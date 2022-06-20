Successfully reported this slideshow.

Venture Capital: What is it and How it works?

Jun. 20, 2022
Venture Capital: What is it and How it works?

In this PDF you'll get everything you need to know about venture capital and how it works so you can make an informed decision.

Venture Capital: What is it and How it works?

  1. 1. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 1/15 Whatisventurecapitalandhowdoesitwork? SURABHI JUNE1,2022 UNCATEGORIZED Thelasttwoyearshavebeenhighlyeventfulinthestartupworld.Wesawtonsof newbrandsmushroomingacrossthecountry.Oneofthemajorfactorsthatenabled thiswasthegenerousventurecapitalfundingtowardsthegrowingbusinesses.The Indianstartupmarkettodayhasfarbetterchancesofgettingfundedthanitdida decadeago.Infact,2021sawIndianstartupsraisingawhopping$42Bn.With multiplemodesandsourcesoffunding,choosingtherightoptioncanbetricky.If you’reonthesameboat,thisblogpostcanhelp.Inthisblogpost,wetellyou everythingyouneedtoknowaboutventurecapitalandhowitworkssoyoucan makeaninformeddecision. / / Blog
  2. 2. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 2/15 Whatisventurecapital? VenturecapitalorVCfundingisatypeoffinancingthatinvolvesinvestingcapitalin startupsorbusinesseswithaminimaloperatinghistorybutahighpotentialfor growthinexchangeforequity.Itcanbeprovidedatdifferentstagesoftheir evolution,rightfromseedfundingthroughSeriesF.Aprimecharacteristicofventure capitalfinancingisthattheinvestmentisn’tlimitedtojustthecapitalbutisextended tostrategizingandmentoringfortheyoung,oftentech-focusedstartups.VCFunds typicallycomefrominstitutionalinvestorsandhighnetworthindividualsandare pooledtogetherbyspecializedinvestmentfirms.Thispooledcapitaliscalleda venturecapitalfund. Venturecapitalistsaretheoneswhoactivelyseekoutinvestmentopportunitiesfor thefirmaswellashelpraisecapitalforventurefunds.Generally,venturecapitalists, alsoknownasinvestmentcapitalists,aremorefocusedonthegrowthofanindustry thanofanindividualentrepreneur.Thatis,theylookoutforbrandsthatare mushroomingincertainindustriestoinvestin.Theyareusuallyontheboardofthese startupsandhaveasayintheiroperational&strategicdecisions. Venturecapitalistscanbedividedintothreetypes:Domainexperts,operators,and networkers.Domainexpertsaretheoneswhohaveyearsofexperienceinyour domainandknowtheinsandoutsofbuildingabusinessinthesaiddomain. Operatorsaretheoneswithaprovenrecordofgrowingandscalingbusinessesinthe industry.Networkersaretheoneswhohaveawidenetworkofalliesandcanhelp connectentrepreneurswithdomainexpertsandoperators. Typically,venturecapitalistsexpectayearlyreturnof25%to35%overthelifetimeof theinvestment.Theideaistoinvestfor8-10yearsoruntilthecompanyandits returnsreachasufficientsizethatisbeneficialfortheinvestorsoftheventurecapital firmandtosellitoffortakethecompanypublic.Readalongtoseewhatstrategies venturecapitalistsemploytoexitabusiness. VenturecapitalfundsareregulatedbytheSecuritiesandExchangeBoardofIndia (AIF)Regulations,2012(AlternativeInvestmentFundsRegulations).Theseregulations applytoallpooledinvestmentfundsregisteredinIndiawhichreceivedcapitalfrom Indianorforeigninvestors. Somewell-knownventurecapitalfirmsinIndiaare:
  3. 3. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 3/15 SequoiaIndia BlumeVentures Accel 100X.VC MumbaiAngelsNetwork Typesofventurecapitalfunding Venturecapitalfundingoccursacrossvariousstagesofabusiness.Thethree primarytypesofventurecapitalfundingareearly-stagefinancing,expansion financing,andacquisition/buyoutfinancing. Early-stagefinancing Typicallythisventurecapitalfinancingisdoneforbrandsintheseedfunding,startup funding,andfirst-stagefundinglevel.Theseedfundingstageistypicallythestage wherethebusinessisjustanidea.Thestartupstageistheonewherethefundingis givenfordevelopingandcompletingtheprototypejustbeforethebrandisreadyto launch.Thefirststageoffundingiswhenthecompanyisfinallyabouttostartseeing aprofitandneedsfundsforthefurtherdevelopmentofproducts. Expansionfinancing Thisisthetypeoffinancingthatisprovidedbyventurecapitalistsforbrandsto expandtheiroperationssignificantly.Thisusuallyoccurswhenthebusinesssees exponentialgrowthandneedsadditionalfundstokeepupwiththegrowingdemand. Expansionfinancingisclassifiedintothreetypes:first-stagefinancing,bridge financing,andsecond-stagefinancing.Wherefirstandsecondstagefundingisfor furtherbusinessexpansion,bridgefinancingworksasinterimfinancingbeforethe startupraisesanotherroundorfilesforIPO.   Acquisitionfinancing
  4. 4. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 4/15 Acquisitionfinancing,asthenamesuggests,isthetypeoffinancingwherethe venturefundingisinvestedintocompaniesacquiringapartorawholeofanother business.Itisalsocommonlyknownasbuyoutfinancing. StagesofVenturecapitalfunding Howventurecapitalistsaredifferent fromangelinvestors? Nowthatyouknowthedifferenttypesofventurecapitalfunding,letuswalkyou throughhowventurecapitalworks.Butbeforethat,ifyou’rewonderinghowventure capitalistsaredifferentfromangelinvestorsandotherprivateequityinvestors,this willhelp.
