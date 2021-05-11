Ladda ner [PDF] Böcker Double Shot (Bold Brew #10)

Double Shot (Bold Brew #10)

Coffee, with a double shot of desire....West is still floundering three years after a failed relationship spun his life out of control, and forced him to move back to his hometown. When he meets Rhys at Bold Brew, his curiosity sparks, and he wonders if the alluring photographer could be his shot at embracing the inner Little he suppressed in the past. Rhys's photos are a passionate exploration and call to West's needs and desires.?Rhys loves to guide and nurture partners?then send them on their way. But something about West is different. The quiet man responds to Rhys's Daddy dominance in beautiful ways. And the camera loves him, too.?When West agrees to a photoshoot, their chemistry ignites. Rhys and West are a perfect complement to one another's cravings. But can this double shot at love last as long as one of Rhys?s photographs, or will they drink their fill and move on?Double Shot is a stand-alone novel in the multi-author Bold Brew shared universe centered around an inclusive .

