. 4. 注释 a)险衅（xìn）：灾难祸患。指命运坎坷。 b)夙 ：早。这里指幼年时。闵，通“悯”，指可忧患的事（多指疾病死 丧）。凶，不幸。 c)见背 ：弃我而死去。 d)舅夺母志 ：指由于舅父强行改变了李密母亲守节的志向。 e)成立 ：长大成人。 f)祚（zuò） ：福分。 g)儿息 ：儿子。 h)期功强近之亲：指比较亲近的亲戚。古代丧礼制度以亲属关系的亲 疏规定服丧时间的长短，服丧一年称“期”，九月称“大功”，五月称“小 功”。 i)应门五尺之僮：五尺高的小孩。应门：照应门户，僮，童仆。 j)茕（qióng）茕孑（jié）立：生活孤单无靠。茕茕，孤单的样子。孑：孤单。 k)吊 ：安慰。 l)婴 ：纠缠。 m)蓐（rù） ：通“褥”，垫子。 n) 废离 ：废养而远离。
  5. 5. 第一部分陈述家庭的不幸和祖孙相依为 命的情形。先以“臣以险衅，夙遭闵凶”八 字，概括自己的坎坷命运。然后讲述幼年 时期失父失母，孤苦多病，全赖祖母抚养 ，说明“臣无祖母，无以至今日”；再述家 门人丁不旺，祖母疾病缠身，说明“祖母 无臣，无以终余年”。这段内容，是陈情不 仕的惟一事实根据。作者写得凄切尽情， 以使武帝对自己由恼怒峻责化为同情怜 悯。
  6. 6. 对照翻译： 逮(dai第四声，通“待”，等到) 奉圣朝，沐浴清化。前太守臣 逵(kuí)察臣孝廉，后刺史臣 荣举臣秀才。臣以供养无主， 辞不赴命。诏书特下，拜臣郎 中，寻蒙国恩，除臣洗(xiǎn) 马。猥(wěi)以微贱，当侍东宫 ，非臣陨首所能上报。臣具以 表闻，辞不就职。诏书切峻， 责臣逋(bū)慢。郡县逼迫，催 臣上道；州司临门，急于星 火。臣欲奉诏奔驰，则刘病日 笃(dǔ)；欲苟顺私情，则告诉 不许：臣之进退，实为狼狈。 。 到了晋朝建立，我蒙受着清明的政治 教化。前些时候太守逵，推举臣下为孝 廉，后来刺史荣又推举臣下为秀才。臣 下因为没有人照顾我祖母，就都推辞 掉了，没有遵命。朝廷又特地下了诏书 ，任命我为郎中，不久又蒙受国家恩命 ，任命我为洗马。像我这样出身微贱地 位卑下的人，担当服待太子的职务，这 实在不是我杀身捐躯所能报答朝廷 的。我将以上苦衷上表报告，加以推辞 不去就职。但是诏书急切严峻，责备我 逃避命令，有意怠慢。郡县长官催促我 立刻上路；州官登门督促，十万火急， 刻不容缓。我很想遵从皇上的旨意立 刻为国奔走效劳，但祖母刘氏的病却 一天比一天重；想要姑且顺从自己的 私情，但报告申诉又不见准许。我是进 退维谷，处境十分狼狈。
  7. 7. 注释 a)废离 ：废养而远离。 b)清化 ：清明的政治教化。 c)太守 ：郡的地方长官。 d)察 ：考察。这里是推举的意思。孝廉：汉代以来举荐人才的一种科目，举孝 顺父母、品行方正的人。汉武帝开始令郡国每年推举孝廉各一名，晋时仍保 留此制，但办法和名额不尽相同。“孝”指孝顺父母，“廉”指品行廉洁。 e)刺史 ：州的地方长官。 f)秀才 ：当时地方推举优秀人才的一种科目，这里是优秀人才的意思，与后 代科举的“秀才”含义不同。 g)拜 ：授官。郎中：官名。晋时各部有郎中。 h)寻 ：不久。 i)除 ：任命官职。洗马：官名。太子的属官，在宫中服役，掌管图书。 j)猥 ：辱。自谦之词。 k)东宫 ：太子居住的地方。这里指太子。 l)陨（yǔn）首：丧命。 m)切峻 ：急切严厉。 n)逋慢 ：回避怠慢。 o)州司 ：州官。 p)日笃 ：日益沉重。 q)苟顺 ：姑且迁就。
