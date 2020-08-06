Successfully reported this slideshow.
energy Energy is the ability to do work. Energy is how things change and move. It's everywhere around us and takes all sor...
Watch the video
Types of energy different types of energy, which all fall into two primary forms – kinetic and potential. Energy can trans...
Thermal or heat energy vibration of atoms and molecules within substances. The faster they move, the more energy they poss...
Chemical Energy atoms and molecules – it is the energy that holds these particles together. Stored chemical energy is foun...
Nuclear Energy Nuclear energy is stored in the nucleus of atoms. Nuclear power plants split the nuclei of uranium atoms t...
Electrical Energy particles that make up atoms, along with protons and neutrons). Electrons that move through a wire are c...
Sound Energy through substances. It moves in waves and is produced when a force makes an object or substance vibrate. Ther...
 Investigate about “motion energy”, “light energy”, “gravitational energy” and “elastic energy” Draw 3 examples of each ...
Energy 2.0
These slides are about energy. It can be taught in 6th grade. Enjoy.

  1. 1. energy Energy is the ability to do work. Energy is how things change and move. It's everywhere around us and takes all sorts of forms. It
  2. 2. Watch the video
  3. 3. Types of energy different types of energy, which all fall into two primary forms – kinetic and potential. Energy can transform from one type to another, but it can never be destroyed
  4. 4. Thermal or heat energy vibration of atoms and molecules within substances. The faster they move, the more energy they possess and the hotter they become. Thermal energy is also called heat energy.
  5. 5. Chemical Energy atoms and molecules – it is the energy that holds these particles together. Stored chemical energy is found in food, biomass, petroleum, and natural gas.
  6. 6. Nuclear Energy Nuclear energy is stored in the nucleus of atoms. Nuclear power plants split the nuclei of uranium atoms to produce electricity.
  7. 7. Electrical Energy particles that make up atoms, along with protons and neutrons). Electrons that move through a wire are called electricity. Lightning is another example of electrical energy.
  8. 8. Sound Energy through substances. It moves in waves and is produced when a force makes an object or substance vibrate. There is usually much less energy in sound than in other forms of energy.
  9. 9.  Investigate about “motion energy”, “light energy”, “gravitational energy” and “elastic energy” Draw 3 examples of each one.

