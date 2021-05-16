Successfully reported this slideshow.
Malla . venkata sai
mission and vision statement of company
Education
48 views
May. 16, 2021

it have mission and vision statement of 3 company

  1. 1. Malla . venkata sai
  2. 2. What is Vision statement A vision statement describes the long-term goals for a company, nonprofit, or similar entity. what is Mission statement A mission statement is used by a company to explain, in simple and concise terms, its purpose(s) for being.
  3. 3. Vision statement “If it is smart and connected, it is best with Intel.” This corporate vision is a general description of what the company does. these are main characteristics of the company’s vision statement: 1.Smart and connected 2.Best with Intel Mission statement “connected devices to every person on earth.” The following are the main characteristics of Intel’s mission statement: 1.Power of Moore’s Law 2.Smart, connected devices 3.Every person on earth INTEL
  4. 4. Vision statement Coca Cola’s vision statement is “inspiring each other to be the best we can be by providing a great place to work.” Mission statement To refresh the world To inspire the moments for happiness and optimism To make a difference and create a value COCA COLA
  5. 5. Vision Statement A connected world, in which you are safe and your data is yours. Mission Statement To be the world's leading provider of end-to-end mobility solutions that are the most secure and trusted. BLACKBERR Y