  8. 8. 第二部分写朝廷对自己优礼有加，而自 己却由于祖母供养无主，不能奉诏的两 难处境。先以“逮奉圣朝，沐浴清化”表达 自己对晋武帝的感激之情，再历叙州郡 朝廷优礼的事实。然后明确提出奉诏奔 驰和孝养祖母的矛盾，为下文留下悬念。
  9. 9. 对照翻译： 伏惟圣朝以孝治天下，凡在 故老，犹蒙矜(jīn)育，况臣孤 苦，特为尤甚。且臣少仕伪朝 ，历职郎署，本图宦(huàn)达 ，不矜名节。今臣亡国贱俘， 至微至陋。过蒙拔擢(zhuó)， 宠命优渥(wò)，岂敢盘桓 (huán)，有所希冀(jì)！但以刘 日薄西山，气息奄奄，人命危 浅，朝不虑夕。臣无祖母，无 以至今日；祖母无臣，无以终 余年。母孙二人，更(gēng)相 为命。是以区区不能废远。 我想圣朝是以孝道来治理天下的， 凡是故旧老人，尚且还受到怜惜养 育，何况我的孤苦程度更为严重 呢？而且我年轻的时候曾经做过蜀 汉的官，历任郎中和尚书郎，本来图 的就是仕途通达，无意以名誉节操 来炫耀。现在我是一个低贱的亡国 俘虏，实在卑微到不值一提，承蒙得 到提拔，而且恩命十分优厚，怎敢犹 豫不决另有所图呢？但是只因为祖 母刘氏已是西山落日的样子，气息 微弱，生命垂危，朝不保夕。臣下我 如果没有祖母，是活不到今天的；祖 母如果没有我的照料，也无法度过 她的余生。我们祖孙二人，互相依靠 ，相濡以沫，正是因为这些我的内心 实在是不忍离开祖母而远行。
  10. 10. 注释 a)伏惟 ：旧时奏疏、书信中下级对上级常用的敬语。 b)故老 ：遗老。 c)矜育 ：怜惜抚育。 d)伪朝 ：指蜀汉。 e)历职郎署：指曾在蜀汉官署中担任过郎官职务。 f)矜 ：矜持爱惜。 g)宠命 ：恩命。指拜郎中、洗马等官职。 h)优渥（wò）：优厚。 i)区区 ：拳拳。形容自己的私情。
  11. 11. 第三部分提出了以孝治天下的治国纲领，陈述自 己的从政经历和人生态度，并再次强调自己的特 别处境，进一步打消了武帝的疑虑，求得体恤。针 对上文留下的孝顺祖母和回报国恩之间的两难选 择，这段首句即言以孝治天下是治国纲领，言外之 意是孝养祖母虽为徇私情，却也不仅合情亦合理 合法，并为下文乞终养给出了理论根据。随后说自 己出仕蜀是图宦达，不矜名节，打消武帝疑虑。再 以祖母病笃，说明自己确实不能远离出仕。
  12. 12. 对照翻译： 臣密今年四十有(yòu)四，祖 母今年九十有(yòu)六，是臣 尽节于陛下之日长，报养刘 之日短也。乌鸟私情，愿乞终 养。臣之辛苦，非独蜀之人士 及二州牧伯所见明知，皇天 后土,实所共鉴。愿陛下矜 (jīn)悯愚诚，听臣微志，庶刘 侥幸，保卒余年。臣生当陨首 ，死当结草。臣不胜(shēng)犬 马怖惧之情，谨拜表以闻。 臣下我今年四十四岁了，祖母今年 九十六岁了，臣下我在陛下面前尽 忠尽节的日子还长着呢，而在祖母 刘氏面前尽孝尽心的日子已经不多 了。