3D PRINTING OF PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTED BY K.VENKATESH M.PHARM 1ST YEAR DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICS KLE COLLEGE OF PHARMACY BENGALURU
INTRODUCTION  It was first developed by Charles Haul in 1984.  3D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of mak...
Working of 3D Printing  A virtual design of the object is created.  CAD (computer aided design ) using a 3D a modelling ...
Work flow of 3D printing process
Advantages  High production rates due to its fast opening systems .  3D saves time and cost .  Clean process , reductio...
Disadvantages High machinery cost. Unsuitability to very large product. Difficult to remove or instant manually. Mecha...
Direct applications of bioprinting Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)reconstruction 3D printing of the scaffolds Bone reg...
3D Printing of technology Stereolithography Stereolithography is a process for creating three dimensional objects using a ...
Ink 3D printing  In the technique different combination of active ingredients and excipients (ink) are precisely sprayed ...
Selective laser Sintering(SLS)  This builds objects by using a laser to selectively fuse together successive layers of a ...
3D printing technologies applied in pharmaceutical drug delivery systems Printing technology/printer type Dosage form Mode...
3D PRINTED PATENTED PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS  Aprecia zip dose developed the zipdose platform , which is designed to enabl...
CURRENT TRENDS  Compared to other sectors, 3D printing technology has a played a minor role in healthcare so far. Experts...
Process for Bioprinting organs
Conclusion 3D printing has becoming a useful and potential transformative tool in a number of different fields, including...
3D printing of pharmaceuticals
3D printing of pharmaceuticals

KLE COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

Published in: Health & Medicine
3D printing of pharmaceuticals

  1. 1. 3D PRINTING OF PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTED BY K.VENKATESH M.PHARM 1ST YEAR DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICS KLE COLLEGE OF PHARMACY BENGALURU
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  It was first developed by Charles Haul in 1984.  3D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of making 3 dimensional solid objects from a digital life.  The creation of a 3D printed object is achieved using additive processes.  In an additive processes an object is created by laying down successive layers of material until the entire object is created.  It is also called as Rapid prototyping.  The process involves 3D prototyping of layer by layer fabrication to drug excipients to formulate into desired dosage form.
  3. 3. Working of 3D Printing  A virtual design of the object is created.  CAD (computer aided design ) using a 3D a modelling program or 3D scanner for a virtual design.  The software slices the final model into hundreds or thousands of horizontal layers .  The printer creates the object layer by layer resulting in 3D object.
  4. 4. Work flow of 3D printing process
  5. 5. Advantages  High production rates due to its fast opening systems .  3D saves time and cost .  Clean process , reduction of material wastage which can save in cost of production.  Customization : A major advantage in 3D printing with just a raw material , a blue print and a 3D printer one can print any design no matter how complex it may be.  Constant prototyping and increased productivity: It enables quick production with high number of prototypes or small scale versions .  Better communication between the designer and user.
  6. 6. Disadvantages High machinery cost. Unsuitability to very large product. Difficult to remove or instant manually. Mechanical issues . Limited raw materials . Production of dangerous items.
  7. 7. Direct applications of bioprinting Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)reconstruction 3D printing of the scaffolds Bone regeneration The application to tissue engineering . Many of mesenchymal stem cells areas of differentiating overlap with tissues types are in high demand in medicine.
  8. 8. 3D Printing of technology Stereolithography Stereolithography is a process for creating three dimensional objects using a computer controlled laser to build the required structure, layer by layer. It does this by using a resin known as liquid photopolymer that hardens when in contact with the air.
  9. 9. Ink 3D printing  In the technique different combination of active ingredients and excipients (ink) are precisely sprayed in small droplets (via drug on demand or continuous jet method) in varying sizes layer by layer into a non powder substrate.  The technique encompasses powder based 3D printing that uses a powder foundation (powder substrate) for the sprayed ink where it solidifies into a solid dosage form.
  10. 10. Selective laser Sintering(SLS)  This builds objects by using a laser to selectively fuse together successive layers of a cocktail of powdered wax , ceramic , metal, nylon, or one of range of other materials.
  11. 11. 3D printing technologies applied in pharmaceutical drug delivery systems Printing technology/printer type Dosage form Model drug used 3D direct printing technology Micro porous bio ceramics Tetracycline, vancomycin , Ofloxacin Fused filament 3D printing Tabletsa Fluorescein 3D extrusion printer Multi active solid dosage form (polyp ill) Aspirin, atenolol, ramipril Stereolithography Modified-release tablets 4-aminosalicylic acid and Paracetamol Laboratory scale 3-DP machine Capsule with immediate release core and a release rate regulating shell Pseudophedrine hydrochloride 3D printer Dough shaped multi-layered drug delivery device Acetaminophen
  12. 12. 3D PRINTED PATENTED PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS  Aprecia zip dose developed the zipdose platform , which is designed to enable delivery of high dose medications in a rapidly disintegrating form,produces a layer by layer without using compression forces ,punches or dies .  Key features:  Rapidly disintegrate on contact with liquid by breaking the bonds created during the 3DP process Support dosing upto 1000mg/1g Allow the application of enhanced taste-masking techniques.
  13. 13. CURRENT TRENDS  Compared to other sectors, 3D printing technology has a played a minor role in healthcare so far. Experts assume that health care only accounted for 1.6% of all investments made into the $ 700 million 3D printing industry. However that number is expected to grow to 21% over the next 10 years.  Applications such as dental implants have already been very successful commercially its assumed that around 5,00,000 customers fit braces are printed on a daily basis.
  14. 14. Process for Bioprinting organs
  15. 15. Conclusion 3D printing has becoming a useful and potential transformative tool in a number of different fields, including medicine. Researchers continue to improve existing medical applications of 3D printing technology and to explore new ones. The medical advances that have been made using 3D printing are already significant and exciting , but some of the more revolutionary applications ,such as organ printing, will need time to evolve.