  5. 5. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 5/15 VenturecapitalistVsAngelInvestorsVsPrivateequityinvestors Itmustbenotedthatsinceventurecapitalistsassumeabsoluterisk,theirroleisnot limitedtojustfundingandsharingtipsandtricks.Theyaretreatedjustlikeanactive partnerwithtotalinvestmentintheprojecttheyinvestin. Bonus:WehaveestablishedthattheVCfundsarehugerisk-takers.However,what pushesthemtotaketherisk?Themanagementteam,businessconceptandplan, marketopportunity,andriskjudgementaresomeofthemajorfactorsthathelpthem decideifabusinessisworthinvestinginornot.Somequestionstheywouldbe askingthemselveswouldbeifthereareanychancesforlegalissuestopopup,does theproductlookscalable,wouldtheexitbeeasy,andsoon. Howdoesventurecapitalfunding work? Inessence,venturecapitalfundingworksjustlikeanyothertypeoffunding:You haveaplan,youmeettheventurecapitalinvestors,theystrikeadealandbam!You havethecapitaltoworkonyourbusiness.However,itisvitaltounderstandthe intricaciesofhowanytypeoffundingworks.Tounderstandhowventurecapital fundingworks,youneedtoknowwhoarethemainplayersinvolvedintheprocess. 
  6. 6. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 6/15 Essentially,therearefourmainplayersinVCfunding.Theseareentrepreneurs, investors,investmentbankers,andventurecapitalists. HowVentureCapitalWorks Theentrepreneursaretheoneswhoarelookingforfundingfortheirbusinesses.The investorsarethefolkswhoarelookingforinvestmentopportunitiesthatwouldyield themhighreturns.Investmentbankersaretheindividualswhohelpraisemoneyby sellingthecompany.Andtheventurecapitalistsaretheoneswhocapitalizeby creatingamarketfortheseplayers. Structureofaventurecapitalfund
  7. 7. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 7/15 Thepartnershipisacombinationoflimitedandgeneralpartners.Ageneral partnerisanownerofthepartnership,andalimitedpartnerisasilentpartnerin thebusiness.  Thelifeofthefundrangesfrom7yearsto10years.Thismeansitcouldstart fromtheseedroundandgoonthroughSeriesAtoEandthenthefinalexit. Theventurecapitalinvestmentstakeplaceoverthecourseofthefirsttwoto threeyearsandthereturnsareusuallyobtainedoverthelast2or3years. Sohowdoesventurecapitalfundingwork?Readalong. Venturecapitalfirmspoolmoneyfromwealthyinvestors,usuallylargeinstitutions likefinancialfirms,pensionfunds,insurancecompaniesandhighnetworth individualstoformventurefunds.TheVCfirmthenidentifieshigh-risk,high-return startupstofinanceandaddtotheirportfoliosinexchangeforanequitystake.The investorsandtheventurecapitalfundsmakeprofitasthestartupsflourishand undergoliquidityeventsinfuturesuchasM&A(mergerandacquisition)andfilingan IPO.Typically,theportfoliosofVCfirmsaremadeupofdifferentindustriesinvarying proportionstoensurehighreturns(andalsotomakesureanyfailureswouldn’thave adverseeffects). Letustakeanexampletounderstandhowventurecapitalfundingworks. Youarethefounderofabusinesslookingforaventurecapitalfirmtofundyour upcomingproduct.Thisinvolvesgettingcapitalformanufacturing,marketing,sales, etc.  Asafirststep,youdecidetolookforVCfirmsinyourvertical.Websiteslike CrunchBaseofferdataandinsightsintoinvestingfirmsacrosssectors.  Onceyouhaveacuratedlist,thenextstepistoidentifywhomtoreachouttoget youacquaintedwiththepartnerattheventurecapitalfirm.Thiscontactcouldbe anyonefromyournetwork.Thepointtobenotedistoreachouttosomeonewhois credibleandalsohascontactsacrossthedomain.Browniepointsifthatpersonis anotherentrepreneurwhois/wasfundedbytheventurecapitalfirmyouare targeting. Bonus:Ideally,aventurecapitalfirmwillhavepeopleinvariousroles.Someofthe prominentrolesarebusinessanalysts,associates,andpartners.