我怀着乌鸦反哺的私情，企求能 够准许我完成对祖母养老送终的心 愿。我的辛酸苦楚，并不仅仅是蜀地 的百姓及益州、梁州的长官所亲眼 目睹、内心明白，连天地神明也都看 得清清楚楚。希望陛下能怜悯我愚 昧至诚的心，满足臣下我一点小小 的心愿，使祖母刘氏能够侥幸地保 全她的余生。我活着当以牺牲生命， 死了也要结草衔环来报答陛下的恩 情。臣下我怀着牛马一样不胜恐惧 的心情，恭敬地呈上此表以求闻达。
  13. 13. 注释 a) 陛下 ：对帝王的尊称。 b) 乌鸟私情 ：相传乌鸦能反哺，所以常用来比喻子女对父母的孝养之 情。 c) 二州 ：指益州和梁州。益州治所在今四川省成都市，梁州治所在 今陕西省勉县东，二州区域大致相当于蜀汉所统辖的范围。牧伯：刺 史。上一州的长官称牧，又称方伯，所以后代以牧伯称刺史。 d) 皇天后土 ：犹言天地神明。 e) 愚诚 ：愚拙的至诚之心。 f) 听 ：听许，同意。 g) 结草 ：据《左传·宣公十五年》记载，晋国大夫魏武子临死的时候， 嘱咐他的儿子魏颗，把他的遗妾杀死以后殉葬。魏颗没有照他父亲说 的话做。后来魏颗跟秦国的杜回作战，看见一个老人把草打了结把杜 回绊倒，杜回因此被擒。到了晚上，魏颗梦见结草的老人，他自称是没 有被杀死的魏武子遗妾的父亲。后来就把“结草”用来作为报答恩人心 愿的表示。 h) 犬马 ：作者自比，表示谦卑。 i) 行年四岁：年纪到了四岁。行年，经历的年岁。 j) 臣密言 ：开头先写上上表人的姓名，是表文的格式。当时的书信也 是这样的。
  14. 14. 第四部分明确提出陈情的目的“愿乞终养”， 先尽孝后尽忠。作者先比较自己和祖母年岁， 说明尽孝之时短，尽忠之日长，然后提出“终 养”的要求。再极其诚恳地说明自己的情况， 是天人共鉴。表达自己对朝廷生当陨首，死当 结草的忠心。
  15. 15.
  16. 16. 事真情浓理切——《陈情表》赏析 人们常说“忠则《出师》，孝则《陈情》”。被誉为千古 美文的《陈情表》，是李密因祖母年老多病，须由自 己侍奉，暂不能应征做官，而向晋武帝陈述衷情的 表。在忠孝不能两全的情况下，欲先尽孝而后尽忠 是这篇表的主旨。作者处处围绕这个主旨摆事实， 诉真情，论道理，将事、情、理巧妙穿插，写得情真 意切，感人肺腑，催人泪下。
  17. 17. 　一、叙“辞不就职”的种种事由 1、 家庭的不幸 开篇“臣以险衅，夙遭闵凶”八字，极其概括地定 出了作者年少时的不幸。接着细致地描绘了“险 衅”、“闵凶”的具体内容。其不幸表现有三： A、“生孩六月，慈父见背”，不幸之一。 B、“行年四岁，舅夺母志”，不幸之二。 C、“少多疾病，九岁不行”，不幸之三。 这诸多的不幸，让人深切地感受到“臣无祖母，无 以至今日”。
  18. 18. 2、祖母的病情 李密在文中反复强调祖母的病：第一段的“夙婴疾病，常在 床蓐”，第二段的“刘病日笃”，第三段的“日薄西山，气息奄 奄，人命危浅，朝不虑夕”。真是“祖母无臣，无以终余 年”。 这样反复强调中，让我们感觉到李密的孝情是特定 情境下的非同一般的孝情了。 3、朝廷之优礼 先写州郡两次推荐：“前太守臣逵，察臣孝廉；后刺史臣荣， 举臣秀才”，因“辞不赴命”接着又是“诏书特下，拜臣郎中” ，不久又“除臣洗马”，后两次官职的任命，是由皇帝、朝廷 直接下达，而且都是委以重任。 上述种种事由，都是李密抒写“不能废远”的拳拳私情的前 提。
