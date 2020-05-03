Joseph the-dreamer-evaluation-sheet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. A. REFLECTION AND/OR REACTION TO THE LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE MUSICALE (5 – 7 SENTENCES) The aspect of the story is a beautiful example of forgiveness. It was my first time to watch a musical theater where the characters of the story are famous and professionals and a portrayed play from biblical story. The play was heart-breaking, fantastic, entertaining and very interesting to the point that I felt annoyance, sadness, pity, gladness, happiness, and teary- eyed. Of course, there are a lot of dramatic moments throughout the show. The reunion scene among the brothers was downright tear-jerking in its pure sincerity. From beginning to end, his life is both compelling and inspiring. Obeying our parents is our responsible and it is important. Most people know that Joseph was well-loved by his father Jacob, as evidenced by the gift of the many colored-coat. Beyond being the son of his father’s favorite wife, Rachel, the Bible shows how obedient to his father Joseph was. I also learned in the play that we should do what is pleasing to God, regardless of the consequences. As Joseph in the play does not commit the sin because he knew it was offensive to God. Lastly, the importance of forgiveness and love for your family. Like Joseph he did not hold a grudge, he is ready and waiting with open arms, calling for those who needed forgiveness to accept it. Joseph is a great model for believer’s today who may be struggling with forgiveness that patience, grace, and repentance are important in our life.
  2. 2. B. ANALYSIS OF THE MUSICALE/PLAY 1. THEME God’s providential work through Jacob’s dysfunctional family and message of God’s undying love amid adversity was the theme of the musical theater. Having mentioned that, Joseph was a special person whose example of faith, hope, self-sacrifice, humility, endurance, and courage. Joseph the Dreamer invites audiences to break into song and dance to celebrate the wonders of a world where families are reunited and hope is restored. 2. STORY “Joseph the Dreamer,” a musical retelling of the biblical story of the rise to power of a young Hebrew blessed with the gift of interpreting dreams, who is the favorite son of his father, Jacob. When his jealous brothers sell him off as a slave in Egypt, he undergoes a harrowing journey that tests his faith in God that ultimately leads him to reconciliation and redemption. 3. AUDIENCE IMPACT Since this is the very first time I had seen this show, I would not know how much different this current show to the original. I can clearly see its appeal to audiences of all ages. But I know that it was well-paced, engaging and entertaining. The cast’s performance as a whole was truly admirable and affecting. They really captured the complex dynamics of a large family and the internal conflicts that sometimes arise therein. Given how familiar this story is to so many people, it is a testament to the actors’ portrayals that the expected scene between Joseph and his brothers still managed to elicit emotional responses from the audience, even moving some to tears. C. EVALUATION OF THE MUSICALE/PLAY 1. STAGE Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater is not a big theater, In place where I was seated, I saw the whole part of the stage but in both sides there are scenes that they can’t see. I like the transitions of the props because it maximized the stage particularly for the scenes in Egypt, with the walls of the stage decorated with hieroglyphs. Every aspect of the story was given showed with meticulous detail and that was what was so admirable about this production. 2. PROPS Props are wonderfully made. To distinguish scenes of dreams from reality they employed effects such as black lights with neon color ribbons, flashing strobe lights and glittery laser which I was amazed. The centerpiece of the play was a movable triangular stage where Joseph frequently performed.
  3. 3. 3. COSTUMES Costumes are attention-getting, it was colorful and perfect for every characters. All are fabulously atypical anachronistic costumes, especially those ornate Egyptian designs. I have minor costume disappointment only, it’s about the "coat of many colors" itself, because the colors were at the back and inside the coat, so when Joseph was facing the audience, all we see is a plain black coat. But all the other costumes are perfect. 4. MUSIC Different genres of music, integrating the original 80s songs with influences from hip hop, R&B, and gospel music was played in the show with touch of dancing that make every musical number dynamic and invigorating, adding more color and life to the stage. 5. CHOREOGRAPHY The show is musical theater at its best, from the charismatic performances, the modern arrangements of old songs, the imaginative choreography, the colorful costumes, and the surreal dream sequences. Director Paolo Valenciano made a wonderful combination of all these elements to tell a classic tale of faith and redemption. The effect is a very modern sound that will appeal to the younger generations while maintaining the hopeful, soulful messages from the original pieces. 6. BLOCKING Music and movement are among the highlights of Dreamer with the modernized arrangements of the classic songs and the energetic choreography of each number. All the singing and dancing were essential parts of the production, always complementing the story but never distracting from it. It was perfect blockings for me, I saw each and every characters of the play. 7. LIGHTING Lighting design was impressive feature during the dream sequences that are so integral to the story. The way lighting designed is creatively used silhouettes and shadows, ultraviolet lighting and neon colors, gave each sequence a truly dream-like quality that was in line with the themes of the show. It was perfect and amazing. 8. SOUNDS- AUDIO & SOUND EFFECTS Musical score is very catchy and energetic as produced this time by musical team. There is so much joy onstage when the cast members were singing and dancing, especially when rocking those characteristic style steps. Sound effects are on time, and the volume of the sound is exact in the whole theater performing arts.
  4. 4. 9. ACTORS – VOICE, SINGING, UTTERANCE Sam Concepcion is a very charismatic Joseph, brimming with confidence and goodness of spirit. His smile had a wattage that can brighten up the whole stage as he had to sing, dance and act in practically all the scenes. His energy never falters throughout the show and that’s what makes it such an effective production. All of Joseph’s brothers played their roles well enough, showing collective jealousy, regret, and then joy at their eventual reunion. They performed their songs and dances creditably though none of them stood out in particular during the show. Jacob’s highlight performance is the moment where he acknowledges his own failings as a father that may have contributed to his older sons’ jealousy and discontent. His very good in his acting, singing and heartwarming humor. Rachel, mother of Joseph only appeared for a few flashback scenes but when she made her big musical number, “He Opens A Window,” she had the whole theater in her power. Over all, actors are all professional in acting, dancing and singing. After watching the play, your mouth will open as you start to amaze with their promising talents and how they portray the story of Joseph.