  8. 8. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 8/15 Onceyougetintouchwiththepartnerfromtheventurecapitalfirm,youhavemere minutestopiquetheirinterestinyourbusiness.Ifyoumanagetogettheirattention, thenbeginstheactualjourneyofventurecapitalfunding,whichisexplainedbelow. Whatarethestagesofaventure capitalfinancing? Theentiredealcanbebrokendownintosixsteps. 1. Businessplan:Inthefirststep,youwillhavetopresentabusinessplantoyour potentialinvestors.Beforeyoudothis,makesureyouresearchthefirmand ensuretheyalignwithyourindustryanddomain.Youshouldalsousethisstage togaugeyourpotentialpartnersanddecideifyouarewillingtogetintoa partnershipwiththem.Remember,theinvestorsinthisstagecaneitherrequest moreinformation,callforanothermeeting,orentirelydeclineyourproposal. 2. Initialnegotiation:Iftheinvestorsareinfavorofyourproposal,youwillthen receiveaninvestmentmemorandumfromthefundmanagers.Thiswould outlinetheprosandconsoftheopportunityandotherdetails,whichare usuallyhighlyconfidential. 3. Businessvaluation:Thisisoneofthemostimportantstepsoftheprocess.This isthepartwheretheinvestorsascertainthepotentialvalueofyourfirm. However,youcanalsotakethistimetounderstandifthefundisreallygoingto addvaluetoyourbusiness.Don’tforgettolookatalternativesourcesof fundingandcomparetherisks,pros,andcons. 4. Offerletter:Onceavaluationisagreedupon,theventurecapitalfirmwillthen presentyouwithanofferletter.Thisdocumentwilloutlinealltermsand conditionsoftheventurecapitalinvestmentalongwithdetailsabouthowmuch theyarewillingtoinvestinyourbusiness.  5. Duediligence:Aftersendingtheofferletter,hoursanddaysarespentondue diligence.Thisisdonetoensurethecontractisfullyinplaceandthereareno errorswhatsoeverintheproposalorinyourbusiness.Thisisusuallydoneby lawyersandauditorswithyearsofexperienceinthefield. 6. Finalnegotiation:Thisisthefinalstepwherethetermsareagreedonandthe contractissignedoff.Remember,thisisalsothestepwhereyouwouldbe discussingyourpersonalequitystakeinthecompanywiththerestofthe
  9. 9. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 9/15 management.Readourrecentblogpostonseedfundingfortipsonnegotiating withyourinvestors. Howtochooseaventurecapital fund? Whenlookingforventurecapitalfunding,ensureyouapproachthefirmswith specializationinyourareaofbusiness.Venturecapitalfundsusuallytarget specificindustriesandbusinessesowingtotheirperformancerates. Besureyourinvestmentcriteriamatchtheirs.Thiswouldmakenegotiations easierandthepartnershiplessfriction-prone. Lookatwhotheinvestorsare.Thequalityofinvestorsandventurecapitalistsis essentialtoyourbusinessasitisdirectlyindicativeofthementorshipyou wouldbegettingthroughoutthepartnership. AscertainhowmuchVCfundingyouarelookingtoraiseandthenlookforfirms. Thisisimportantbecauseventurecapitalfirmstendtohavespecificfunding rangestheyarewillingtoinvestin. Ideally,aventurecapitalistlookstoexitabusinesswhenithasreacheditspeak.This isessentiallythestagewheretheyrealizetheirreturns.Whataresomeofthewaysin whichventurecapitalistsexitafirm? Venturecapitalexitstrategies Beforeenteringatrade,aninvestorisadvisedtosetapointatwhichtheywillsellfor alossandapointatwhichtheywillsellforagain.Venturecapitalistscanexita businessatdifferentstagesofitsoperationandusingdifferentstrategies.Someof themostcommonlyusedstrategiesareasfollows: IPO(InitialPublicoffering) Aninitialpublicofferingorstocklaunchisapublicofferinginwhichsharesofa companyaresoldtoinstitutionalinvestorsandusuallyalsotoretailinvestors.Itis
