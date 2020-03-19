Polio vaccines - types and differences

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Venkatesh Karthikeyan, II year MBBS, VMCH&RI. Email : 4852012@gmail.com
Viruses  Don’t have cellular organization  Contain either DNA or RNA (never both)  Obligate intracellular parasites  L...
Virus  DNA virus  RNA virus
Picornaviruses  Small RNA virus  Non-enveloped  27-30 nm in size  Resistant to ether and other lipid solvents
Picornavirus : Classification Rhinovirus Parechovirus Hepatovirus Enterovirus • Poliovirus • Coxsackie virus • Echovirus
Poliomyelitis  Poliomyelitis is a highly infectious viral disease  Transmitted by person-to-person spread mainly through...
Poliomyelitis  Acute cases shows neurono-phagia of anterior horn motor neurons of spinal cord.  May extend to posterior ...
Polio can cause irreversible paralysis in a matter of hours
 There is no cure for polio  Only symptomatic treatment can be given  Can be prevented through immunization
Polio Vaccines  Injectable Polio vaccine (IPV)  Inactivated Polio vaccine  Salk’s Killed vaccine  Oral Polio Vaccine (...
Polio Vaccines  Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) – protects against poliovirus types 1, 2, and 3  Trivalent oral polio va...
 Monovalent oral polio vaccines (mOPV1) – protect against poliovirus type 1  Monovalent oral polio vaccines (mOPV3) – pr...
Salk’s killed vaccine  Developed by Salk in 1953  Formalin – inactivated preparation of three types of poliovirus  Grow...
Salk’s killed vaccine - Continuation  Primary vaccination  Three doses given 4-6 weeks apart  Booster dose  Six months...
Salk’s killed vaccine - Continuation  Enhanced potency IPV produced in human diploid cells induces better seroconversion ...
Sabin’s live attenuated vaccine  Prepared by growing attenuated strains in monkey kidney cells  Single dose given orally...
Sabin’s live attenuated vaccine - Continuation  OPV used in India contains  Type 1 virus 10 lakh  Type 2 virus 2 lakh ...
Sabin’s live attenuated vaccine - Continuation  Shelf life of vaccine at 4-8 degree Celsius is four months  Shelf life o...
Difference between IPV and OPV Number IPV (Salk type) OPV (Sabin type) 1. Cost of manufacture High Low 2. Storage • String...
Difference between IPV and OPV(Continuation) Number IPV OPV 4.Route of administration Subcutaneous or intramuscular Oral 5...
Difference between IPV and OPV(Continuation) Number IPV OPV 7. Mutations leading to reversal of virulence Not Known Possib...
Take Home Message Salk’s Killed Vaccine:  Primary vaccination  Three doses given 4-6 weeks apart  Booster dose  Six mo...
Thank you :)