  19. 19. 二、抒“不能废远”的拳拳私情 　　叙事之余，李密借用巧妙的抒情方式，将内心种种复 杂的情感层层展开，其拳拳私情抒写得淋漓尽致。 　　1、因“沐浴清化”而对朝廷深深的感恩之情 　　文中不乏对武帝对朝廷的颂词，对自己深受其恩的最 大感激。叙述朝廷的优礼之后，李密写到“非臣陨首所能 上报”，极为诚恳、委婉、谦恭地表达了内心无比感恩戴德 的情怀；文末“臣生当陨首，死当结草”的保证，更诚挚地 表达了作者对晋武帝生死相报的无限忠诚和万分感激之 情。
  20. 20. 2、因“处境狼狈”而产生的忧惧之情。 　　作者先写从朝廷到州郡，到县的各级统治机构，接连 着“责臣”、“催臣”、“临门”、“急于星火”，这些短句，非常 精练形象地描绘了一幅无可阻遏的催命图，面对这样一 幅催命图，作者陷入了两难处境：“欲奉命奔驰，则刘病 日笃；欲苟徇私情，则告诉不许。”因而“臣之进退，实为 狼狈”，这个结论含蓄精警，既有对武帝的忠敬之心，又 有对祖母的孝顺之情，更写出了封建知识分子忠孝不能 两全的窘境，将内心的忧惧写得入情入理。
  21. 21. 　　3、因“刘病日笃”而割舍不下的尽孝之情 　　文章开篇就叙述了李密年少时的不幸遭遇，并不是用自己的不 幸来赚取一把同情的泪，而是让读者体会到：一个失怙失恃又无叔 伯兄长并且体弱多病的孩子，他的成长，饱蘸了祖母多少关顾之爱 ，倾注了祖母多少矜悯之情，耗费了祖母多少操劳之力。这也是李 密日后虔诚尽孝的情感基础。如今祖母“夙婴疾病，常在床褥”，作为 祖母唯一的依靠，在祖母其病日笃，“朝不虑夕”的时候，又怎能不尽 孝道，弃祖母于不顾呢？所以“臣侍汤药，未曾废离”，可见李密对祖 母感情的深切、侍奉的殷勤。李密将自己对祖母的这份孝情大肆渲 染，造成一种感人至深的情境，让人深深感受到“祖母无臣，无以终 余年”。 　　这种种情感，尽孝之情才是中心。忧惧之情和感恩之情，从正反 两面突出了李密对祖母孝情的深厚，都是对李密深挚孝情的铺垫。
  22. 22. 三、阐“愿乞终养”的条条理由 　　李密在叙之以事，动之以情之后，进一步晓之以理。委 婉地提出了“愿乞终养”，先尽孝后尽忠的理由： 　　1、圣朝以孝治天下，成全李密是以孝治天下的一个范 例。 　　2、孤苦皇天后土所鉴。“凡在故老，犹蒙矜育，况臣孤 苦，特为犹甚”，且其孤苦是“蜀之人士及二州牧伯所见明 知，皇天后土实所其鉴”，成全作者这一要求，可以收民 心，服官吏，动神灵，更可慰作者，又何乐而不为呢？
  23. 23. 3、尽节陛下之日长，报刘之日短。“臣密今年四十 又四，祖母刘今年九十有六”，由此得出结论“是臣 尽节于陛下之日长，报刘之日短也”。这一结论清 楚地陈述了“报国恩”与“循私情”只是为时极短的矛 盾，稍稍从长远着眼就根本不是矛盾了。也就合情 合理、水到渠成地提出了先尽孝后尽忠的要求。
  24. 24. 谢谢