  10. 10. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 10/15 typicallyunderwrittenbyoneormoreinvestmentbanks,whoalsoarrangeforthe sharestobelistedononeormorestockexchanges.Investorswaitforthemost optimaltimetoconductanIPOtomakesuretheyearnthebestpossiblereturn. Secondarymarket Secondarymarketstrategyistheonewheretheventurecapitalistsellstheirsharein asecondarymarket(whereinvestorspurchasesecuritiesorassetsfromother investor)toathird-party,usuallyotherventurecapitalists.Thehighlighthereisthat thethirdpartywouldbegettingthesharesatdiscountedpricesiftheventure capitalistisinahurrytoexitortakereturns. Sharebuyback Thisisthestrategywherethebusinessdecidestobuybackthesharesofaventure capitalist.Whileithelpstheinvestorexitabusinessquickly,ithelpsthebusinessby increasingtheearningspershare.  Acquisition Acquisitioniswhenyougiveupyourownershiptothecompanythatbuysitfromyou. Inthiscase,theacquiringcompanymakesatenderoffertoallshareholdersto purchasetheirshares,oftenincashatapremiumoverwhattheinvestorspaid.  Entrepreneurshipandventure capital:Venturecapitalmyths debunked Tomeshavebeenwrittenonventurecapitalists.Whilesomearetrue,wehave noticedlotsofmythsthathavebeenpassedonfordecades.Herearesomemyths thatwefeelneeddebunking.
  11. 11. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 11/15 AllventurecapitalistsareRICH! Thisissountrue.Venturecapitalistsmostoftengetthecapitalfromventurecapital funds.Thesefundsarenotunlimited.Theyhaveaspecificbudgetthattheyhaveto adhereto. Rejectionbyaventurecapitalist=Your businessisbad Whileitiseasytogetdisheartenedbyrejections,youmustalsorememberthatit couldbebecauseoftheventurecapitalistnotunderstandingyourpitch.Itcouldalso bebecauseyourinvestmentcriteriadonotalign.TheVCfundstypicallyinvestin certainindustries(likesaidintheblog),stagesandgeography—forinvestmentall thesecriteria’sneedtomeet.Don’tbetoohardonyourself. Venturecapitalistheprimarysourceof startupfunding Itisappallinghowtonsofwebsitesciteventurecapitalastheprimarysourceof startupfunding.Only0.05%ofstartupfundingcomesfromVCasperdataby Fundable.TheIndianstartupmarkettodayhasvarioussourcesoffunding:Angel investors,bootstrapping,friendsandfamily,crowdfunding,incubators,corporate seedfunds,accelerators,debtfunding,governmentschemes,revenuebased businessloansetc. Venturecapitalfundingguarantees success Whileweallwishthiswastrue,thesuccessofyourbusinessmainlydependsonyour product.Whilefundsfromventurecapitalistscanhelpyouboostyoursuccess,no fundingcanguarantee100%successifyourproductandoperationsaren’tuptothe mark.
  12. 12. 6/20/22, 10:44 PM Venture Capital: What is it and How it works? | Velocity https://www.velocity.in/blog/what-is-venture-capital-and-how-venture-capital-works/ 12/15 Thesolepurposeofaventurecapitalistis tohelpyou Wearesorry,butifyoubelievethis,thenyouareinforashock.Venturecapitalists areinbusinesspurelyfortheprofitstheygetandthejoyofbeingaventurecapitalist. Whileitistruethattheperformanceofyourbusinessimpactstheirprofits,more oftenthannot,venturecapitalistslookforwardtoagrandexitandarenotoriousfor notbeingattachedtoacompanybeyondprofessionally. Doesthatsoundlikesomethingyouwouldwanttoexplore?Ifnot,wehaveasolution foryou.Ifyouarelookingforaflexible,highlyscalable,100%digitalprocessof raisingfundsthatrequirenoequitydilution,werecommendrevenue-based financing.Thisfounder-friendlyapproachletsfoundersraisefundswithoutdiluting equity,andtherepaymentshappenasapercentageofmonthlyrevenue.Youcan learnmoreaboutrevenue-basedbusinessloaninourultimateguidetorevenue- basedfinancing.  BeingIndia’slargestrevenue-basedfinancier,Velocityprovidesfounder-friendly revenue-basedbusinessloanstogrowingDTCbusinesses. IfyouareaD2Cbrand lookingforfundingtomanageyourinventoryandmarketingneeds, applyhere, andgetfundedwithin7days. RelatedPosts PREVIOUS NEXT # Finance # HowtoraiseVCFunding # Howventurecapitalworks # StagesandtypesofVCfunding # VCfunds # Venturecapital # Venturecapitalists # Whatisventurecapital

