CHS hospodareni 2019

ZPRÁVA O HOSPODAŘENÍ ČHS Vanda Casková
Hospodaření  účetnictví zpracovává profesionální účetní firma EKK Servis, s.r.o. z Hradce Králové  podklady pro účetnict...
Hospodaření  kontrola plateb – fakturační systémy iDoklad a FAPI umožní spárovat úhrady s vystavenými doklady  kontrola ...
Hospodaření ČHS disponuje nyní 3 účty u FIO banky •Běžný účet pro platby v Kč • 2400489940/2010 •Účet pro platby v eurech ...
Zdroje příjmů  členské příspěvky  příjmy kurzy  příjmy workshopy  tržby za vlastní výrobky a z prodeje služeb - např. ...
Příjmy v roce 2019 Členské příspěvky 125 200 Členské příspěvky individuální 29 200 Členské příspěvky skupinové 96 000 Přij...
0 100 000 200 000 300 000 400 000 500 000 600 000 700 000 Příjmy ČHS 2019 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 7
Výdaje  služby – lektorné, pronájmy v rámci kurzů  mzdové náklady – asistentka, lektoři na DPP, DPP v rámci projektu Era...
Výdaje v roce 2019 Spotřeba materiálu 7 871 Spotřeba materiálu 6 018 Pohoštění 1 853 Náklady na cestovné 95 107 Náklady na...
0 100 000 200 000 300 000 400 000 500 000 600 000 700 000 Výdaje ČHS 2019 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 10
Hospodaření v roce 2020 •výsledek hospodaření pro rok 2020 ovlivňují opatření spojené s karanténou Covid-19, především v j...
Veřejná sbírka 2020 •V rámci kampaněAnticovid 2020 proběhla veřejná sbírka - k 10.10. 2020 vynesla 97 487 Kč •Sbírkový úče...
  1. 1. ZPRÁVA O HOSPODAŘENÍ ČHS Vanda Casková
  2. 2. Hospodaření  účetnictví zpracovává profesionální účetní firma EKK Servis, s.r.o. z Hradce Králové  podklady pro účetnictví zpracovávají statutární zástupkyně – faktury jsou vystavovány  ČHS v současnosti nevede přímé platby - vzhledem k možnému zavádění EET jdou již nyní všechny platby ČHS přes e-shop formou fakturací 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 2
  3. 3. Hospodaření  kontrola plateb – fakturační systémy iDoklad a FAPI umožní spárovat úhrady s vystavenými doklady  kontrola účetnictví proběhla 15. 6. 2020 v sídle účetní firmy  členky RK a statutární zástupce s účetní firmy a daňovou poradkyní  daňové přiznání podáno 18.6. 2020 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 3
  4. 4. Hospodaření ČHS disponuje nyní 3 účty u FIO banky •Běžný účet pro platby v Kč • 2400489940/2010 •Účet pro platby v eurech • 2201470884/2010 •Transparentní účet pro sbírky a dary • 2101536962/2010 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 4
  5. 5. Zdroje příjmů  členské příspěvky  příjmy kurzy  příjmy workshopy  tržby za vlastní výrobky a z prodeje služeb - např. metodiky, realizace specializačních zkoušek apod.  dary  příjmy z grantu Erasmus+  grant OPVVV MŠMT 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 5
  6. 6. Příjmy v roce 2019 Členské příspěvky 125 200 Členské příspěvky individuální 29 200 Členské příspěvky skupinové 96 000 Přijaté příspěvky 50 000 Tržby z prodeje služeb 1 144 137 Tržby z prodeje služeb - ZK koní 34 216 Příjmy - kurzy 204 410 Příjmy - workshop 14 870 Příjmy - NETWORK + Kurzy AJ 295 830 Příjmy - Grant Erasmus 576 011 Příjmy - ostat.příjmy-prodej metodik 6 640 Tržby za vlastní výrobky 12 160 Kurzové zisky 1 146 celkem 1320483 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 6
  7. 7. 0 100 000 200 000 300 000 400 000 500 000 600 000 700 000 Příjmy ČHS 2019 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 7
  8. 8. Výdaje  služby – lektorné, pronájmy v rámci kurzů  mzdové náklady – asistentka, lektoři na DPP, DPP v rámci projektu Erasmus+  náklady na tvorbu e-learningu  spotřeba materiálu  náklady projektu Erasmus + jsou vedeny jako cestovné, náklady na reprezentaci  pohoštění, občerstvení  účastnické poplatky na zahraničních konferencích  poštovné  služby jako domény, weby apod. 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 8
  9. 9. Výdaje v roce 2019 Spotřeba materiálu 7 871 Spotřeba materiálu 6 018 Pohoštění 1 853 Náklady na cestovné 95 107 Náklady na reprezentaci 80 659 Ostatní služby 745 420 lektorné, konzultace 610 112 smlouvy o dílo 60 950 reklama a propagace 33 431 účetnictví 29 040 poštovné 567 ostatní - net, web 11 320 Mzdové náklady 301 094 Kurzové ztráty 20 640 Jiné ostatní náklady 16 163 Celkem 126695404.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 9
  10. 10. 0 100 000 200 000 300 000 400 000 500 000 600 000 700 000 Výdaje ČHS 2019 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 10
  11. 11. Hospodaření v roce 2020 •výsledek hospodaření pro rok 2020 ovlivňují opatření spojené s karanténou Covid-19, především v jarních měsících •tj. zrušení respektive převedení vzdělávacích akcí na jiný termín •vstupní náklady na tvorbu e-learningu 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 11
  12. 12. Veřejná sbírka 2020 •V rámci kampaněAnticovid 2020 proběhla veřejná sbírka - k 10.10. 2020 vynesla 97 487 Kč •Sbírkový účet je stále aktivní 04.11.2020 Členská schůze ČHS 12 Equilibro, z.s. 10000 Majoránek, z.s. 10000 Horticon, z.s. 10000 Jízda svobodných rytířů-JKŠerm z.s. 10000 Ryzáček, z.s. 10000 Jezdecký klub Briliant Petrovice z.s. 10000 Sdružení Ambra, z.s. 10000

